Sept. 18, 1890: The Comet related this incident to readers: “Sunday morning Kirkpatrick, Wolford & Miller received by mail from Bristol a box. Mr. Paul Kirkpatrick opened the box and found some lovely flowers in the top. In raising the flowers to look for a note a huge, slimy, horned frog jumped up his sleeves. He yelled, ‘Snakes!’ and he became frantic with fear. The doctor had to be called in. He trembles at the mentioning of Bristol, flowers or frogs.”
Sept. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 17, : “Mrs. Bowman, the wife of John F. Bowman, formerly a member of the city council, died at her home this mourning of dropsy.”
Dropsy was a term used to denote swelling, generally all over the body.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 18, 1902: The Comet reported the sad news of three recent deaths. “Last Monday afternoon the little two-year old child of Silas Insco and wife was playing about a tub of water in the yard and becoming overbalanced fell into the water. It was powerless to help itself and was drowned before its frantic mother could reach the spot.”
“Mrs. J. B. Little died last Saturday after a short illness at the age of 47, leaving a husband and seven children. The funeral services were conducted by Rev. J. A. Ruble and the M. E. Church.”
“Wm. Brown died Wednesday at this home in Cartersville, Ga., from the effects of injuries received from falling through an opening in his barn floor. The deceased was a wealthy farmer and a brother of C. N. Brown, of this city, who was at his bedside when he died.”
Sept. 18, 1912: The Herald and Tribune quipped, “Some men’s idea of justice is to get what they want instead of what they deserve.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
Sept. 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers that the “Work of remddelling (sic) the front of the H. C. Miller building on the south side of Main Street was begun today. This building is occupied by the H. C. Miller Drug Store and the Frank Miller store, both compartments of which will be changed by advancing the store window fronts flush with the corner stones on either side, and installing modern display windows suitable for a men’s furnishing store and a drug store. The street car transfer station covering now extending over the sidewalk midway between the two stores will be placed in front of the drug store.”
Sept. 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle relayed to readers that “A suit was on file yesterday in Johnson City Law Court styled J. G. Ledford vs. Watauga Valley Gas Company in which Ledford, a restaurant operator, seeks damages amounting to $5,000 for a wide assortment of grievances in connection with an accident on the night of May 1, 1947, court records show.”
“Ledford, who operates an establishment at 109 West Main street, related in the bill, filed by George N. Barnes, that he fell in a large hole in the sidewalk near West Main and Lamont streets.”
“The accident allegedly occurred where J. M. Martin was having a building erected at the rear of a Main street structure and the gas company was replacing a broken main. There was no railing or indication of the hazard, Ledford claims, and he fell in the hole about four feet deep.”
“Among the injuries and grievances listed in the suit are:”
“ ‘In falling into this hole, he stepped on a piece of timber which struck him in the groin and caused a severe injury at this point and a temporary rupture. In falling into this hole and in being forcibly pulled therefrom his right leg was lacerated, bruised and torn to the extent that it caused a vericosed condition of the veins of the right leg, and a knotted condition of the muscles of this leg, and a seemingly burned or scalded condition around the ankle and foot, apparently from gas; two of his toes are paralyzed, his shoes were torn from his feet, his pants torn off, his watch broken, and he has (several indecipherable lines) crippled for life.’ ”
Sept. 18, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided this quip for its readers: “ ‘Most people can’t stand prosperity,’ says an eminent sociologist. Most people don’t have to.”
Sept. 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in her column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dear Abby” published several letters from readers regarding a letter in a previous column about dentures. This was one of the letters, to which there was no reply:
“Dear Abby: Some lady wanted to know how men felt about women who wore false teeth. I have had lots of experience along that line as I am 80 years old and have had five wives. (Four died and one divorced me.) The last four had false teeth when I married them and I didn’t think a thing of it. I am going with a lady right now who has false teeth, and it doesn’t make any difference to me. I really think I prefer women with false teeth because they talk less.”
The letter was signed, “’Have Falsies (Teeth), Too’”.
Sept. 18, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press were saddened to learn of the death of beloved comedian, Red Skelton.