Oct. 9, 1890: The Comet informed readers that “Last Thursday night Hon. A. A. Taylor addressed a large crowd of Republicans in Jobe’s Opera House. The greater potion (sic) of his speech was taken up in explanations. The speech was well received and the speaker was frequently applauded. The evening passed off quietly as no Butler men was (sic) there to answer him. The services was (sic) opened with music by Mr. Taylor’s special quoir. It was the feature of the evening.”

Mr. Taylor represented the First Congressional District of Tennessee in Congress from 1888 until 1894.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

