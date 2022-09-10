Sept. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Sept. 9. “Hon. Alfred A. Taylor will move to Johnson City soon and occupy the residence of his brother, Governor Taylor, whose family will live in Nashville during the winter. Mr. Taylor will come here to put his children in school.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Sept. 10, 1910: The Johnson City Comet alerted readers “Possibly the largest crowd that ever attended an entertainment at Memorial Hall, certain the best paying audience, was there last night to see ‘Polly of the Circus.’ The weather was inclement but this was soon for gotten (sic) when the curtain raised upon what proved to be the best production ever witnessed in the city. Miss Ida St. Leon, as Polly, captivated the audience and Willard Robertson, as Rev. John Douglass, made an ideal lover, and that the world loves a lover was cleverly demonstrated by the generous applause given their scenes. The staging and spectacular features were superb, particularly the circus scene and the magnificent specimens of equinity and the other circus performers. Capt. Kyle M. King can congratulate himself upon securing such a fine show and the public for the substantial manifestation of approval.”
Sept. 10, 1918: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “After a week’s visit at this place with old friends and relatives, Lieut. Lee B. Harr, accompanied by his beautiful bride, reported yesterday morning at Camp Meade, as artillery instructor, having been selected as one of 500 men to return to this country in that capacity. Lee’s friends heartily believe the compliment a deserved one, as the appointment contemplates promotion and they’re sure he’ll make it.”
“Considering the pretty little ceremony pulled off in New York a short time ago, the oversea trip, the unsolicited appointment, if looks as though 1918 was the lieutenant’s lucky year.”
Sept. 10, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported, “J. K. Luck, a former University of Tennessee man, has been secured as coach to coach the Normal School football team and is now here to begin early practice. Conferences have been held and all is to begin working out for a big season.”
“First practice will be held tomorrow morning at eight o’clock and there will be an afternoon work out at four. Two practices a day will be held for the first week. Nine men will report as a nucleus about which to build a machine.”
The Normal School eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Sept. 10, 1937: The Johnson City Press informed readers that “Mrs. E. B. Bowery, West Locust street and Mrs. Ruth Huddle were hostesses on Wednesday afternoon to the members of the O. E. S. Needle club, entertaining at the home of Mrs. Bowery.”
“The president, Mrs. Trolley, conducted the business session.”
“During the informal social hour here were two novel contests with Mrs. C.A. Brown and Mrs. B. J. Cornett capturing the prizes.”
“Refreshments were served. Eighteen members and two visitors enjoyed the hospitality.”
Sept. 10, 1942: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published these lines on the front page of the newspaper; the headline was “Headline Rhymes and Other Lines.”
“Stalingrad yielding inch by inch,”
“Port Moresby feeling Japanese pinch;”
“Two-way aerial blows jar Reich.”
“Tiny Luxembourg dares to strike;”
“Marshal Rommel reported ill,”
“After jarring desert spill;”
“U. S. warplanes called the best,”
“Compulsory saving due for test,”
“Yanks of Solomon’s again on go,”
“High decoration given Navy hero;”
“News is mixed – it’s good and bad –”
“Buy more bonds, make Hitler mad!”
Sept. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Associated Press Science Editor Howard W. Blackeslee, a dateline of New York, and a date of Sept. 9, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read that “Charges that professional nurses organizations were obstructing prompt relief from nurse shortages by setting too high standards for education of practical nurses were made to the American College of Surgeons today, by Howard C. Naffsinger of the University of California Medical School.”
Sept. 10, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers day with a chuckle: “Flora: ‘You know, George proposed to me last night!’”
“Dora: ‘Doesn’t he do it beautifully?’”
Sept. 10, 1962: The Elizabethton Star informed readers that “Judge Ben Allen was the speaker for the weekly meeting of the Civitan Club. He discussed the project which is now going forward for the purchase of a 7-acre tract including the Sycamore Shoals property.”
“He called attention to the fact that the preservation of historical areas were important now and for passing on to the next generation. He pointed out that the acquirement of property must be done now if we ever expect to develop any kind of a memorial of the important history made at Sycamore Shoals. Joel Pickard presented Judge Allen.”
“Bill Shepherd, the president, conducted the meeting and announced that the Trick or Treat candy for the Halloween season project will arrive in the near future to be sold by the Club.
“John Buckles Jr., Carter County Trustee, was inducted into membership, and the Club Emblem was presented by the president.”
“Fred Hoss is program chairman for the meeting on Thursday, September 13.”
“Guests at the meeting were Jimmy Jobe, Johnson City, the guest of Joel Pickard, Judge Ben Allen, and Mrs. Joel Pickard.”
Sept. 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers in an article with a dateline from Erwin that the “Unicoi County Industrial Committee, in a meeting Friday, elected new officers.”
“Don Falk was elected chairman, Bill Reese, vice-chairman and Howard Garland was re-elected secretary.”
Sept. 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a letter to the editor expressing appreciation to the area. The letter read: “Sharpe’s would like to thank the people of the Tri-Cities for their support and patronage over the past eight years.”
“On Sept. 4, we transported our 100,000th patient. We feel that this is a great milestone for our company and shows that there is a need for our type of service in the region.”
The letter was signed, “Grant Sharpe, owner, Sharpe’s EMS”.