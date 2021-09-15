Sept. 15, 1887: The Comet reported to readers, “Gov. Robt. L. Taylor and his brother, Hon. A.A. Taylor will leave about the 20th inst., for Springfield, Mo., where they will address the annual reunion of Tennesseans on the 22nd. Preparations are being made for a grand time and it is confidently expected that 20,000 people will be present to greet two of Tennessee’s most gifted and beloved sons.”
“Inst.” is abbreviation meaning “in the present month,” so the Taylor brothers would begin the journey to Missouri around Sept. 20, 1887.
Sept. 15, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news and information from several different area communities. “Mr. Jas. H. Lyle returned this week from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, where he has been with his wife for three or four weeks. While there Mrs. Lyle underwent a very serious operation for gall stones, and his (sic) many friends will be pleased to know that it was entirely successful. She will be the guest for mother, Mrs. A. P. Henderson until she has fully recovered her strength.”
“At a regular meeting of the Ministers’ Association of Johnson City the following officers were elected to serve the coming year in the Associated Charities of the city. Amzi Smith, president; J.T. Crouch, vice-president; H.M. Burleson, secretary and treasurer; H.C. Clemens, superintendent.”
From Erwin, readers learned that “Hon. John Q. Tilson formerly of this county but now a resident of New Haven, Conn., and member of congress (sic) from that district, arrived in the city last week and was the guest for a few days of his brother Dr. L.S. Tilson and family at their home, on Love street (sic), and sister, Mrs. A.J. Brown, and family at their home on Clinchfield street (sic). Congressman Tilson is this week visiting his sister, Mrs. Elisa Erwin at the old Tilson homestead at Clear Branch in this county.”
Additional news from Erwin included, “Friends of Mr. and Mrs. L.L. McIntyre, both in and out of this city, will be much pleased and gratified to know that their little son Harry, who was so unfortunate as to be kicked and seriously injured by a horse on Gay street (sic) in this city Thursday afternoon of last week, is much improved, and if no serious complications set in will be able to within a short time to be removed from Memorial hospital (sic) at Johnson City to his parents’ home in this city.”
The Memorial Hospital of 1917 was a forerunner of the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of a different Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Clear Branch is a community in rural Unicoi County.
Sept. 15, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Bristol, Tennessee, the Nashville Banner reported, “The Rotary Clubs of Greeneville, Johnson City and Bristol held a joint picnic at Austin Springs, Tenn., today. Practically the entire membership of the local club left this morning for the picnic grounds. Tom Brabson, head of the Greeneville club (sic), and ‘Buck’ Horner, chairman of the Johnson City club (sic) entertainment committees, are in charge of the entertainment program.”
Austin Springs is a community in Johnson City.The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 15, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle sometimes ran a column entitled, “Ten Years Ago Today” which was an account of short news items taken from its pages a decade previously. On this date in 1936, readers were reminded of these events that took place on Sept. 15, 1926; “Improved street car service for Johnson City is proposed by officials of the Johnson City Traction company (sic).”
“Box manufacturing will be resumed by the Tennessee Box company (sic) next week, according to announcement by officials.”
“T.S. Stribling, noted Southern novelist, arrived yesterday for a visit with Dean D.S. Burleson.”
Sept. 15, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers, “Search for a B-25 Army bomber to which four men – one of them Maj. Gen. Paul B. Wurtsmith – were missing centered in the rugged mountainous area between Erwin and Embreeville yesterday.”
“All day long planes from the Greenville, S. C., Army air base, and other craft circled over the Tri-Cities areas looking for the section on a flight from Selfridge Field, Detroit, to MacDill Field, Florida.”
“Former Unicoi Sheriff Carl McInturff, who was in close touch with the search, said a ‘Colonel Freeman’ called him from the Greenville base and told him one of the planes had reported ‘seeing flares’ three miles west of Erwin, leading to belief the plane had fallen there and some of the passengers were still alive.”
“Fifty or more Unicoi state guardsmen and others combed the area unsuccessfully yesterday afternoon.”
“McInturff said the colonel told him the report of the flares was received shortly before noon.”
“The twin-engine, twin-tailed craft left MacDill Thursday, carrying two additional passengers. It left Selfridge Field without the passengers Friday morning and was last reported near the Tri-Cities of Bristol-Kingsport-Johnson City, Tenn., at 1:57 o‘clock, the officer said.”
“The plane was due in Tampa at 2 p.m., and had gasoline to stay aloft until 3:30 p.m. When it became overdue, MacDill Field began the search, the PBO added.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Sept. 15, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Construction on a planned 90,000-square-foot shopping center located between the Bristol and Kingsport Highways might begin by mid-March of next year, according to a spokesman for Arlen Shopping Centers, Inc.”
“That announcement was made last night after Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved rezoning the property from B-4 business to a shopping center classification.”
“City Planner Charles Justice, making his report to commissioners, recommended approval of the site be given, since the area could be controlled under planned development.”
“The property located on either side of Oakland Avenue between Bristol and Kingsport Highways, is owned by Charlotte D. Fair and Ruby A. Faucette, with Arlen reportedly holding an option on the land.”
Sept. 15, 1996: The Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Phyllis Johnson, reported, “Just how the proposed cultural district looks and how it might be built will be discussed in the third Charrettes workshop on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hands On! Regional Museum.”
“The results of Tuesday’s workshop, as well as the general concepts of the district, will be presented to the City Commission Thursday.”
“As currently envisioned, 12 acres in downtown would evolve into a campus of culturally related facilities.”
“Anchors would include the new public library, a performing arts center, a dance studio, a regional museum and possible a visual arts center.”
“Related commercial developments would be clustered nearby, such as restaurants and specialty shops. Footpaths and parking would link the district to the rest of downtown.”