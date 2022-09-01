Today in Johnson City History

Sept. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “On last Monday evening the handsome residence of R.F. Wells, General Manager of the Electric Light Plant, was lighted for the first time by electricity. To celebrate the occasion he invited the Jonesboro Cornet Band to bring its ‘best girl’ and come out and spend the evening. Of course the invitation was gladly accepted and a lovely time for the favored ones was the result. The veranda was lighted by beautiful colored lights which sparkled through the foliage of the maples, making a brilliant picture. The boys, having an appreciative audience, gave their best music. At ten o’clock refreshments were served. The event was also in honor of the departure of the leader of the band, Rollins Simpson, who left on Tuesday for Maryville, where he will remain during the school year.”

The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.

