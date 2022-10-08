Oct. 8, 1885: The Comet alerted readers that “Mr. Jno. W. Hunter, of the firm of J. W. Hunter & Bro., has gone north to select new goods for the fall and winter trade. This firm will have one of the largest stocks of goods ever brought to Johnson City. They will have three thousand dollars worth of Bay State boots and shoes, and this will give some idea of the immense stock they will have. Messrs. Hunter & Bro. are among the most successful firms in this place, and we are glad to know of their continuing success. Mr. R. C. Hunter is the junior member; he was admitted into the firm less than a year ago. They are both good business men and clever gentlemen and are bound to succeed.”
Three thousand dollars in 1885 currently has the equivalent purchasing power of approximately $91,631, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported two stories of interest to Johnson Citians. Both stories carried a dateline from Johnson City, and a date from Oct. 7. Readers learned that “Henry George attempted suicide yesterday evening at the Piedmont hotel by taking a large dose of morphine. The act, however, was discovered in time for a physician to be able to save his life.”
“Mr. George has been a favorably known business man here, but ill health for a number of years has caused him to grown despondent and tired of life.”
The other news item was much more pleasant. “Capt. Shade Harris has sold his brick business house on Buffalo street to Joe Taylor, of Jonesboro, for $2,000.”
“Business houses and offices centrally located are now in demand, which indicates that the city is feeling a healthier pulse.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 8, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news that “P. H. Howard, of Knoxville, had his leg broken in three places and three others narrowly escaped injury when a large road working truck in which they were riding ran over an embankment near Spruce Pine, North Carolina, yesterday afternoon.”
“The injured man is a contractor on the road work that is now being (indecipherable) near Spruce Pine. He was brought to Johnson City on the Clinchfield train yesterday afternoon and taken to the Appalachian Hospital.”
Spruce Pine, North Carolina is about 46 miles from Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Ferrell B. Hannah, local business man, was removed to his home, 607 East Unaka avenue, yesterday after being treated at Appalachian Hospital for an arm fracture suffered in a fall down steps.”
“A resident of the New Victory community, Fred Sliger, was treated at Appalachian for injuries sustained when a horse dragged his line from a disc while working in a field.”
“Presnell Wheeler, 47, of Jonesboro, route 5, employed by Jess Garland, suffered an injury to his right palm by a bull. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“Jimmy Garland, 5, was injured slightly yesterday when struck in front of his home, 221 Chilhowie, by a car driven by Mrs. J. G. Parks, 1414 Roan street. Patrolmen Adams and Treadway investigated for the police department.”
“The boy was treated at Appalachian Hospital.”
A 28-year-old resident of 200 Myrtle avenue, listed as Junior Long was treated at Appalachian Hospital for what Captain W. S. Norris and Patrolman W. T. Wheelock said was an eye injury sustained in a fight.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, the Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
New Victory is a community in rural Washington County.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Oct. 8, 1972: Half a century ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an important story regarding the relevance of newspapers. Wendell Phillipp, who was the Managing Editor of The Indianapolis News, had the byline. “The newspaper is the most modern and complete textbook available to students of all ages. It is a textbook with a new edition coming out daily.”
“It contains information on government, economics, sociology, biology, criminology, and other news of the world, the national, local news and a variety of features and entertainment found nowhere else in any other product. As a bonus it includes advertising information which helps the reader save money.”
“Newspaper Week 1972, October 8–14, is an appropriate time to bring the reader up to date on some thoughts and observations of the profession. The last day (Saturday, Oct. 14), is International Newspaper Carrier Day and so a well-done salute is in order to the carrier who is the final but a most important link in our chain of providing the reader with his modern textbook. And don’t forget the newsstand dealer who is there to provide you with a newspaper.”
This year, Newspaper Week fell from Oct. 2 through today, Oct. 8. Newspaper Carrier Day is today.
The Indianapolis News is no longer in publication status. It was published from 1869 until 1999.
Oct. 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story written by Press Staff Writer Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported “Former state Supreme Court Justice Penny White, who lost a bid to retain her job on the high court last year, has been named the recipient of the 1997 Bill of Rights Award from the Tennessee chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.”
“ACLU officials say White — a longtime Johnson City attorney who was ousted by Tennessee voters in August 1996 in a retention vote of 293,664 to 238, 225 — will be presented the award for her work to preserve the constitutional independence of the state’s judiciary.”