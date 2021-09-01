Sept. 1, 1887: The Comet alerted Johnson Citians, “By request of Mayor W.A. Dickinson the Citizens of Johnson City are called to meet in City Hall next Friday night at 7:30 to consider the question of a new cemetery. All interested should attend.”
Sept. 1, 1900: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The twelve-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelley, living four miles west of the city, Sunday morning had her leg broken. The little girl was going to open a gate, and she was swinging on the hinder part of the buggy. Her foot was caught in the wheel of the vehicle, and her leg was terribly mangled. The limb was dressed and the child is resting as well as could be expected.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1900.
Sept. 1, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Further action in the case of J.A. Bowles, charged with bigamy, heard before Esquire J.W. Crumley yesterday afternoon, was deferred until Saturday, September 8th.”
“Attorney D.M. Guinn acted as prosecutor for the State, assisted by Captain W.E.F. Milburn of the National Soldiers’ Home. To establish ‘proof of records’ purporting to show that Bowles had a wife in Greeneville (sic), O., when he married Mrs. J.A. Ruble last Sunday, Captain Deaderick and Major Lyle of the National Home appeared as witnesses.”
“From the testimony in the case it appears that Bowles now admits that his wife is living and draws part of his pension, but postponement of the hearing is asked that proof may be introduced to establish his good faith in believing that she had secured a divorce. His brother, Captain Frank Bowles, of Washington, D.C., is expected to be on hand next Saturday, September 8th, to furnish information favorable to the defendant.”
“Bowles was brought from Jonesboro by an officer and failed to make the necessary appearance bond yesterday afternoon was returned to jail, where he will stay until Esquire Crumley passes upon his case next Saturday.”
“It is said that Mrs. Bowles number two is agreeable to mortgaging her property in the Southwest Addition to make the necessary bond, but that her liberality will not be accepted.”
The National Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1917.
Sept. 1, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Watauga Democrat reported, “Misses Judith and Helen Vance, of Johnson City, Tenn., sister and daughter respectively of Treasurer Vance of the E.T. & W.N.C. Rail Road, returned to their home the first of the week after a few days at the Critcher Hotel.”
The Watauga Democrat was, and still is, a newspaper published in Boone, North Carolina, which is approximately 53 miles from Johnson City. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 1, 1936: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Joe A. Summers, Johnson City business man, was elected president of the seven-county sportsmen’s league at an organization meeting held last night in the John Sevier hotel (sic). Approximately 150 delegates from the upper East Tennessee counties attended.”
“The principal speaker at the gathering was Lynn Hoskins, of Knoxville, brother of the president of the University of Tennessee, and a member of the state board of game conservation.”
Sept. 1, 1946: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read 75 years ago about the first day of school for a Johnson City youngster. “With a look of expectation of what lies ahead of him in this school world, young Wade Holland Patrick II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wade H. Patrick of 1307 North Roan street (sic), tells mother goodbye and sets out for his first year of classes. He will be six years old in November.”
Sept. 1, 1954: With a dateline from Boone, North Carolina, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “The outdoor drama, ‘Horn In the West,’ will play through the entire Labor Day weekend to accommodate holiday tourist traffic, show officials have announced.”
“The special performance will mark the first departure this year of the regular playing schedule which has been nightly except Sundays.”
Sept. 1, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A.E. Cornett, executive director of the Johnson City Housing Authority, underwent surgery Wednesday in a Winston-Salem, N.C. hospital. He had entered the hospital Monday.”
“Dr. Edward B. Steffner, 723 W. Pine St., is a patient in Memorial Hospital. His condition is listed as fair after being admitted Tuesday.”
Winston-Salem is about 139 miles from Johnson City.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of Johnson City medical Center.
Sept. 1, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were hopeful of a medical school in Johnson City after reading a news item in the newspaper 50 years ago today. “More than 60 persons will be here tomorrow to hear (indecipherable) medical school for Johnson City.”
“The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the visit, which includes a luncheon at East Tennessee State University and a bus tour of ETSU and the Veterans Administration Center at Mountain Home.”
“Coming here are public health, medical and Chamber of Commerce representatives from seven states – Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, and South Carolina.”
“Dr. Charles E. Allen, head of the Appalachian Center for the Healing Arts, will make a presentation to the group of the over-all picture, including the needs of the region and the possibilities. He will point to the shortage of medical personnel in the region.”
“Congressmen James H. Quillen will also attend and will explain the Teague Bill which he co-sponsored in Congress.”
“Johnson City is considered a highly likely spot for a medical school under the Teague bill. The bill, which has already passed the House and awaits action in the Senate, would set up five medical schools in the country as Veterans Administration hospitals in conjunction with institutions of higher education.”
“The VA Hospital at Mountain Home, the closeness to ETSU, and the regional aspect fit Johnson City for the requirements set up under the Teague Bill, the only place in Tennessee that does fit.”
“Jack Morris, vice president of the chamber (sic), will be master of ceremonies at the luncheon. John Lamb, dean of the College of Health at ETSU, will welcome the group to the university.”
Sept. 1, 1980: With a byline from Brad Jolly, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The day-long move of patients from Johnson City Memorial Hospital to the new Johnson City Medical Center Hospital began almost on time this morning.”
“The move was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., and the first patient left the hospital at 7:30.”
“In a last-minute schedule change, three women in ‘active labor’ were moved to the top of the move list. According to John Herron, director of personnel and community relations, the change was made so the women could give birth in the new hospital and the infants would not have to be moved.”
Sept. 1, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Lisa Helvey and Cindy Coleman have joined the sales staff at Castle Real Estate.”
“Helvey has more than 10 years experience in sales. She is a previous small-business owner.”
“Coleman has experience in sales and office management. She is the former vice president of Zion Comics, Inc.”