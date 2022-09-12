Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 11. “I. N. Boring and bride, formerly Miss Edna McElroy, of Steubenville, O., have arrived from their bridal trip, and have taken rooms at Mrs. E. J. Weller’s. The couple were married at the bride’s home in Ohio on Sept. 1.”

“Rev. Frank W. Barnett, of Nashville, is the guest of George Wofford, and will remain a week or two. Rev. Barnett was formerly pastor of the Baptist church here.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

