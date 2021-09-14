Sept. 14, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several interesting items from around the area. “The McKinley club (sic) has its flag afloat with the inscription ‘Protection, Reciprocity, and Sound Money.’”
“Hon. F.P. Burch, the democratic (sic) candidate for floater from this district, nominated at the Greeneville convention on Thursday, is one of, if not the first of the free silver advocates in this city.”
“W.W. DeVault and J.T. Browning, candidates for representative in this county, have agreed to a joint canvas, and will meet each other in eighteen discussions of the issues of the day.”
“The Piedmont hotel (sic) has changed hands, and is now being run by V.B. Bowers, of Elk Park, N. C.”
“Prof. J.F. Templin, a former teacher of this city, has moved to Limestone, where he will have charge of the graded school this school year.”
“Rev. Frank Barnett, whose term as pastor of the Baptist church has expired, left for New York City, where he will remain this winter.”
“John Q. and Joe Tilson and Jake Clouse, who have spent the summer here, returned this week to New Haven, Conn., where they are connected with the business management of Yale college (sic). D.N. Haynes, of Marbleton, also went to take a position there.”
“Bruce, son of Judge John P. Smith, has gone to Maryville, where he will attend college this year.”
“Miss Sallie Deaderick, of Orlando, Fla., has been the guest of her cousin, Mrs. J. M. Brown, for a few days.”
“Miss Hattie Bushong, one of Bristol’s best young ladies, is the guest of her sister, Mrs. J.H. Preas.”
“B.A. Simmons’ of Hartford, Conn., is here and will remain for a month or two, looking after his real estate interests in this city.”
“H.C. Hart, a leading politician of this city, has returned from a two weeks’ visit to Chicago.”
Yale College is now Yale University.
Marbleton is a community in rural Unicoi County.
The college referred to regarding Mr. Smith is Maryville College.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published every week.
Sept. 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several area residents. “Mrs. H.C. Crigger is in Erwin having been called there on account of the illness of Mrs. Simpson.”
“Miss Carter Jones returned this week from Knoxville where she has been taking treatment for several weeks, and will resume her teaching at Columbus Powell school (sic) next week. During her absence her place was filled most efficiently by Miss Anne Huddle.”
“Mrs. Amanda Leab, widow of the last Jacob L. Leab, died at her home at Locust Mount, near Jonesboro, Thursday morning at 11:30 o’clock, after an illness of several months.”
“Misses Ruth Haire and Kate Thomas left Thursday for Washington D.C., where they have accepted government positions.”
“Mr. J.L. Hilbert has been elected as teacher of the seventh and eighth grades in the high school, Miss Haire having resigned to accept a position at Washington, D.C.” It is assumed that the Miss Haire is the same person in this news item as in the one immediately preceding.
“Carl Bowers, aged 17 died at eleven o’clock this morning at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Bowers, in Elizabethton, following an illness of a few days’ duration contracted while en route from Newport News to enter school at Milligan College.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Sept. 14, 1921: A century ago today, The Jonesboro Herald and Tribune reported to readers, “Thirty members of the Christian Endeavor Society of the Second Presbyterian church (sic) enjoyed a picnic last Tuesday afternoon on the spacious lawn at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Landon Patton. Ice cream and cake was served.”
The Jonesboro Herald and Tribune is now published as the Herald and Tribune. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 14, 1946: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle continued to monitor Judge Vines’ condition seventy-five years ago today. “Circuit court, which opened Monday in Jonesboro, was adjourned yesterday afternoon until Monday, September 23, at which time it was thought Judge D.A. Vines, who collapsed from an illness Wednesday in court, will be able to resume his duties.”
“Judge Vines, who was stricken with a stomach ailment, was reported to be considerable improved at his home on the Jonesboro highway (sic).”
“George N. Barnes, Johnson City attorney, has been presiding over the sessions since Judge Vines’ illness. Only a few minor cases were heard yesterday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
The Jonesboro Highway is now known as West Walnut Street, until it becomes West Main Street.
Sept. 14, 1971: Dear Abby has been a popular column in newspapers for decades. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried this letter from a reader, and Dear Abby’s reply on this date 50 years ago today.
“Dear Abby: So that gal who’s married to a railroad nut thinks she’s worse off than the one who’s married to a stamp collector? Well, my husband is not only a railroad fan and a stamp collector, he is a football fanatic!”
“His idea of heaven could be attending a stamp auction on a railroad train, en route to the Army-Navy football game.”
“From now until the Super Bowl, my husband won’t even know I’m alive. But I will know he is because every room of our house will be littered with stamp catalogues, old railroad timetables, and football magazines.”
“When he got the September Playboy, he read the Pigskin Review before he even looked at the centerfold playmate.”
“Would you say I had a problem?”
The letter was signed, “Marion.”
Dear Abby’s reply to Marion was “Yup. A triple whammy. Lotsa luck.”
Sept. 14, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press carried news of a story that could well have ended in tragedy. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned, “A woman whose hair became tangled in her rappelling equipment Thursday at a rock face near the Blue Hole was freed by a rescue squad member who descended to her and cut the trapped hair, Carter County Rescue Squad Director Jonathan Harrison said.”
“Harrison said Vanessa Wiseman, 25, Newland, N.C., was uninjured in the ordeal. When her hair became tangled, she was stranded about 20 feet above the ground, unable to descend or ascend, he said.”
“A member of the squad’s High-Angle Rescue Team lowered himself to Wiseman and attached a second rope to her harness to relieve tension on the mechanism that had caught her hair. With the tension lessened, the man was able to use scissors to cut the hair, Harrison said. Wiseman then descended to ground level on her own line, he said.”
“Harrison said Wiseman had not secured her shoulder-length hair, and was not wearing a helmet.”
“‘The lesson here is obvious,’ he said.”
The Blue Hole is located in the Stoney Creek community of Carter County.
Newland, N.C., is about 37 miles from Johnson City.