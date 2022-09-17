Sept. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily times reported sad news. The dateline was Johnson City, and the date was from Sept. 16. “Miss Minnie Easley, a very highly esteemed young lady of this place, died yesterday afternoon of consumption. Miss Easley was for some years a teacher in the public schools here.”
“Wallace Hahn, vice-president of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railway, is very ill at Cranberry, and is not expected to live.”
We now know consumption as tuberculosis.
Cranberry, North Carolina is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 17, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Sept. 16. “Sheriff Joe Nave, accompanied by Federal officers R. R. Rowan and M. C. Brown, seized forty gallons of liquor, demolished two stills and arrested Butler Smith, a man named Simerly and two others, on Buck Mountain near Shell Creek.’
“While returning to Elizabethton they captured Hobart Smith, who the officers claim, had a quart or more of liquor in his car. The officers confiscated the car and placing their prisoners and liquors in the automobile motored to Johnson City where the arrested will be tried before United States Commissioner Ed Vaught.”
“The newly elected sheriff has captured four or five stills this week and the citizens are much pleased with the way he is cleaning up this section.”
Buck Mountain and Shell Creek are located in rural Carter County.
Sept. 17, 1939: The Elizabethton Star informed readers that “Mrs. Joe Laporte and Mrs. Henry Williams entertained Wednesday afternoon with a beautifully planned shower honoring Mrs. Dan White at her home on the Stoney Creek highway.”
“The beautiful country home was decorated with an arrangement of cut flowers throughout the home.”
“Delicious refshments (sic) were served to Mrs. J. C. Carrier, Mrs. Andy White, Mrs. Nick White, Mrs. G. W. White, Mrs. Paul Nidiffer, Mrs. Lottie Wilson, Mrs. Dora Frazier and two children, Mrs. Mike Williams and daughter, Miss Nelie Lewis, Mrs. Brown Elliott and children, Miss Helen Nidiffer, Mrs. W. H. Harp, Mrs. Nora Smith, Mrs. R. D. May, Mrs. Wilis Lewis, Mrs. Sallie Morrell, Mrs. D. E. May, Mrs. Henry Peters, Mrs. Nora Williams, Mrs. Wiley Taylor and son, the Misses Alice Taylor, Frances Dunn, Charlotte Ann White, Mr. and Mrs. Synder Rasor and children, J. N. and Lucy Ann, Mr. and Mrs. Dan White, Mrs. Mabel Nave.”
“Mrs. Gordon Peters, Mrs. Clint Crumley, Mrs. F. L. Nidiffer, Mrs. Mark Nave, Mrs. Susan Meyers, Mrs. Lottie Berry, Mrs. R. B. Cantrell, Mrs. John Sheffield, Mrs. Carl Crumley, Mrs. Clint Lewis, Mrs. Tyler Williams, Mrs. Pearl Ritter, Mrs. Eva Taylor, Mrs. Charlie Dunn, Mrs. Dorothy Lewis, Mrs. Maggie Williams, Mrs. W. W. Ward, Mrs. Lane Elliott and Mrs. Margaret Harell” were also listed as being in attendance.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Sept. 17, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that, “Johnson City’s Soldiers play two games this afternoon with Swannanoa, N. C. The games will be staged at the Mountain Home park beginning at 2 o’clock.”
“Crowe and Lowe are scheduled to be on the mound for the Troopers with Milhorn doing the catching.”
Swannanoa, North Carolina is located about 71 miles from Johnson City.
The Mountain Home park is now referred to as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Sept. 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle stated, “The annual Cabaret Tea to be given Saturday, September 27 by members of the Monday Club Auxiliary will mark the organization’s tenth anniversary a spokesman said yesterday.”
“Miss Frances Bewley has been named supervisor of the affair and committee members will be listed later. Proceeds from the tea will go toward the purchase of books for the juvenile section at Mayne Williams Library.”
“Reservations are expected to be filled by Sunday, it was pointed out, and persons desiring to attend yesterday were advised to secure reservations by calling Miss Frames Beckner, a club member.”
“Feature of the afternoon will be a fashion show sponsored by a Johnson City department store. Valuable prizes will be awarded.”
“The tea has been planned for 3 p.m., in the John Sevier Hotel.”
The Monday Club Auxiliary is still in existence, and is a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Sept. 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Denver Carroll Asher, 30, Rt. 6, Johnson City, was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Atlanta, Ga., yesterday in connection with the August 31 robbery of the Citizens Branch Bank in Hampton.”
“Pat Widner, Johnson City FBI special agent, said he received a teletype message yesterday saying Asher had been apprehended and would be arraigned tomorrow before a U. S. Magistrate in Atlanta.”
“A warrant was issued for Asher Sept. 11 after he was identified in published photographs taken by an automatic bank camera, showing him and a woman in the bank.”
“Some $4,646 was taken in the daylight robbery when a man and accomplice entered the bank with a .22 caliber pistol and demanded employees face a wall and put their hands on a table.”
“The robbers escaped in a stolen truck which was later found abandoned on Simerly Creek Road. Also found were two shirts, a woman’s wig and false goatee.”
“Widner said they were still seeking Asher’s accomplice.”
Four thousand, six hundred, forty-six dollars in 1972 is now worth nearly $33,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Sept. 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined, “The word is that Princess Diana’s fairy tale life and real-world death captured the hearts of millions. The combination is brilliant for Broadway, theater insiders say.”
“And already some ‘concepts’ are being put together for Broadway.”
“What? No movie yet?”
“The woman has only been dead a few weeks. Seems like this is rushing things.”