Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 11, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of local interest, including, “Jere Monahan, formerly a boss on William Kenefick’s works on the Three C’s, died yesterday afternoon in a room over the Exchange Saloon about 3 o’clock.”

“J. M. Brown has moved his family from Jonesboro to Johnson City. He is a member of the firm of Toney & Brown, who will occupy the building now used by the Citizens Bank, with a line of clothing and furnishing goods in a few days.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you