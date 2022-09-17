Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily times reported sad news. The dateline was Johnson City, and the date was from Sept. 16. “Miss Minnie Easley, a very highly esteemed young lady of this place, died yesterday afternoon of consumption. Miss Easley was for some years a teacher in the public schools here.”

“Wallace Hahn, vice-president of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railway, is very ill at Cranberry, and is not expected to live.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video