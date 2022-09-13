Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported several news items with datelines from Johnson City. Among the news items were: “Some of the officers of the Watauga Lighting and Power company are coming from Connecticut to settle definitely the details in regard to the construction of the dam across the Watauga. They are expected to arrive today. The party is composed of A. M. Young, E. Day and N. D. Hayes, prominent capitalists of that section.”

“Our public schools, under the supervision of Prof. S. C. Brown, formerly of Knoxville, opened auspiciously last Monday.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video