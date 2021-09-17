Sept. 17, 1891: The Comet reported news about the opening of the Carnegie Hotel. “Yesterday morning the electric cars were crowded going to the Carnegie Hotel.”
“It was the day fixed for the formal opening and the first dinner was served at one o’clock.”
“There were no formal invitations, simply a beginning of business in a business-like way, but a large number of Johnson City people, as well as some strangers, availed themselves of the opportunity of taking the first meal in the Pride of the State.”
“All morning the lobby was thronged with men and the parlor with ladies enjoying the elegant surroundings. Those who had not the pleasure of seeing the hotel since it was furnished were kindly shown through by attentive guides. To say they admired every detail is unnecessary, for it is perfection, or as nearly so as possible in a large hotel. The plans for the building were drawn under the special supervision of Gen. J.T. Wilder, who a more practical or better posted man as to the requirements of such a hostelry cannot be found, and he has carefully watched the progress of the work and made changes wherever needed to improve or render more convenient. A detailed description of the hotel would require more space than can be used, but one of the main features of the house is that every room has outside light and ventilation, is fitted with a fireplace and six elegant pieces of furniture as well as covered with a better grade of capet (sic) than is usually found in hotels in much larger cities. The building is 140 x 150 feet, four stories high and cost furnished $150,000.”
“When dinner was announced yesterday the large oak doors were thrown open and a pleasant sight greeted the eyes of the guests, who were not long in seating themselves at the twenty-four tables. The dining room is 25 x 100 and is lighted by numerous windows on one side and end and is as cheerful and pleasant as possible. The tables were covered with china and silverware, all new and elegant, and beautifully decorated with rare cut flowers.”
Some of the items on the menu included mock turtle soup, cold slaw, sliced tomatoes, tongue, chicken croquettes with peas, lobster, apple fritters, sweet potatoes, green beans, boiled rice, orange meringue pie, soufflé pudding, and vanilla ice cream.
“Having enjoyed the dishes the people lingered around the hotel, loath to depart, and congratulated each other that they were citizens of Johnson City and could claim such a building.”
One hundred and fifty thousand dollars in 1891 is now worth about $4.5 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com
Sept. 17, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the St. Louis Globe-Democrat carried two stories of interest to Johnson Citians. The first news account was with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Sept. 16. “The dissatisfied Republicans of the First District held a Convention here to-day (sic) and nominated Capt. W. H. Nelson for Congress in opposition to Col. W. P. Brownlow, who is a member of the Republican National Committee, and received the nomination of the regular party organization. The Democrats have nominated L. L. Lawrence, of Greenville (sic).”
With a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and also a date from Sept. 16, readers learned that “The Embreeville Blast Furnace, at Embreeville, near Johnson City, Tenn., exploded to-day (sic), resulting in the loss of one life and serious injury to a number of others. Douglass White was burned to a crisp under a mass of hot iron. Some of the injured men are thought to be fatally hurt.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The St. Louis Globe-Democrat, a newspaper published in St. Louis, Missouri, ceased publication in 1986. Johnson City did not have any daily newspapers in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Sept. 17, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news regarding the death of a small child. “Robert the six year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Yancy, of Gray Station, died yesterday evening at Memorial Hospital where since Saturday he had been confined following an operation for tonsillitis. Removed to Hospital after his operation his condition was thought to have been favorable, but complications set in and the end came Monday evening. The cause of his death as reported by undertaker Kipping was double pneumonia.”
“The body was transported to the home of the parents at Gray where this afternoon the funeral and burial will be held.”
The Memorial Hospital referred to was a forerunner of the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of a different Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.Sept. 17, 1921: A century ago today, The Brattleboro Daily Reformer reported that “Mrs. O. K. Morgan of Johnson City, Tenn., came Friday to visit her aunt, Mrs. William A. Brooks.”
The Brattleboro Daily Reformer is now published as The Brattleboro Reformer in Brattleboro, Vermont. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 17, 1944: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Johnson City’s Soldiers play two games this afternoon with Swannanoa, N. C. The games will be staged at the Mountain Home Park beginning at 2 o’clock.
“Crowe and Lowe are scheduled to be on the mound for the Troopers with Milhorn doing the catching.”
Swannanoa, North Carolina is located about 71 miles from Johnson City.
The Mountain Home Park was located on what is now known as the campus of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Sept. 17, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “Appearance of Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips, president of the International Business and Professional Women, next Monday night in the auditorium of the East Tennessee State College, is creating a demand for tickets, those in charge revealed last night.”
“Tickets may be secured from Frances Bewley, Hamilton National Bank; Lillian Long, Hat Box; Ruth Andrews, Ruth Andrews Floral Shop; and Rebecca Rogers, Rogers Agency.”
“Dr. Phillips, who has just returned from Europe, will speak on ‘Europe Heals Its Scars.’ Her appearance here is sponsored by the Johnson City Business and Professional Women’s Club and the East Tennessee State College.”
“Grace Bradshaw, B&PWC president, said all clubs in the Upper East Tennessee District had been invited to participate.”
The East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Sept. 17, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a dateline from Bristol, reported, “The Greater Bristol Area Chamber of Commerce at its board of directors meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to go on record as supporting the establishment of a medical school at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.”
“This is one of many such resolutions favoring the project passed by area civic and educational groups.”