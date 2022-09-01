Sept. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “On last Monday evening the handsome residence of R.F. Wells, General Manager of the Electric Light Plant, was lighted for the first time by electricity. To celebrate the occasion he invited the Jonesboro Cornet Band to bring its ‘best girl’ and come out and spend the evening. Of course the invitation was gladly accepted and a lovely time for the favored ones was the result. The veranda was lighted by beautiful colored lights which sparkled through the foliage of the maples, making a brilliant picture. The boys, having an appreciative audience, gave their best music. At ten o’clock refreshments were served. The event was also in honor of the departure of the leader of the band, Rollins Simpson, who left on Tuesday for Maryville, where he will remain during the school year.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Sept. 1, 1904: The Comet reported, “Hon. Robt. L. Taylor has sold his residence in Knoxville and will move to Bristol to reside. He has leased the Wm. Burrow residence on Windsor avenue until he builds a home.”
“Hon. W.T. Gillis, candidate for floater, was in the city this week. He will open his campaign at Erwin, Monday, Sept. 12, and The Comet is advised will declare in favor of the Adams law and the extension of same.”
Sept. 1, 1917: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Knox Ford, who was arrested here Thursday night on the charge of having raped Marjorie Campbell, the 14 year old daughter of Fuller Campbell of this city, the alleged crime having been committed Tuesday night near Jonesboro, was taken to Jonesboro Friday afternoon and placed in jail. Ford will remain in jail until Tuesday morning at nine o’clock when he will be given a hearing before Judge Pierce.”
“Maynell Chamberlain, who was held as a material witness in the case made bond in the sum of $1,000 and was released. It is stated that she says she does not know anything regarding the alleged crime.”
One thousand dollars in 1917 is now worth about $23,150, according to www.in2013ollars.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1917.
A material witness bond is often called for when there is a likelihood that the witness will fail to appear in court.
Sept.1, 1922: A century ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Misses Helen Milligan and Flora Hudson has (sic) returned from Johnson City, where they attended the East Tennessee Normal Summer school for teachers.”
The East Tennessee State Normal School grew into present-day East Tennessee State University.
Sept. 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Tony Farris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Farris, left Sunday for Cincinnati Conservatory of Music where he is enrolled as a student for the fall term.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Howell and daughter, Helen, spent the weekend with Mrs. Howell’s mother, Mrs. W.B.C. Hyder.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Sept. 1, 1947, fell on a Monday.
Sept. 1, 1953: Joyous news awaited readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. In a story with the byline of Ken Morrell, readers learned that “Corporal Robert Riddell who was in Korea, came home all smiles Tuesday afternoon saying, ‘I always thought it would be like going to heaven.’”
“Riddle, the first Tri-Cities area serviceman to be released by the Communists in the prisoners exchange, said that he had often thought about coming home, but sometimes it didn’t look as if his dream would come through.”
“A large crowd gathered at Union Bus Station for Riddle’s return welcome. But there was one person there whom Riddle had not expected to see. It was his 21-year-old brother, Haskell, who arrived home from Germany in time for the former POW’s arrival.”
Sept. 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “ A Johnson City hospital and a Sullivan County home for the aged are among 25 Tennessee health care facilities which state officials say have been warned to meet new federal fire safety standards.”
“Jones Ear Nose and Throat Hospital and the Sullivan County Home for the Aged, Blountville, were listed yesterday in Nashville as facilities which have been given provisional permits and must conform to the standards by the next board meeting, about Dec. 1.”
“Dr. Harry J. Myron, administrator of Jones Hospital here, said last night it was a ‘misunderstanding’ that the Johnson City facility was included. Myron said the hospital had complied with the standards and have been given its license.”
“Dr. Myron said an inspection was made ‘several months ago’ at which time recommendations were made. Myron said a fire gong and fire equipment for the kitchen were installed and that the fire marshal inspected the building and reported to Nashville officials.”
Sept. 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a byline of Michael Joslin and a dateline from Little Switzerland, N.C., readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Locust is legendary wood in the Southern Appalachians. Reputedly, the locust poles in fences will outlast the holes they’re planted in, and a man building a locust fence is laboring to keep his grandchildren’s stock safe.”
“So when the arboretum at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, collapsed as the result of time and hurricane wind, the head of the horticultural department came to the mountains to find sturdy locust poles to protect the shrubs and trees cultivated there for research.”
“’They have a lot of things in Chapel Hill, but good locust ain’t one of them,’ said Mitchell Countian James Messer. ‘He contacted Dan Quinn of Quinn Lumber because he saws a lot of locust. But he doesn’t handle poles, so Dan called me. He knew that I’m clearing up 160 acres over here and have a lot of locust,’ Messer said.”
Little Switzerland, North Carolina, is about 52 miles from Johnson City. The town is located in McDowell County. Mitchell County is about 55 miles from Johnson City.