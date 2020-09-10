Sept. 10, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported, “Shed Harris and wife, of Johnson City are visiting this city.”
Sept. 10, 1901: The Dayton Evening Herald, a newspaper in Dayton, Ohio, reported, “General John Tudor Richards, of Gardiner, Me., is a visitor here. He has been appointed superintendent of construction of the proposed new Branch Home at Johnson City, Tenn., and is making an inspection of this model institution before assuming his important duties. General Richards was in Massachusetts at the beginning of the Civil War and he entered the service of his country from that state.” General Richards told a Herald reporter that “he had often heard of the Soldier’s Home at Dayton, and that it is up to his highest expectations in all respects.” The Branch Home is now known as the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home.
Sept. 10, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Prof. and Mrs. Vernon McFee, of Johnson City, is (sic) the guest of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Wooten for a few days visit.” The Wootens lived in New Market, Tennessee.
Sept. 10, 1941: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “For the fourth consecutive year National Letter-Writing Week is being sponsored by the U.S. Post Office Department, Postmaster S. Houston Chase announced yesterday. It will be held October 5 – 11.”
Sept. 10, 1954: Hilltoppers’ football players Fred Shoun, end, Jerry Story, starting center, and Tom Hundley, starting quarterback, were featured in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Hundley later became Science Hill’s head football coach and led the team to an undefeated regular season in 1979.
Sept. 10, 1961: Press-Chronicle readers learned that the “Grow and Show Garden (club) met with Mrs. Ray McCall of Dogwood Lane in Tanglewood with Mrs. Ellis Cox assistant hostess and Mrs. Kennedy Bryan presenting a workshop.” When the roll was called, members answered with their favorite annual flower. The most popular answers were snapdragons, marigolds, and petunias. During the business meeting, club members decided to discuss their by-laws at the next meeting.
Sept. 10, 1965: Science Hill defeated the Morristown Hurricanes 40-7 en route to an undefeated season.
Sept. 10, 1981: Press-Chronicle readers learned of City Commissioner Warren Vest’s thoughts regarding a “proposed regional training program for city police officers.” Commissioner Vest explained, “It appears to me that every time something is controversial or maybe don’t (sic) set with everybody, it’s added to the agenda, and we’re not notified about it.” Vest went on to say that, “he is concerned that plans call for Johnson City to provide the regional training officer with an office and an automobile free of charge.”
Sept. 10, 2001: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra had presented a “Picnic in the Park” at the gazebo on the campus of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Sept. 10: 2010: Science Hill High School played its first homecoming game in the new 6,000-seat Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers’ Alex Payne recovered a fumble at the Morristown West 10-yard-line with 1:22 remaining in the game, and Ben Campbell caught a 5-yard touchdown pass four plays later to pull out a 13-10 victory.