Sept. 16, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from September 15. Readers learned, “G.N.Tillman, candidate for governor, and W.P. Brownlow, candidate for congress (sic), spoke in the opera house here tonight. The crowd was not larger than that out last night to hear W.P. Gillenwater speak for free silver. Tillman’s speech was tedious and fell flat on the people used to the fire of the Taylors and Pettibone. He talked seriously on state matters and made little impression.”
The Knoxville Tribune ceased publication in 1924. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news from Elizabethton. “Carl Bowers, son of J.P. Bowers died Friday about 11 o’clock with typhoid. Young Bowers attempted to enlist in the navy (sic) several months ago, but was turned down, and then took a job at Norfolk and contracted illness there and came home very ill, and all was done possible to save his life. The funeral arrangements will be announced later.”
In an unrelated account, but also from Carter County, readers learned, “It is very gratifying to the people of Carter County to know that Company E of Hampton has been presented to the King of England and to the Belgian Queen. This company together with Co. G of Elizabethton were all volunteers and left for Camp Sevier soon after the beginning of our war with Germany. Col. Spence in a letter to folks at home mentions this fact.”
As a reminder, typhoid is preventable now by means of a vaccine.
Camp Sevier was a training ground in South Carolina used during World War I.
Sept. 16, 1921: A hundred years ago today, The Kingsport Times quoted an editorial from the East Tennessee Republican. “Johnson City’s attempt through the president of the Appalachian league to throw out the games in which Sam Hall pitches, is based on so flimsy a pretext as to cause one to wonder if it was made in good faith.”
“The fact that the Johnson City team hired Shumaker, knowing that he was ineligible, leaves it without a leg to stand on.”
“On the other hand, Hall was legally released, but through the failure of the secretary of the league to notify the national secretary, it did not become a matter of record.”
“Hall, knowing that he was a free agent, violated no baseball law in signing a contract with Kingsport, and Kingsport should not be made to suffer for the negligence of the secretary of the Florida league.”
“On the other hand, Manager Taylor knew that Shumaker was an outlaw, yet he took a chance that nobody knew this fact and tried to put something over.”
“For the good of baseball it is unfortunate that the troubles that have beset the league should have come up at this eleventh hour. Once doubt is thrown upon the integrity of the game, the sport is killed. We hope these matters will be adjudged amicably and the game preserved.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. We are not sure where the East Tennessee Republican was domiciled, nor the dates it was in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 16, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Evening News reported on a plane crash that was initially mentioned in an item in this column dated Sept. 15, 1946. With a dateline from Brevard, N.C., readers learned that “Army ground crews from the Greenville, S.C., air base today beat through tangled underbrush up a torturous mountain trail to the wreckage of a B-25 Mitchell bomber which crashed, exploded and burned 25 miles northwest of Brevard.”
“The plane, en route from Selfridge Field, Mich., to Tampa, Fla., plowed into 6000-foot Cold Mountain Friday, carrying Maj. Gen. Paul B. Wurtsmith, of Tampa, and four other Army men to a flaming death.”
“Dozens of planes had scoured the area in the two-day search for the ship which was last reported Friday noon over the tri-city (sic) area of Johnson City, Tenn., Bristol, Tenn.-Va., and Kingsport, Tenn.”
“Ken McNeill, one of the first to reach the crash site, said the men were mangled and torn beyond recognition, with identification possible only from identification tags.”
“He said the plane ‘cut a swath through the timber about 700 feet long. The wreckage was scattered over almost 1100 square feet of ground,’ he said.”
“Wurtsmith served as temporary commander of the Eighth Air Force. During the early Pacific war, he was commanding general of the Fifth Fighter Group. In January 1946, he was named Fifth Air Force Chief of Staff. Recently he was made 13th Air Force Commander.”
The Evening News was a newspaper published in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It ceased publication in 1996. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays. Sept. 16, 1946, fell on a Monday.
Brevard, North Carolina is located approximately 92 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 16, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent Johnson City leader. “E.N. Backus, former mayor of Johnson City, died at 3:05 p.m. yesterday afternoon at Memorial Hospital, the result of a heart attack suffered Sunday.’
“Mr. Backus, 912 Echo Lane, had suffered the coronary attack, his second in recent years, while attending Mass Sunday at St. Mary’s Church here.”
“A managing partner in the Baylor and Backus firm of certified public accountants, Mr. Backus had been active in civic affairs here for many years.”
“In addition to being a city commissioner for four years, including two years as mayor, he had served as president of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce in 1952, president of the Johnson City Rotary Club, and chairman of the 1961 United Fund campaign.”
“He served on city commission from 1963-1967. In 1965, his fellow commissioners elected him to the mayoralty position. As mayor, he went to Quito, Ecuador, to help that city celebrate its 431st birthday. Johnson City is a sister city to Guaranda, Ecuador.”
“Mr. Backus came to Johnson City in September 1934, from Bristol to serve as accountant for the old East Tennessee Light and Power Co.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
The United Fund is now known as the United Way.
Sept. 16, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Kristen Hebestreet, the Johnson City Press reported, “This fall will be spectacular because heavy rains gave the trees up to one-third more leaves this year, a retired East Tennessee State University botanist said.”
“These bonus leaves will provide even more fall color, said John Warden, an ETSU professor emeritus of biology and fall forecaster.”
“’I think this fall should be a much better year than we’ve had for some time,’ Warden said.”
“Barring unforeseen weather such as a long drought in September, an early killing frost or a windstorm, the fall colors will peak the last week of October and the first part of November, Warden said.”
“Trees are signaled to change color in their leaves when the days become shorter and the nights become longer. Differences in rainfall, sunlight, temperature and humidity all affect how bright fall leaf color will be and how long it will last.”
“Some of the trees at the higher elevations already are starting to show the first blush of autumn. Although trees primarily use light as the signal for leaf change, the colors still flame first in the higher altitudes and then spread down the hills and into the valleys.”
“The Southern Appalachians are known for having the greatest diversity of deciduous tree species, which means this region has the greatest variety of fall color.”