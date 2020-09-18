Sept. 18, 1882: The Weekly Public Ledger, a newspaper based in Memphis, noted with a dateline of Johnson City, “On last Tuesday Colonel Matson, Chief Engineer of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railroad gave an excursion from Johnson City to Cranberry. This road is thirty six miles in length and is a prodigy of human skill.”
Sept. 18, 1903: The Birmingham News reported, with a dateline of Knoxville, “The brick construction on the Federal soldier’s home at Johnson City is suspended by a strike of all the union brickmasons for the alleged lack of diligence in their work. This is the fourth strike at the soldiers’ home and it is understood the government may take steps to effectively put an end to labor troubles at the home, which have very considerably delayed the work. About forty men are out with no prospect of a speedy settlement.
Sept. 18, 1927: The Cincinnati Enquirer reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Walker Hisel returned Monday from a pleasant motor trip through Kentucky and Tennessee. At Johnson City, Tenn., they were guests for a few days of Mr. and Mrs. E. Houston.”
Sept. 18, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Miss Betty Beeson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.R. Beeson ... Hillcrest Drive, left Thursday night for Rochester, N.Y. where she will begin her senior year at the Eastman School of Music.”
Sept. 18, 1954: Eighteen Tennessee Highway Patrol officers swooped down on eight establishments in the environs of Greeneville in a perfectly-timed raid that netted six arrests and the seizure of 157 pints and 68 half-pints of whiskey, four slot machines, four 38-caliber pistols and a sum of $163 cash from slot-machines and tip boards.
Sept. 18, 1955: The Greystone Motel opened on the Kingsport-Bristol Highway a half-mile north of what was the Johnson City limits. The motel’s site is now the location of Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, and the city’s limits stretch north all the way into Gray and Piney Flats.
Sept. 18, 1965: Science Hill’s cheerleading squad was featured in the Press-Chronicle. Pictured were Nancy Rippetoe, Judy Holmes, Betsy McCorkle, Brenda Browning, Pam Payne, Yvonne Mettatal and Cathy Thomas.
Sept. 18, 1972: Members of the Johnson City Woman’s Club had been busy making ditty bags for the Red Cross. Mrs. Jay Conrey, chairman of the Home Lift Department, and her group had made 150 bags during the summer. Mrs. W.A. Hayden and Mrs. E.E. Roth had assisted in the endeavor.
Sept. 18, 1980: Proponents of liquor by the dink in Johnson City had filed petitions calling for a referendum on the issue Leonard L. Runyan, chairman of a group called “People for Progress,” turned in petitions which he said contained 1,500 signatures to Lana Bowman, registrar of the election commission.
Sept. 18, 1992: The Johnson City Press reported, “A 70-year-old woman was arrested on an aggravated assault charge … for allegedly pointing a gun at a man during an argument over an apple.”
Sept. 18, 2005: “City Commissioner Phil Roe celebrated his 60th birthday by jumping over crevasses 100 feet deep while surrounded by snow, cold and younger fellow climbers. For four days in July, Roe and seven friends, including Joe Grandy, a member of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, spent their time on Mount Rainier in Washington,” according to the Johnson City Press.
