Sept. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 11. “I. N. Boring and bride, formerly Miss Edna McElroy, of Steubenville, O., have arrived from their bridal trip, and have taken rooms at Mrs. E. J. Weller’s. The couple were married at the bride’s home in Ohio on Sept. 1.”
“Rev. Frank W. Barnett, of Nashville, is the guest of George Wofford, and will remain a week or two. Rev. Barnett was formerly pastor of the Baptist church here.”
From a dateline of Greeneville and a date of Sept. 11, readers learned that “The diphtheria scare has about subsided here. There was only one case, that of W. E. T. Milburn’s little son. The opening of the public schools was postponed by the directors from the 6th to the 20th of the month.”
“The Equestrian club enjoyed a moonlight ride Thursday evening. Thirty members were out. The party rode out to Tusculum and on their return they were entertained by Mr., and Mrs. J. E. Susong, of their pleasant home, on Main street.”
“Miss Mary Francisco, after a few weeks’ visit to her mother here, returned to Knoxville this week, where she will teach.:
“J. R. Noell, of the J. R. Noell Tobacco Manufacturing company, has sold his interest here and will remove with his family to Danville, Va., next week.”
“The Misses Reynolds, of Georgia, were the guests of Miss Emily Doughty this week.”
“Miss Mabel Shoun returned yesterday from a pleasant visit to friends in Carter county.”
“Mrs. Willis, wife of Dr. D. C. Willis, is confined to her home on Summer street with fever.”
“L. W. Seales, a lawyer of Joliet Ill., arrived in Greeneville this week, and will make this his home.”
“W. P. Bennett has been elected a member of the police force of Greeneville.”
“Charley and Joe Brown and Joe Lyon will leave next week for Blacksburg, Va., to enter school.”
“George Doughty left Thursday for a visit to the Centennial.”
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Tusculum is a community located in Greene County.
The Centennial was an exhibition in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 12, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news regarding the library. “The regular meeting of the Mayne Williams Library Board was held this morning in the Ladies parlor of the Munsey Memorial Church with the President, Mrs. George Torry Wofford, presiding. The secretary, Mrs. J. W. Cass read the minutes of previous call meetings. Mrs. George Sells, treasurer of the Library Board gave a report and Miss Mabel Gildersleeve, treasurer of the Library building committee gave an interesting detail report. Mrs. Wofford announced a gift of $1000 from Judge S. C. Williams to commemorate the birthday of Mayne Williams, which was August 27. The interest on the money to be used to purchase standard books for the Library. $30 is available the first of October and will be immediately used for this purpose. Mrs. P. M. Ward, chairman of the house committee recommended rules governing the building. The grill room and the basement will be available at any time for public and private entertainments, Mrs. S. R. Jennings, chairman of the book committee reported that a large number of excellent books has been ordered for the Library. Previous to the Library Board the Executive Board of the Monday Club held a meeting in the Munsey Memorial Church. Several important matters pertaining to the Monday Club were discussed. A letter was read from Mrs. R. S. C. Berry, of Morristown, Chairman of Committee from the Federated Clubs of the State to interest Club women in beautifying the Dixie Highway and planting memorial trees along the Highway. The Public Welfare Committee with Mrs. L. D. Gump, Chairman, will have charge of this.”
One thousand dollars in 1922 currently has the approximate purchasing power of $17,637. Thirty dollars in the same year is now worth about $530. Both of these approximations are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Mayne Williams was the son of Judge and Mrs. S. C. Williams, and died in early childhood.
Sept. 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle probably felt sorry for Paul Swatzel, as they learned that “Similarity of names has one Johnson City resident in ‘dutch’. He is Paul Swatzel, 121 West Millard street, an employe of a local taxicab firm.”
“The taxicab employ said the fact that he is a single man and not the one listed on circuit court docket in Jonesboro on a wife abandonment charge had caused him considerable embarrassment.”
“The sheriff’s department said last night they were unaware of (indecipherable) wanted Swatzel’s address and were seeking him on the charge.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Sept. 12, 1956: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A grease fire was extinguished yesterday at the home of Hobart Hyatt, 1713 E. Millard St.”
“Fire Companies 2, 3 and 4 answered the alarm. No damage was reported.”
“A burning tarpaulin was extinguished beside the John Sevier Hotel about 10 p.m. yesterday.”
“Damage was restricted to the tarpaulin. Fire Companies, 2, 3, 4 and the aerial unit answered the alarm.”
Sept. 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Polly McKewen, 611 Hamilton St., radio dispatcher for the City Police Department, who has been a surgical patient at Memorial Hospital since Aug. 28, was discharged yesterday.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Johnson City Press featured several advertisements for Proffitt’s, a department store in the Johnson City Mall. The store was having their annual fall sale, with savings in selected departments up to fifty percent off the original retail prices.