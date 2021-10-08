Oct. 8, 1885: The Comet provided fashion advice for the upcoming winter season. For example, “Bonnets are more eccentric, and capricious than ever, in shape, size, materials, and trimmings.”
Another piece of fashion advice was “Stripes of various colors, side by side, are frequently seen in velvet or plush on sober-toned woolen goods.”
Readers also learned that “low-cut shoes are fashionable for street wear,” and “light-plaid cloths and dark diagonals are used for traveling wraps.”
Oct. 8, 1890: W.A. Kite and J.C. Hardin explained to the board of First Christian Church the status of progress on the parsonage. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 8, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet alerted readers regarding the status of Capt. W. A. Darden. “The doctors yesterday amputated the left arm of Capt. W. A. Darden. Capt. Darden hurt his hand some two weeks ago and it resulted in erysipelas or blood poisoning. Every effort was employed to save his arm but it was at last determined that it needs to be amputated. It is very doubtful if Capt. Darden can survive the operation. He is in a critical condition. The surgery was successfully performed by Drs. Broyles, E. S. Miller and other eminent physicians yesterday morning.”
Oct. 8, 1918: The Johnson City Staff News continued to report news about the illnesses of various residents. “Miss Elizabeth Martin, who has been very ill with the ‘Flu’ for two weeks is able to be out.”
“Miss Lucy Louise Hatcher has recovered from an attack of the Flu.”
“James Harr Worley, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Worley is very ill with tonsillitis on the Main street (sic).”
“Mrs. J. W. Allison, friends will regret to learn, is seriously ill with pneumonia, at Kingsport. Her mother, Mrs. T. V. McCown, is with her.”
“Mrs. R. W. Miller is quite ill at her home, the Grove House.”
“Amzi Smith, who underwent an additional operation in Philadelphia Saturday, is improving.”
“Mr. and Mrs. B. D. Akard returned today from Jackson, Tenn., where Mr. Akard has been working on the big government plant until taken ill a few days ago. He is now confined to his room.”
Oct. 8, 1921: One hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “The members of the Beta Pi Club held a very enjoyable meeting with Miss Amelia Slack yesterday afternoon at her home on Watauga avenue (sic). The sun room (sic) in which the four card tables were arranged was decorated with many ferns and potted plants. Dainty score cards designated places at the card tables and for two hours the game of auction bridge was played.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 8, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle, with a dateline of Mountain City, reported that “Maj. Paul E. Divine of Johnson City, republican (sic) candidate for the United States Senate, spoke here (meaning Mountain City) yesterday to a crowded auditorium in the court house, in the interest of his candidacy. He discussed the issues of the campaign, and was given a good reception.”
Oct. 8, 1946: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “Dayton E. Phillips apparently is unopposed for Congress in the November 5 election. Qualifying deadline has arrived without anyone announcing against him.”
“Sam R. Taylor, chairman of the Washington county (sic) election (sic) commission (sic), said he had received no papers asking that an independent be qualified against Phillips, who won the Republican nomination last August in a torrid primary.”
“There were no reports of qualifying papers filed in either counties.”
“In the Third District magistrate election in Washington county (sic), three men have qualified. They are Richard Estes, Fred D. Graybeal and Enoch Pearson. They are running for the seat left vacant by Luke M. Warrick, who was elected sheriff in August.”
Oct. 8, 1956: Headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle proclaimed, “Larsen Hurls Perfect Series Game.” The Yankees won over the Dodgers in the World Series Game in which Don Larsen pitched.
Oct. 8, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle brought readers fabulous news about the polio vaccine. “No more polio ... ever!”
“That is a real possibility if the citizens of Upper East Tennessee take advantage of the clinics Sunday sponsored by the Washington-Unicoi-Carter Counties Medical Society and promoted by the Jaycees.”
“The doctors, nurses and laymen are donating their time and talents. All you have to do is be there and swallow a small lump of sugar with two drops of Sabin vaccine on it.”
“What is Sabin polio vaccine?”
“It is a live virus vaccine developed by Dr. Albert Sabin and licensed by the U.S. Public Health Service. There are three types, each giving lasting protection against a certain kind of polio. Over 300,000,000 people in the world already have received Sabin vaccine. It has been proved safe and is endorsed by the American Medical association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Surgeon General.”
“What types of vaccine will be administered here?”
“All three types. Type One will be given Sunday. Type Three on Nov. 24 and Type Two on Jan. 8.”
“The whole process can be speeded up by clipping and filling out the accompanying request form. Fill one out for every member of the family, listing all over three months old.”
Oct. 8, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an editorial on stated, “J.B. Thomas Jr. and the Hilltopper Sports Club … the two go together. It is impossible to think of the one without thinking of the other.”
The editorial further stated, “Mayor Vance Cheek has proclaimed today ‘J.B. Thomas Jr. Day.’ And as a part of the celebration, J.B. will receive a framed copy of a resolution of appreciation adopted by the Sports Club.”
Oct. 8, 1983: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a letter to the editor written by Juanita Ruetz of the David Crockett High School Music Department. She was writing to commend the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s recent production of Annie. Some of the cast members she mentioned in her letter included Emma Good, Jennifer Schmidt, Ann Hodge and Howie Alexander.
Oct. 8, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported to readers that the “Rotary Club of Johnson City has donated $900 to the World Hunger Organization.”
“The money, which will aid in the fight of world hunger, was accumulated through the donation of the cost of members; means during meetings.”
Nine hundred dollars in 1996 is now worth approximately $1,570 (www.in2013dollars.com).