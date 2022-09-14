Sept. 14, 1893: The Comet published a recipe for Baked Gooseberry Pudding. It went as follows: “One pint of gooseberries, stewed and passed through a sieve, two ounces fresh butter, four ounces fine bread crumbs, one-quarter pound sugar, three eggs. Stew the gooseberries till tender then pass them through a sieve, mix the butter, bread crumbs and sugar thoroughly with pulp, and lately, stir in the yolks of the eggs, well beaten. Pour into a buttered pie dish, and bake for one-half hour. When done, turn the pudding on to a dish and sift sugar over.”
There was no indication of how to learn if the pudding was sufficiently baked.
Sept. 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 13. News regarding this item initially appeared in this column on Sept. 11.
“The Magnetic Building and Loan association went into voluntary liquidation and made a general assignment, with W.G. Mathes, assignee. The assignee has obtained an injunction to restrain suits, and will get a general order from the court as to the manner of settling with all borrowers.”
“The association did a good business here for several years until recently. It (several indecipherable words) for its officers some of the best business men here: C.B. Brown, president; Judge John P. Smith, vice-president, and William G. Mathes, general manager.”
“The assets will be almost $45,000. They have on hand $8,000 worth of real estate and have loans to the amount of $34,000, upon which they do not expect to lose a cent. The balance of assets consists of arrearages due from borrowers.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 14, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers, “Through the courtesy of the Ministers’ Association, general meeting of the Red Cross Society will be held once a month at the various churches. On Sunday night of this week the meeting will be held at the Christian Church, Rev. Riddell, pastor. The general public is invited.”
The Christian Church referred to was First Christian Church; Rev. Riddell was Louis D. Riddell, who was senior minister there for several years. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Sept. 14, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Prohibition Officers R. R. Rowan and M. C. Brown returned yesterday from Carter County, where they raided and captured a large 60-gallon copper distilling outfit in the mountains nar (sic) Hampton. The evening before they had taken a 50-gallon outfit on the south side of Nolichucky river in the eastern portion of Greene county. Neither still was in operation, no one was about and no arrests were made. About 300 gallons of mash were found at the two places.”
“The two stills were destroyed on the premises. At another place in Carter county, the location of another was found, but only a small quantity of mash was on hand, the distillery having been removed.”
Sept. 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “’Please thank everybody!’” in regard to a recent football game.
“That was the word last night from Talbert Hughes, president of the Johnson City Civitan Club.”
“The Civitans sponsored the crowd-drawing Milligan-Southeastern football game, and their work bore fruit in a throng of more than 7,000.”
“’We are especially grateful to the bands of Johnson City, Elizabethton and Erwin high schools, the civic clubs of Johnson City, Jonesboro, Erwin and Elizabethton and the newspapers and the radio stations of the whole area,’ said Hughes. ‘And we want to express our appreciation to everyone who helped in any way. Please thank everybody!’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Sept. 14, 1958: In an article with the byline of Nancy Blair Lyle, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned some of the activities happening at Science Hill High School. “And when they say classes at Science Hill, they mean classes! If the teachers would take turns giving us two hours worth of homework every night, all would be well. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, so let us play a while, and we’ll be sharp as tacks.”
“Our Key Club of SHHS elected the very vivacious cheerleader, Carol Carr, Sweetheart of the Key Club for this year. Carol is also a sweetheart of the school, and when she does her job as cheerleader, she puts all the pep she has into it. Our congratulations to the Sweetheart of the Key Club, Miss Carol.”
“Have you heard our addition to the Hill from Yankee-land? She is a really cute looking little blond named Pat Wierzeckl, and she is living with her aunt and uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Gilbert Rannick of 617 W. Pine. Pat hails from Kenosha, Wisconsin. Let’s all try our best to make Pat feel welcome, show her that southern hospitality, and all the other stuff that the South is noted for.”
Sept. 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “In these uncertain times, there are few absolutes.”
“So it comes as no surprise that even weather prophet Helen Lane is beginning to hedge.”
“For many years, Mrs. Lane, the seer of Crab Orchard, has been coming up with emphatic predictions of the number of snows we will have when winter comes. And usually she has not missed by much.”
“But this year Mrs. Lane says there is going to be a lot of precipitation, but she isn’t certain whether it will be snow or rain, so she isn’t going to give any specific numbers.”
“Mrs. Lane bases her judgments on such things as the thickness of corn shucks, the fur of squirrels, the color of wooly worms, the number of August fogs, and the activities of various animals, birds and insects — all very credible indicators, we would say.”
“But this year she forgot to evaluate one other signpost — the song of the katydid. Her father taught her that the season’s first frost would come three months after the first katydid sang in July. Alas, Mrs. Lane did not listen for the first katydid this year, and that may be the reason she is somewhat unsure of herself now!”
“Maybe someone reading this heard the first katydid. If so, please in the interest of science pass the date to Mrs. Lane!”
Crab Orchard, Tennessee is about 164 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a full-page advertisement from Gordon’s and Thomasville Furniture Company. The ad simply said, “Thanks to our employees who’ve kept everything beautifully finished and finely crafted for half a century.”