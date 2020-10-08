Oct. 8, 1859: The name of the post office in what is now Johnson City was changed from Johnson’s Tank to Haynesville. This name change was to honor Landon Carter Haynes, a Confederate senator who lived south of the town.
Oct. 7, 1874: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, ran an ad announcing Easley’s Spring was for sale. “This valuable Mineral Spring and ten acres of land is now offered for sale to the highest bidder. Water strong Chalybeate Sulphur and Magnesia. This spring is two miles East of Johnson City, Tenn. On the E.T. Va. & Ga. R.R. Mr. T. Jobs will furnish conveyance to persons wishing to visit the spring. For further particulars address E.V. Easley, Johnson City, Tenn.”
Oct. 8, 1900: The Daily Town Talk, a newspaper based in Alexandria, Louisiana, reported, “Machinery has been ordered for the equipment of a wood pulp mill, with a daily capacity of 15 tons, on the Nolichucky river, near Johnson City, Tenn.”
Oct. 8, 1915: The Johnson City Staff carried an ad for Wofford Brothers, a firm that sold insurance. The advertisement mentioned their firm was established in 1886 and that both phone numbers were 77.
Oct. 8, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel reported “Lola Remine, ex-sheriff of Washington county (sic) in the city (meaning Knoxville) bought from T.H. McCrae, Jr., a Hobart sausage mill for his meat house in Johnson City.”
Oct. 8, 1929: The John Sevier Chapter of the DAR placed a marker at the grave of Robert Young in his family burial ground at the Veteran’s Facility. “At a later date, the Facility and the chapter cooperated in the restoration of the pioneer home of Young and a bronze marker was placed on the cabin giving its history.”
Oct. 8, 1934: The Kenosha Evening News, a newspaper in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “It may be in violation of the alarm clock code, but private taxi owners in the mountainous sections near here (meaning Johnson City) early each day, honk their horns as they drive in the end of their routes, then turn back and pick up the awakened passengers for rides to nearby factories. A honk in front of each regular passenger’s home does the trick, obviating the necessity for alarm clocks.”
Oct. 8, 1939: “The Wizard of Oz” made it to the Majestic Theatre in downtown Johnson City.
Oct. 8, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Leon Leslie McIntyre, who was the assistant general manager of the Clinchfield Railroad Company, had died at age 70 at his home in Erwin, “after a brief illness which followed a period of declining health.”
Oct. 8, 1947: The Press-Chronicle reported on two farm accidents. “A resident of the new Victory community, Fred Sliger, was treated at Appalachian (Hospital) for injuries sustained when a horse dragged his line from a disc while working in a field.” The other misfortune was reported: “Presnell Wheeler, 47, of Jonesboro, route 5, employed by Jess Garland, suffered an injury to his right palm by a bull. He was dismissed after treatment.”
Oct. 8, 1968: Zimmerman’s News Center at 404 S. Roan Street in downtown Johnson City advertised that Catherine Marshall’s Appalachian evangelical novel “Christy” was available in paperback.
Oct. 8, 1971: The Press-Chronicle in an editorial stated, “J.B. Thomas Jr. and the Hilltopper Sports Club ... the two go together. It is impossible to think of the one without thinking of the other.” The editorial further stated, “Mayor Vance Cheek has proclaimed today ‘J.B. Thomas Jr. Day.’ And as a part of the celebration, J.B. will receive a framed copy of a resolution of appreciation adopted by the Sports Club.”
