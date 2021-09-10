Sept. 10, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers, “It is reported that there is likely to be an epidemic of diphtheria in the city. There have been eleven deaths from that disease on the Watauga river (sic), and there is said to be three cases at James L. Clark’s, just below the furnace. One child died Tuesday. A child of Jeff Scott it is believed has the dreaded disease.”
Diphtheria can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Sept. 10. 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported three different news items of interest to readers. “Mrs. J.W. Cox left this morning to Knoxville, called there to be at the bedside of her sister, Miss Nellie Hoskins, reported to be fast sinking and not expected to last but a few hours longer.”
“Henry Ehret and his sister Mrs. Geo. Houck have been called to Lima, Ohio, on account of serious illness of Mrs. Houck’s son.”
“A fairly heavy docket marked the opening of the law court at Erwin yesterday convened by Judge D.A. Vines and assisted by Attorney General O.B. Ovette. It is expected that some of the cases appearing for hearing will be disposed of today or by the middle of the week. A number of attorneys from here are in attendance.”
Sept. 10, 1921: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 9. “The Soldiers made it two in a row by winning the second of the series from the Manufacturers here this afternoon to the tune of six to one.”
“A lucky hit, and wild throw to the infield when the bases were filled enabled the locals to forge ahead in the third frame. The lead was increased when Price hit a home run in the sixth, and again in the seventh. The hitting and fielding of the Manufacturer’s outfield deserves especial mention.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, a newspaper published in Bristol. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 10, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers, “Monday, Sept. 11 is the date for the opening of the Johnson City Public Schools. There has been a rapid and constant growth during the past four or five years in the number and equipment of buildings, in the number and qualifications of teachers, in the number of pupils, in the appreciations and friendship of patrons, and in the support and cordiality of the general public.”
“Monday will be a red-letter day in the educational history of Johnson City because it will record the opening of the new Junior High, one of the finest school buildings of its kind in the South. Columbia University school experts gave the building 950 points out of a possible 1,000 points of a perfectly designed school building, the loss of 50 points being due to the fact that the gymnasium was regarded as being too far underground. This building when fully equipped according to purchases already made will be one of the best equipped buildings in the South.”
Sept. 10, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Judge D.A. Vines struck at traffic law violations and illegal liquor selling yesterday in his charge to the grand jury of circuit court in Jonesboro.”
“The judge warned dealers in liquor that they were in for rough sledding. He said the new sheriff, Luke Warrick, had assured him they would be ‘raided, arrested and prosecuted.’”
“Mentioning ‘selling on highways, from cars, and from pockets,’ Judge Vines said the traffic must be broken up in whatever form it may be found.”
“Washington county (sic) is legally dry, he said, and for that reason the liquor law violations must be stamped out.”
“The judge charged the jury at considerable length on the problem of traffic law violations. He said it had come to his attention, personally and from informants, that reckless driving and other breaches of traffic rules are growing. He said the jury should give careful attention to highway safety.”
“In addition to motor cars, tricycles and motorcycles often are operated in hazardous fashion, the jury was told, and Judge Vines said these vehicles too much observe traffic regulations.”
“Referring briefly to election law violations, the judge said there are no such cases before the court at this term. However, he told the jury it had inquisitorial powers and could examine any evidence presented as to election frauds.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Sept. 10, 1953: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were delighted to read an article bylined by Mildred Dalton. “Delbert Marks, young Johnson City Marine, arrived home Thursday noon after 23 and one half months in the hands of North Korean and Chinese Communists as a prisoner of war.”
“’It feels so good to be home. I can’t express my thoughts. It’s hard to believe I’m here,’ Marks told reporters.”
“Mrs. Anna Marks, mother of the returned Marine, said, ‘I knew he would come home. It’s like an answer to all our prayers. We give all the thanks to God.’”
Sept. 10, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Dianne Barker, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The suggestion that Tennessee cannot afford another medical school is purely ‘bunk,’ according to two Johnson City medical leaders.”
“Dr. Charles Allen, local physician and president of the Appalachian Center for the Healing Arts, and John Lamb, dean of the East Tennessee State University College of Health, yesterday told members of the Johnson City Board of Realtors some of the reasons for and benefits of having a medical school in Johnson City.”
“Dr. Allen, key speaker, said some people argue that even if a medical center is given to the city through the Teague Bill, the operating cost of the state still would be prohibitive but this simply is not true.”
“Dean Lamb said, ‘We cannot afford not to have another medical school in Tennessee and it should be in Johnson City, if we are interested in the health need of our area.’”
Sept. 10, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in a captioned photograph by Angela Jones, Johnson City Press readers saw “Once school was dismissed for the day Monday, three Towne Acres Elementary School students decided to have a little fun. Above, Magen Jones, left, and Tara Byrne get a push from Rachelle Keck on the swing.”