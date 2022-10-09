Oct. 9, 1890: The Comet informed readers that “Last Thursday night Hon. A. A. Taylor addressed a large crowd of Republicans in Jobe’s Opera House. The greater potion (sic) of his speech was taken up in explanations. The speech was well received and the speaker was frequently applauded. The evening passed off quietly as no Butler men was (sic) there to answer him. The services was (sic) opened with music by Mr. Taylor’s special quoir. It was the feature of the evening.”
Mr. Taylor represented the First Congressional District of Tennessee in Congress from 1888 until 1894.
Research suggests that “quoir” is another way of spelling “choir.”
Oct. 9, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican alerted readers via an announcement that initially appeared in the Bristol News that, “Jno. C. Campbell, a prominent business man of Johnson City, was appointed postmaster at that place Saturday, by President McKinley, to succeed Cy H. Lyle, the editor of (The) Comet. Mr. Campbell is very popular in that section of the state, and a strong supporter of the cause which he advocates.”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee, from 1893 until 1920. The Bristol News was published from around 1897 until 1899.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 9, 1922: A century ago today, The News and Observer published dreadful news; the dateline was from Johnson City, and the date was October 7. “Harmon Lilly, one of the eight men now in custody as an accessory in connection with the killing of Deputy Sheriff George Clark and the wounding of Deputy Charles Martin here last Saturday, was held to await action of the grand jury after a preliminary hearing here. His bond was doubled from $1,500 to $3,000, and he was returned to jail.”
“Pruitt Estep, Nathan Barnett and McKinney Holder were held under bond as witnesses in connection with the killing, which occurred when Clark and Martin were ambushed by unidentified parties, who shot from the dark while they were searching a corn crib for liquor. Jim Love is held on a technical charge of selling liquor, Nathan Barnett is awaiting trial as an accessory; and Henry Roberts and Walter Lilly, to whom suspicion points strongest, according to the authorities, have waived preliminary hearings.”
Fifteen hundred dollars in 1922 is now worth a bit more than $26,450, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The News and Observer was, and still is, a newspaper published in Raleigh, North Carolina. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on Oct. 9, 1922, which fell on a Monday. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922.
Oct. 9, 1938: With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Oct. 8, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers “Judge W. R. Allen, local attorney and father of Judge Ben Allen, circuit court judge, is confined to his home with an attack of flu.”
Oct. 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of importance to hunters. The dateline was Elizabethton, and the date was Oct. 8. “Ernest Brumitt, Carter county game warden, was recently advised by the State Conservation Commission that the hunting season on squirrels will close midnight Oct. 15, and it will be unlawful to kill them after that date.”
“Brumit is asking the co-operation of all citizens in complying with the new law.”
Oct. 9, 1953: In an article with the byline of Mildred Dalton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “First nighters were charmed with the Little Theatre production of ‘Harvey’, Mary Chase’s unforgettable comedy on the vagaries of the human species.”
“Bill Payne walked off with the male honors with his convincing portrayal of Elwood P Dowd, the delightfully zany character whise (sic) companion led him to the brink of disaster, only to snatch him back in the nick of time with magic and chicanery.”
“Bennie Ausmus Quinn kept her audience enraptured with the completely vivacious characterization of Veta, Elwood’s sister.”
“The cast includes, besides the principals, Joy Lee Sechrest as Veta’s demanding daughter, Gerald Jaggers, who does a wonderful job as a ‘rest home’ attendant, Glenn Stroupe as the famous psychiatrist not above stealing other people’s rabbits; Farrell Blankenship as the handsome and earnest assistant to Stroup’s psychiatrist.” Several other actors and actresses completed the cast.
Oct. 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “Newspapers have been called ‘the university of adulthood.’ There is much truth in this because newspapers are the FULL information medium.”
“Nowhere else can responsible persons get so much current information and details about other things of importance as in the pages of newspapers.”
“That’s why just about everyone reads a newspaper. Today, more than ever, it is important to be informed and to know what’s going on:”
“More and more schools and teachers are joining in the newspaper-in-the-classroom program now involving well over 5 million students, 33,500 schools and 95,000 teachers.”
“For students of elementary grades to senior high school and even college, newspapers are today’s ‘living textbooks and important reference books,’ too.”
“Today’s news is tomorrow’s history. For centuries, newspapers have been ideal sources for studying historical trends, personalities, events and details.”
“A prime purpose of newspapers is to inform and educate and when people are properly informed an deduated (sic), they can act responsibly to preserve a free society.”
“These are thoughts all of us should weigh carefully as the nation observes National Newspaper Week.”
As mentioned in yesterday’s column, this year, Newspaper Week fell from Oct. 2 through Oct. 8.
Oct. 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers “Denim was first woven in Nimes, France, about 300 A.D. and was called serge de Nimes. In the late 1800s, the American clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss produced the first blue denim jeans. Wonder how many jeans have been produced since?”