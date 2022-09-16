Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items of interest to those in East Tennessee. ”Bristol is to have a public park.”

“Cholera is killing hogs in Unicoi and Monroe counties.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

