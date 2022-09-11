Sept. 11, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of local interest, including, “Jere Monahan, formerly a boss on William Kenefick’s works on the Three C’s, died yesterday afternoon in a room over the Exchange Saloon about 3 o’clock.”
“J. M. Brown has moved his family from Jonesboro to Johnson City. He is a member of the firm of Toney & Brown, who will occupy the building now used by the Citizens Bank, with a line of clothing and furnishing goods in a few days.”
“August 31st closed H. C. Hart’s second year as a magistrate and during the second year he tried 710 suits. During the first year he disposed of 542. He is a worker and has tried more cases than any magistrate in East Tennessee.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1890.
Sept. 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported sad news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “The Magnetic Building and Loan Association of this place had posted on its door this morning a notice that it is now in process of liquidation. The notice says: ‘This association by its board of directors has determined to collect in its assets and liquidate its business and to this end has conveyed all its assets to the undersigned, who has prayed and obtained as in injunction inhibiting all suits except in the general creditors suit filed by him to administer his trust under the direction of the chancery court of Johnson City.”
The notice was signed “Wm. G. Mathes, Assignee.” Underneath, readers read that “It is understood that this assignment is made to prevent various threatened suits against the association.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
Sept. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff informed readers that, “At the Chamber of Commerce luncheon today plans were discussed for procuring Federal aid in the construction of certain highways needed in Washington County.”
“W. T. Testerman has been invited to visit this city and take up with the Highway Committee road propositions looking to an interlocking system that will serve the greater instead of a small number of people in the County. Mr. Testerman will arrive in Johnson City the latter part of the week.”
Sept. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought forth tragic news to readers. “Carolyn Jenlee Ward, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Ward of near Telford, was fatally burned Tuesday when her clothing caught fire from a lighted match. The parents said the child apparently was playing with the matches when one was ignited.”
“The child was rushed to a Johnson City hospital for treatment. It died at 1:30 p.m. yesterday.”
“Survivors are the parents; a brother and sister, Harold and Mildred Ward; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Dickerson of Limestone, and Mr. and Mrs. Howard Ward of Jonesboro.”
“Funeral will be at 2:30 p.m.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Milburntown is a community in rural Greene County.
Sept. 11, 1969: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “An acrid whiff of burning leaves drifts through the cool night air. Fall is less than two weeks away.”
“But the cool nights of autumn air are already upon us.”
“Today’s high temperature is expected to be about 73 degrees under mostly sunny skies.”
“Tonight, the mercury is expected to fall to 45 degrees under clear skies.”
“Tomorrow will be fair and slightly warmer, the weatherman says.”
“Yesterday’s high temperature was a cool 69 degrees following a chilly early morning low of 47 degrees. At 9:30 last night, the Tri-City Airport temperature was 55 degrees, the relative humidity was 69 per cent, the wind was calm and the barometric pressure was 30.17 inches and rising.”
Sept. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle queried readers, “How do you charge a horse with failure to yield the right-of-way?”
“This is the question that is causing two city policemen to go around scratching their heads and muttering under their breath.”
“It all began yesterday when a horse ridden by Charles Riddle, 1214 Lakeview drive, ‘pulled out on Oakland Avenue and struck the side of a car driven by Pamela L. Campbell, 2811 Oakland Ave.’ according to the officer’s accident report.”
“The damage to the ‘vehicles’? The 1972 sports car driverd (sic) by Mrs. Campbell and listed as vehicle No. 1, received damage to the right side.”
“And vehicle No. 2? Damage was confined to the right rear fender……Oops!.....Make that right rear leg.”
Sept. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Kristen Hebestreet, a Press Staff Writer, warned readers of the dangers of rabies in an article in the Johnson City Press. “Coon dogs, beware,” the article began.
“Raccoon rabies is expected to reach Upper East Tennessee within a year, said Gary Swinger, state Department of Health director of the infections disease program.”
“The raccoon strain of rabies has been verified in Southwest Virginia and western North Carolina, which makes likely its spread to Upper East Tennessee. Because the raccoon variant makes the animal so aggressive, it’s that kind which concerns Swinger and other state health officials.”
‘”Rabid raccoons will go after the dog’ Swinger said. ‘They’ll go right up over the fence to attack the dog and chase the cat under the porch and as well as any humans. They’re sort of an equal opportunity chaser and biter.’”