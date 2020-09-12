Sept. 12, 1901: The Great Wallace Shows, a circus, would be coming to Johnson City on Oct. 1, readers of The Comet were informed.
Sept. 12, 1926: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Plans are now complete for the opening of the public schools of Johnson City on Monday, Sept. 13. Teachers who live in other communities and in other states are arriving daily and will be ready for work on the opening day. A number of the teachers who live in the city have been away for the summer vacation but all have returned.” The article further stated that textbooks would be on sale at Crouch’s Book Store.
Sept. 12, 1942: Headlines in the Johnson City Chronicle were serious, as readers read: “Stalingrad Checks Germans In ‘Fight To Death’ Struggle.” The Siege of Stalingrad, now Volgograd, lasted from Aug. 23, 1942, to Feb. 2, 1943. Though it ended in a German defeat, the toll was an estimated 2 million casualties.
Sept. 12, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an image of candidate Rufus Jennings and three poll workers, during a special city election, outside the 5th Ward polling place at the city’s junior high school on North Roan Street across from St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Sept. 12, 1957: Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Dobyns-Bennett of Kingsport, defending Big Six Conference champion, rates fourth as the only Big Six club in the state’s ‘top ten.’” The story further stated, “Kingsport heads the pack in the Big Six, followed by Tennessee High, Greeneville, Johnson City, Erwin and Elizabethton.”
Sept. 12, 1967: Mrs. Gordon Walsh, widow of the Johnson City Army captain and helicopter pilot killed in Vietnam earlier that year, was pictured in the Press-Chronicle as she accepted the Bronze Star and Air Medal in ceremonies from Capt. C.W. Rosler.
Sept. 12, 1983: Readers of Tom Hodge’s column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that on Nov. 11, 1943, the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works received the Army-Navy “E” Award, with the presentation being made in the auditorium of East Tennessee State College. “It was an award handed out during World War II to industries that attained ‘excellence in production achievement’ in the war effort.” Mr. Hodge further wrote, “If memory serves correctly, industries which got the award were able to fly a pennant with a big ‘E’ on it.”