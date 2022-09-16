Sept. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items of interest to those in East Tennessee. ”Bristol is to have a public park.”
“Cholera is killing hogs in Unicoi and Monroe counties.”
“Sevierville will soon have its second telephone exchange.”
“Knoxville now has telephone connections with nearly one hundred towns.”
“Sullivan county has 8,686 children of school age.”
“Charles Massengill was badly hurt near Bristol by being thrown from a horse.”
“The centennial anniversary of the Presbyterian Union was held at Dandridge last week.”
“Marion Murray fatally shot Will Hubbard in Campbell county. They fought about a dog.”
“Cholera is prevailing to an alarming extent among the hogs in the neighborhood of Fordtown in Sullivan county.”
“Jesse Miller shot and killed Tom Johnson at a Baptist Assocition (sic) meeting at Union, Hancock county. They fought about a woman.”
Josh Hinkle, DVM, practicing with Robinson Animal Hospital, says that hog cholera is now more commonly known as classical swine fever or swine fever. It is serious and often fatal in hogs, and is highly contagious to other hogs, but not to any other species, including humans.
Sept. 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Sheriff Pritchett and his corps of deputies have made a good start toward making the bootlegger’s living a little more precarious. According to all reports Sheriff Pritchett drops in every few days upon some thriving still and pays a call which includes the destruction of the still itself and the acquaintance of the moonshiner with the tenants of the law. This is all very commendable.”
“There are a great many people, comparatively in this county, who are more or less interested in the illicit distilling and sale of liquor, if the information which may be gained is trustworthy. These gentlemen appear to have no conception whatever of what the laws of the country are. If they ever heard of the Eighteenth Amendment they probably thought that it was the name of some new soft drink and let it go at that.”
“Here in Johnson City even, we are reliably informed, liquor can be produced and it is said that some of the more up-to-date bootleggers maintain an adequate delivery service, so that all that is necessary for the thirsty patron to call by phone and the booze will be delivered to his door. It is stated also by some in more or less position to know that an organized transportation line is now working between the city and nearby stills and that liquor is transported into the city every day.”
“We believe that Johnson City might justify an organized effort upon the part of the county officials to ‘get’ the bootleggers, the transporters, the distillers and the ‘higher ups’ if there be any, connected with the traffic here in the city.”
“It is assured, however, that the county officers will get the support of every law abiding citizen in Johnson city, who want to see the laws enforced, no matter what may be the station in life occupied by the lawbreaker. The Chronicle feels confident that it voices the wishes of the great majority of the citizens of the city when it extends a cordial invitation to Sheriff Pritchett and his deputies to leave the lower end of the county for a while and to pay the city a vigorous and extended visit.”
The Eighteenth Amendment was more commonly known as “Prohibition.”
Sept. 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Anna Mary Barnes was elected president of the senior class of Sulphur Springs High School at a recent organization meeting of the class.”
“Other officers for the year 1947 – 48 include Carolee Kyker, vice president; Jacqueline Walker, secretary; and Jack Keefauver, treasurer.”
“The class is composed of 34 students with only one new member — Mabel Watts being transferred from Jonesboro High School.”
Sulphur Springs is a community in rural Washington County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Sept. 16, 1950: The hospital report in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle included this news from Swingle Hospital. “Bobby Jack Jones, 15, route 5, city, was treated for a sprained right ankle; Mack Elkins, route 5, Jonesboro, admitted, broken left arm sustained when he was kicked by a mule.”
The Swingle Hospital was a private hospital located on North Roan Street, near Science Hill High School.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1950.
Sept. 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Asheville, North Carolina defeated Science Hill by a score of 10 to 7.
Elizabethton won over Sullivan East by a score of 35 to 6.
Greeneville defeated Unicoi County, 35 to 14.
Hampton was narrowly victorious over Daniel Boone, 7 to 6.
South Greene won over David Crockett by a score of 12 to 6.
Tennessee High shut out John Battle 39 to 0.
Cloudland likewise shut out Unaka, 30 to 0.
Lynn View narrowly defeated Happy Valley, 13 to 12.
Dobyns-Bennett shut out Morristown East, 19 to 0.
Johnson County won over Northwest Ashe, 24 to 13.
Sullivan shut out Rogersville, 14 to 0.
Church Hill was victorious over Newport, 25 to 12.
Ketron shut out Wise, 42 to 0.
Powell Valley shut out Surgoinsville, 6 to 0.
Sept. 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined the importance of vaccines. “Statistics released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that although 90 percent of children have received their most critical vaccines by age 2, only about 80 percent are fully immunized.”
“That means that more than one million two-year-olds are left unprotected and vulnerable to vaccine-preventable childhood diseases — diphtheria, haemophilus influenza type B (H1B), hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis, pneumonia, polio, rubella, tetanus, and chicken pox — and one of which can have potentially devastating effects.”
“This is an intolerable situation when you consider how easy it is to solve the problem. You simply have your children immunized.”
“Check your child’s medical records — and if there are deficiencies, have the proper immunization given. It’s the safe way to go to protect our children.”