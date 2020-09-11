Sept. 11, 1818: Jonathan Wright, a pioneer child in this area, “died of Flux on Buffalo Creek.” Jonathan was 12 years old. Flux is now more commonly known as dysentery.
Sept. 11, 1873: The Federal Court had recently met and several appointments were made, according to the Daily Press and Herald, a newspaper based in Knoxville. “The following gentlemen were appointed by the Court: U.S. Commissioners, viz: H.H. Carr, Johnson City; Geo. W. Holtsinger, Dandridge, and Wm. Mullinix, Bristol.”
Sept. 11, 1891: “Freight business was …brisk” over the railroads in and around Johnson City. “On Sept. 11, 1891, it was reported that the previous day sixteen cars of poplar logs were shipped on the JC&C and ETV&G to a sawmill, one of the few times a ‘unit train’ was mentioned in the Nineteenth Century. The cars went to the Willey Boom & Lumber Company at Bluff City, where the logs were cut into lumber,” according to “The Railroads of Johnson City” by Johnny Graybeal.
Sept. 11, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff ran this classified ad: “Girls and women over sixteen years of age for hand ironing and shaking linen. Apply at Johnson City Steam Laundry.”
Sept. 11, 1943: “Henry Lydon Swings It” was at the Majestic. “Belle Starr” was at the Sevier, as was “McGuerins from Brooklyn.” “Prairie Gunsmoke” starring Tex Ritter was at the Tennessee.
Sept. 11, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured a photo of Roe Mottern in his bed with his family at Memorial Hospital. Mottern had lost a leg while building airfields overseas and had not seen his family in more than a year. Included in the photo were his six young children: Jimmy Lynn, 5, Ronnie Eugene, 6, Afred, 7, Edward Wayne, 4, David Robert, 8, and Billy Paul, 2. Memorial broke its long-standing rule of allowing no young visitors given the special occasion of his transfer from a New York hospital.
Sept. 11, 1955: Faircloth Chevrolet’s ad in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured a V8 Bel Air convertible. The dealership was at 71 Wilson Ave.
Sept. 11, 1960: The Biblical epic “The Ten Commandments” was showing at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway.
Sept. 11, 2001: Johnson City residents joined communities across the U.S. in mourning as terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon with hijacked passenger planes. Passengers sacrificed their lives to stop a third plane from reaching its target, downing it in Pennsylvania. The attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead and 6,000 injured. Many local businesses closed early and schools allowed parents to take their children home.