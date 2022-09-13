Sept. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported several news items with datelines from Johnson City. Among the news items were: “Some of the officers of the Watauga Lighting and Power company are coming from Connecticut to settle definitely the details in regard to the construction of the dam across the Watauga. They are expected to arrive today. The party is composed of A. M. Young, E. Day and N. D. Hayes, prominent capitalists of that section.”
“Our public schools, under the supervision of Prof. S. C. Brown, formerly of Knoxville, opened auspiciously last Monday.”
“Rev. Dr. Caldwell, so well and favorably known, has returned from the mountains, restored to health.”
“Our merchants are feeling not only hopeful of the prospects for a lively business but glad that they are already realizing some of the improvements now.”
The Watauga referred to the river of the same name.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week
Sept. 13, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported, “On Sunday morning, Judge W. C. Pierce united in marriage at his office Norwood Oscar Miller and Miss Willie Hicks, both of this city. Only a few friends were in attendance.”
Sept. 13, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Members and friends of the Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and Sunday school convey in a resolution their thanks to the Johnson City baseball club for the use of Wilder Park during the past summer for holding Sunday school and church service while their church building was under construction. The membership is now entering its newly completed church and will have no further use for the park. The resolution concludes: ‘Therefore, be it resolved by the members and friends of the Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and Sunday school that we extend to the Johnson City Baseball association our sincere and hearty thanks for the courtesy extended.’ C. C. L. Ray is pastor of the church.”
The newspaper also reported “Mr. J. Hal Boyd, representative of Newton Annie, Detroit fur manufacturer is in the city for two days with one of the most elaborate fur displays ever seen in this section.”
“Mr. Boyd will be at Massengill’s all day tomorrow with his line, which he is disposing of at a small amount above manufacturer’s cost. This enables women who desire fur coats, capes, wraps, and chokers to obtain them at very reasonable prices. Among Mr. Boyd’s display is one of the most beautiful silver fox chokers ever seen, and it is very seldom that these expensive and rare furs are carried with displays (indecipherable) the country.”
“The ladies of Johnson City will have one more day in which to view these furs, and make their purcases (sic). This display affords an easy selecton (sic) as one would be able to make in going through manufacturers’ displays in the east, for although there are not a great number of each variety, tere (sic) is at least one of every fur made into beautiful coats, wraps, capes with an endless variety of chokers.”
For over 100 years, Massengill’s provided women of this area the latest in elegant fashions.
Sept. 13, 1929: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Misses Louise Hendrix and Mary Hendrix entertained with a bacon bat at Valley Forge Friday evening, honoring their visitors, Miss Martha McDowell and Messrs. Wallace and Edward McDowell, of Asheville, N. C. Others enjoying the outing were Misses Jessie Pearman, Helen Pearman, Edith Pearman, and Kate Hughes; Messrs. Kyle Buck, Omer Crussell, R. T. Hendrix, Paul Hendrix, Herbert Hendrix, Walter Hendrix, and Eugene Hendrix.”
Valley Forge is a community in Carter County.
A bacon bat is a picnic featuring bacon and other savory meats cooked over an open fire.
Sept. 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Washington and a date from Sept. 12. Readers were informed that “The Bethesda Naval Hospital reported today that the condition of Senator McKellar (Democrat-Tennessee) is unchanged and still satisfactory. McKellar suffered an acute gastric upset at Atlantic city and was flown here Monday night. Earlier today the hospital said his temperature was normal and he was not seriously ill.”
News of Sen. McKellar’s illness initially appeared in this column on Sept. 9.
Sept. 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Ed Johnson, 21, 214 Betty St., was transferred to Veterans Hospital, Mountain Home, from Memorial Hospital where he was taken for treatment of a left hand injury in a car accident on Lick Creek Road in Carter County.
“Hospital officials said Johnson lay underneath his car all night, caught by his hand, before the Carter County Emergency and Rescue Squad released him and brought him to Johnson City shortly after 7 a.m. today.”
“Clyde Apple, pressroom foreman for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, remains a medical patient at Memorial Hospital where he is listed in fair to satisfactory condition.”
“James H. Drew, who was operator of the Midway at the Appalachian District Fair and suffered a heart attack on Aug. 26, has been discharged from Memorial Hospital.”
The Veterans Hospital, Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sept. 13, 1987: The Johnson City Press informed readers that the “Johnson City Symphony Orchestra celebrates bicentennial of the Constitution with their annual Concert in the Park, Sun., Sept. 20, 5 – 6:30 p.m., at the bandstand at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Mountain Home; free, in case of rain, rescheduled to Sun., Sept. 27 at same location.”
Sept. 13, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press alerted readers to several area high school football scores; the games had been played the night prior.
Science Hill defeated Tennessee High, by a score of 45 to 13.
Elizabethton was victorious over Cocke County, 40 to 14.
Unicoi County defeated Hampton, 15 to 8.
Happy Valley won over Johnson County, 33 to 8.
Tellico Plains narrowly defeated Unaka, 7 to 6.
Dobyns-Bennett shut out Sullivan Central, 35 to 0.
Sullivan North shut out Sullivan South, 7 to 0.
Jefferson County defeated Greeneville, 16 to 14.