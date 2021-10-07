Oct. 7, 1780: The Battle of Kings Mountain, was fought in Kings Mountain, South Carolina. This battle was important because it was a turning point in the American Revolution. (Source: History of Johnson City and its Environs by Samuel Cole Williams.)
Oct. 7, 1891: The Comet reported, “Late corn in Tennessee, Kentucky and North Alabama is suffering for a want of moisture.”
Oct. 7, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “S.S. Kirkpatrick breaks the gourd raising record, even that record held by Dige Carrol. He exhibited one on the street last week that measured forty nine (sic) inches long; which is several inches longer than any gourd we have seen.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1896.
Oct. 7, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of the illnesses of various Johnson Citians and their out-of-town relatives. “Mrs. Ross A. Webb has been called to Wilkes Barre, Pa., on account of the serious illness with pneumonia of her brother, Joe Hunt. Mr. Hunt was formerly here connected with the silk mills and went from here to Camp Lee, Va. His many friends here wish for him a speedy recovery.”
“Miss Te (sic) Bradshaw, of Washington, D.C., having been called here on account of the serious illness of her father, Mr. J.W. Bradshaw, met with an agreeable surprise on her arrival Sunday morning, on finding her father’s condition greatly improved. His friends who have been very solicitous about his condition, are now hopeful of a speedy recovery.”
“Assistant Manager Bennie Pilaum left Saturday to enter the Martinville Sanitorium, Martinville, Ind., for treatment of the rheumatism.” There was no mention made of what organization Mr. Pilaum was the Assistant Manager.
“E.M. Brown is confined to his room with the Flue (sic).”
“John M. Massengill, is able to be out again after a seven days wrestle with the Spanish American Flue (sic).”
“Miss Grace Remine is able to be out again after an attack of the popular epidemic.”
“Miss Zelma Keebler is improved and will soon be all right after her recent illness.”
“Misses Blanche Crigger and Bennie Artz are able to be out after attacks of the ‘Flu.’”
“Mr. Allan Artz is slightly improved today.”
“Miss Helen Faulk is able to be out again.”
“Mr. Oscar Lewis is improving with the ‘Flu’.”
“Mr. Jack Luck is very ill with the ‘Flu.’”
Camp Lee is now known as Fort Lee.
Oct. 7, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Wilson Times, a newspaper in Wilson, North Carolina, reported that there was still no update on Minnie Massey, the 14-year-old girl who seemingly vanished while shopping with her mother in Johnson City several days prior.
The Wilson Times is still published today. Wilson is located approximately 292 miles from Johnson City. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 7, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported, “The first of a series of agricultural meetings, designed to acquaint farmers with the agricultural situation and the outlook resulting from the war, was launched at Elizabethton today, with approximately 150 famers from Washington, Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Greene counties attending.” The story further explained, “The meetings are being conducted by the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service.”
Oct. 7, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Kingsport Times reported local news items that happened 10 years prior, on Oct. 7, 1936. One such item was, “Mrs. John A. Dudney returned from a business trip to Chattanooga.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times-News.
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1946; Oct. 7, 1946, fell on a Monday.
Oct. 7, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Police answered a call Saturday night to Main and Lamont and found that a hit and run driver had struck five different cars parked on Lamont Street. There was no one in the car when police arrived and a wrecker was called to pull it in.” The article continued to say, “A warrant has been sworn out for the arrest of the driver, Coley and Wheelock were investigating officers and the Sheriff’s office is assisting in the case.”
Oct. 7, 1960: “Mayor Ross Spears Jr. has proclaimed Saturday as Disabled American Veterans Forget-Me-Not Day. He urges all citizens, interested groups and societies to participate in the observance,” according to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 7, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an editorial speaking of the need for a medical school in Upper East Tennessee, stating it “Could help ease the doctor shortage in the Appalachians.”
The editorial quoted Mayor John Kensinger of Surgoinsville as saying, “Surgoinsville has been without a doctor for the past seven or eight years.”
The editorial continued, “A doctorless community such as Surgoinsville is not likely to be greatly impressed by arguments that the ‘state’ must give all its attention to the medical school in Memphis, more than 500 miles away.”
Oct. 7, 1983: The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre was staging three performances of “1776” in Memorial Hall, located at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, according to a front-page captioned picture in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The picture shown was of a scene showing the character of John Hancock signing the Declaration of Independence. Tom Hodge played the part of John Hancock; other actors included Scott Pratt, Cliff Baker, Emmett Essin and Frank Knisley.
Oct. 7, 1991: The Johnson City Press carried an ad for the Olde West Dinner Theatre. Patrons could see “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” from Oct. 8 through Nov. 17.
Oct. 7, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of James Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported, “From a weekend population of 10,000 people, Jonesborough returned to being a sleepy county seat town of 3,300 people by 7 p.m. Sunday, as the tents or the 24th National Storytelling Festival were being cleaned out.”
“It was more than the end of another storytelling, not just another balmy October weekend, ending with thousands of people driving home playing the tape cassettes of their favorite tellers, trying to keep alive the mystique of Jonesborough for just a few more hours.”
“This week as the chairs are folded and the tents come down, something besides winter waits in the wings. As the flatbed trailers bring in earth-moving machinery, Jonesborough will see the end of storytelling as a time that happens only once a year during perfect autumn weather.”
“The transformation of Christopher Taylor Park into the National Storytelling Center will begin. The process will take more than a year, but when it is completed the National Storytelling Association will finally have its permanent home and storytelling will be available at any time during the year.”