Sept. 18, 1890: The Comet related this incident to readers: “Sunday morning Kirkpatrick, Wolford & Miller received by mail from Bristol a box. Mr. Paul Kirkpatrick opened the box and found some lovely flowers in the top. In raising the flowers to look for a note a huge, slimy, horned frog jumped up his sleeves. He yelled, ‘Snakes!’ and he became frantic with fear. The doctor had to be called in. He trembles at the mentioning of Bristol, flowers or frogs.”

Sept. 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 17, : “Mrs. Bowman, the wife of John F. Bowman, formerly a member of the city council, died at her home this mourning of dropsy.”

