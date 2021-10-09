Oct. 9, 1890: According to The Comet, “Last Thursday night, Hon. A. A. Taylor addressed a large crowd of Republicans in Jobe’s Opera House. The greater portion of his speech was taken up in explanations. The speech was well received and the speaker was frequently applauded. The evening passed off quietly as no Butler men were there to answer him. The services were opened with music by Mr. Taylor’s special quoir (sic). It was the feature of the evening.”
Oct. 9, 1914: The Johnson City Staff reported, “When the Holston Conference, of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, convenes in Bristol on Wednesday morning next, in its ninety-first annual session, it will be the seventh time that it has met in Bristol.”
Oct. 9, 1918: Johnson City Daily-Staff readers learned that many area residents had been stricken with the influenza. “Miss Lena Nuckles is able to be out after an attack of the American Flue (sic).”
“Mr. Emmett Lockett left today for Washington-Lee University where his son Floyd is ill with the ‘Flu’.”
“Mrs. J. W. Allison of Kingsport, who has been critically ill with pneumonia, remains the same.”
“Henry Ehret is confined to his room with the ‘Flu.’”
“Mrs. W. J. Barton, Jr., who has been ill since coming from Washington Saturday is improved today.”
“Miss Helen Browder is confined to her roome (sic) with the Flu.”
“Miss Mary Alice Barton is recuperating from an attack of the Flu.”“Miss Margaret Parsons, who is attending school at Stonewall Jackson who was expected home for the weekend was prevented, on account of the Institute being quarantined against the Influenza.”
“Clarence Weaver is very ill with the Influenza at the home of Mrs. W. R. Miller.”
“Mr. R. A. Stafford is ill with the pneumonia.”
“Mrs. S. R. Jennings who has been ill with the Influenza is improving.”
“Miss Edith Brown who has been confined to her room with the Influenza is out.”
“Miss Evangeline Hartsook is able to be out after a severe case of influenza.”
From Elizabethton, readers learned that “Frank Dungan, who was the first one to take the ‘Flu’ in our town is able to be out again. Miss Kate Allen who was very ill is convalescing. Dr. J. N. Razor is quite ill and ceveral (sic) other cases have developed. There is talk of closing all places of public assemble. D. S. Jenkins, Chairman of the County Court is confined to his room and not able to preside over the Court Monday, G. H. Burnham, Vice Chairman presided.”
Oct. 9, 1921: A century ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Miss Nancy Gibson of Pulaski, Va., and Miss Cara Mae Nelson, of Knoxville, Tenn., are in the city (meaning Bristol) arranging for the opening of their tea room, ‘The Colonial’ in the old Winston property, No. 26 Moore Street. The building is being remodeled and they hope to be ready for business on or about October 15. Association with Miss Gibson and Miss Nelson will be Mrs. W. R. Dungan of this city.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, a newspaper published in Bristol. We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 9, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news from Hampton. “Due to high water, and the cement bridge having been washed out sometime ago just north of Hampton several cars were held up and a great deal of inconvenience experienced the first of last week. It seems that something should be done to this bridge at once.”
Hampton is a community in rural Carter County.Oct. 9, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle opined “The less business there is for railroads, the more expensive terminals they build.”
Oct. 9, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle ran a classified ad for script. “M.E. Tipton will buy city script.”
Oct. 9, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from New York, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “If the weather is clear and you peer up into the skies about 10 o’clock (EST) tomorrow night there’ll be Glacobini-Zinner, a comet with a tail eight days long.”
“Astronomers predict it will be one of the most dazzling displays of celestial fireworks in history.”
“The head of the comet zipped past earth a week ago yesterday (indecipherable) away and not many people noticed.”
“The fiery tail will be 131,000 miles away, about half the distance to the moon. It will be visible to the naked eye over the eastern half of the United States and Canada, weather permitting.”
Oct. 9, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read over the masthead scores of area high school football games from the previous night. Among those included were Science Hill defeated Sullivan East by a score of 23 to 19, Tennessee High over Elizabethton, 42 to 14. Dobyns-Bennett beat Unicoi County; the score was 25 to 0. Happy Valley won over Cloudland by a score of 29 to 12, while Davy Crockett defeated Hampton, 42 to 22.
Oct. 9, 1983: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that tickets would soon go on sale for the Madrigal Dinners at Milligan College, which would be held in early December. “The dinners, which are a recreation of 16th century Yuletide Festivals” always proved to be very popular and were predicted to sell out rapidly.
Oct. 9, 1990: The Johnson City Press ran an editorial applauding Lee-McRae College on their attainment of four-year college status. Previously, Lees-McRae was a junior college.
Oct. 9, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Lt. Gary Younger of the Johnson City Police Department was promoted to captain Tuesday.”
“Younger, a 17-year veteran of the department, is the first officer promoted to the rank of captain since 1991.”
“’Captain Younger’s qualifications and experience will be very helpful as we continue to improve the professionalism development of our staff and improve the service we offer the community,’ Chief Ron Street said.”