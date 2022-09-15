Sept. 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported several interesting news items in the newspaper, as well as some advertisements. Readers learned that:
“Dr. T. W. Whitlock is rusticating at Unaka Springs.”
“Miss Lula Smith has been visiting in Johnson City for some time.”
“Col. T. H. Reeves, of Morristown, spent last Sunday in this place.”
“R. N. Dosser has returned from the Eastern market where he bought a large stock of dry goods.”
“Miss Ida Cox will leave today Wednesday, for Atlanta, where she will enter school for this winter.”
“Joseph White, of Greeneville, a brother of W. B. White, of Locust Mt., spent Sunday with the latter.”
“Take your wheat to A. C. Britton, he will pay you one dollar per bushel and sell you goods lower than any one.”
“Wanted – 10,000 bushels wheat at $1 per bushel in exchange for goods at the lowest cast price. A. C. Britton.”
“Don’t’ (sic) buy a suit of clothing before you have seen the large line of ‘Happy Home’ goods sold only by A. C. Britton.”
“Miss Lilly Belle Febuary left Tuesday for Atlanta, Georgia, and will enter school near that place for the winter.”
“Miss Inez Collins, who was visiting F. E. Britton’s family last week, returned to her home at Elizabethtown last Saturday.”
“Rev. Jno. S. Eskin was summoned by telegram to come to New Market last Sunday to officiate in the funeral service of a member of his church at that place.”
“Wanted, 10,000 bushels peach seeds at R. M. May & Son.”
“Frank S. Patton has been spending some time at Unaka Springs.”
“A. M. Stuart’s family have been spending a week on Boon’s Creek.”
“Jas. Gott, son of Toney Gott, has gone to Washington City to accept a government position.”
“Those of our subscribers who want to pay for the paper in produce will favor us by bringing it in now.”
“Miss Kathleen Reeves was elected assistant teacher in the Limestone school and went down Monday to enter upon her work.”
“Miss Lena Anderson has accepted a position as teacher in the Johnson City school and left Sunday afternoon to enter upon her work.”
“An election for Magistrate will be held in the Seventeenth District, on Tuesday, September 28 to fill the vacancy occasioned by the death of Esquire James E. Hale.”
“Haws and Mahoney sold a car load of nice hogs last Friday to some parties whose names we did not learn. They are paying 3 cents for good stock hogs and parties having such to sell will do well to call on them.”
“Joel Hilbert, one of our substantial farmers living near town, died suddenly last Tuesday morning. He has been in very poor health for several months but his sudden death was a surprise even to his own family. His remains were interred on Wednesday in the family burying ground.”
Unaka Springs is located in Unicoi County.
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County.
One dollar in 1897 is now worth about $35.70, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Elizabethtown is possibly a typo for Elizabethton; however, there is an Elizabethtown in Kentucky.
New Market is located in Jefferson County.
Boone’s Creek was commonly spelled as Boon’s Creek in 1897.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
The Herald and Tribune still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
Sept. 15, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff quipped, “An old man sees visions while young men attend the movies.”
Sept. 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star informed readers that “New Orleans” was playing at the Bonnie Kate Theatre, while “Marco Polo” was showing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star still is in publication.
Sept. 15, 1951: Vance W. Cheek and Joann Clancey went on their first date, which eventually led to a marriage of over 55 years. Mr. Cheek was a former Mayor of Johnson City, as well as President of Home Federal. Mrs. Cheek was active in a number of community organizations. (Source: Personal communication between Mr. Cheek and Rebecca Henderson.)
Sept. 15, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Hack T. Smithdeal, Johnson City businessman and sportsman, received a commission Wednesday as a colonel on the personal staff of Governor Frank Clement.”
“It is the first commission announced in Upper East Tennessee since the governor’s renomination in August.”
“Smithdeal has been a person and political friend of the governor several years. He was a leader in shaping strategy for Clement’s highly successful east Tennessee campaign in the August 5 primary.”
Sept. 15, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “Service station sign: ‘Maps refolded.’”
Sept. 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Navy Seaman Franklin F. Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene B. Jones, Sr., 901 Lake Drive, and husband of the former Carmelita J. Freeman, 914 Woodland Ave., is a student at the School of Music, Naval Amphibious Base, Little Creek, Norfolk, Va.”
“Upon completion of the six-month course, students are assigned to one of some 50 Navy bands based throughout the world.”
Sept. 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge regaled readers with winter weather folklore. He reported, “Since (the Weather Bureau) moved to Morristown, I’ve tried to keep track of fogs on my own.”
“Fogs in August? Well, according to folklore, you’ll get a snow in the coming winter for every fog in August. A heavy fog means a measurable snow. A light fog means flurries.”