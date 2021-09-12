Sept. 12, 1889: The Comet informed readers, “The committee appointed by mayor (sic) Jobe to receive the capitalists who are expected here about the 21sh (sic) are requested to meet tomorrow (Friday) night at Jobe’s Hall at 8 o’clock to perfect plans of procedure. The meeting is called by chairman J. S. Wilson, Col. T.E. Matson, and Gen. J.T. Wilder. Be sure and go.”
“It is very important that steps be taken to have these gentlemen stop over one day in Johnson City. Let our people act with the promptness for which they are noted and there will be no trouble in getting them to stop. It is not necessary to speak of the benefit their visit will be to our town. Don’t forget to attend.”
Sept. 12, 1911: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported sad news. “Young Hal Cooper did not know the particulars of his sweetheart’s death until 6 o’clock this morning. En route to Hendersonville he stopped at the staff office and was too nervous to read an account of finding her body in Lake Osceola, near Hendersonville. Both were only 17 years of age.”
“Cooper was out of the city last week, being regular in attendance to his duties at the Exum Furniture Co. However, he visited his betrothed at Christmas and again in June. A special to the Staff from Hendersonville this afternoon states that Miss Hawkins was chloroformed and that her body had lain in the woods two or three days before thrown in the lake. A peculiar part of the tragedy is that the body was neither assaulted nor robbed. The mysterious case has worked Hendersonville people up to a high pitch of excitement.”
Hendersonville, Tenn., is about 298 miles from Johnson City.
We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been printed in Johnson city in September of 1911. The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Sept. 12, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Following the annual meeting of the E.T.&W.N.C. Railroad directors, held in the general offices here yesterday afternoon, by special train the party went to Cranberry where this morning they held a meeting of the Cranberry Iron and Coal Co. Only two of the directors, aside from President Howe, were here from out of town. They were Messers A. Pardee, and Edgar P. Earle, of Philadelphia. The business coming before them yesterday consisted chiefly in hearing reports of operations. No change of importance are mentioned for publication.”
Sept. 12, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Lexington Leader reported, “Henry Ward, who has been a patient at the Mary Chiles hospital (sic), has been removed to the Sanitarium at Johnson City, Tenn., for treatment.”
The Sanitarium referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Lexington Leader is now published as the Lexington Herald Leader.
Sept. 12, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mrs. William P. Harris has returned from summering at Kamp Kawana, near Linville. She is rapidly convalescing from injuries sustained in a fall while there.
Linville is in North Carolina, and is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Sept. 12, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported unfortunate news about Judge Vines. “Circuit Judge D.A. Vines collapsed in an anteroom at Jonesboro courthouse yesterday morning shortly after becoming ill and recessing court. He was taken in an ambulance to his home on the old Jonesboro-Johnson City highway.”
“Announcing he was not feeling well, Judge Vines left the courtroom shortly after 11 o’clock and went to the anteroom. A witness, noticing he appeared very ill, went to him and caught him just as he collapsed.”
“Two physicians, Dr. A.J. Willis and Dr. F.B. Stuart, attended the judge before he was taken home.”
“Dr. Stuart, who is attending the jurist, reported last night that he showed ‘some improvement’ at his home. Explaining that he was suffering from a ‘stomach ailment,’ he said his condition was not serious and that the judge would be able to resume his duties next week.”
“George N. Barnes, Johnson City attorney, was chosen special judge by members of the bar to serve as in completing necessary cases or until Judge Vines is able to resume his duties. Court adjourned shortly thereafter until 9 o’clock this morning.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Sept. 12, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “We are pleased that the Junior Chamber of Commerce is getting encouragement in its efforts to establish a Teen Town. The American Legion has offered one of its buildings, and several civic groups have chipped in with promises of assistance in various forms.”
“In this connection, it should be emphasized that a women’s organization, the Junior Auxiliary, has been exploring the matter of a Teen Town for months. A meeting was held yesterday, we understand, to determine how the Auxiliary and the Jaycees can work together for best results.”
“Johnson City needs a Teen Town and we can think of no organization better suited to set up one than the Jaycees and the Junior Auxiliary. Members of these two organizations are still young enough to be – well, ‘in communication.’ They have not yet drifted across that Great Divide which separates teenagers from the hopelessly inept company known as oldsters, squares, or what have you.”
“Yes, sir, these two organizations are the ones to do it, and we hope they do.”
“A properly established, properly supervised and properly supported teen-age recreational center will pay handsome dividends to young and old alike.”
“Here’s an endeavor that should have support from the whole community!”
The Junior Auxiliary later became the Junior Service League and is now known as the Junior League of Johnson City.
Sept. 12, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned from the headlines: “Khrushchev, former Communist chief and Russian premier, succumbs at 77.”
Sept. 12, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, Proffitt’s, which was an anchor tenant department store in The Mall at Johnson City, advertised their annual ladies’ shoe sale in the Johnson City Press
Sept. 12, 2001: The Johnson City Press, in an article by Leisa Paine–Brooks, reported about the terrible attacks on the United States the day before. “The land of the free and the home of the brave became the frenzied and the home of the brokenhearted Tuesday morning with the aftershock of the terrorist attacks on America resounding from sea to shining sea.’
“Like the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Johnson City residents reported being rocked from their foundations Tuesday upon hearing of the nation’s tragedies.”