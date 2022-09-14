Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 14, 1893: The Comet published a recipe for Baked Gooseberry Pudding. It went as follows: “One pint of gooseberries, stewed and passed through a sieve, two ounces fresh butter, four ounces fine bread crumbs, one-quarter pound sugar, three eggs. Stew the gooseberries till tender then pass them through a sieve, mix the butter, bread crumbs and sugar thoroughly with pulp, and lately, stir in the yolks of the eggs, well beaten. Pour into a buttered pie dish, and bake for one-half hour. When done, turn the pudding on to a dish and sift sugar over.”

There was no indication of how to learn if the pudding was sufficiently baked.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

