Oct. 7, 1886: The Comet printed several lines of advice for area farmers.
“Breed from the best.”
“Plants are nature’s chemists.”
“Save and house all your straw.”
“Poor land is not good for any crop.”
“Cut and save every stalk of green corn.”
“Frequent tillage is our best and cheapest manure.”
“None but good land should be planted in wheat.”
“Cut and cure every weed that will make forage.”
“Good wheat cannot be produced from ordinary seed.”
“Grass cut early in June is the thing desired for cattle.”
“Dairy farming, when it is attended to, is always profitable.”
“Watch your farm hands and note their treatment of cattle.”
“Poultry well cared for will always pay and give satisfaction.”
“Charred corn, fed in limited quantities, is excellent for laying hens.”
“Save every pea vine. They make excellent hay for all kinds of stock.”
“Every farmer may and ought to be an experimenter on a small scale.”
“What will support a dog will raise a hog weighing two hundred pounds.”
“Never cultivate poor land except with a crop and view to its improvement.”
“Never calculate on a mild winter because you are short of feed and fuel.”
“There is no better tobacco than that cured by nature’s agencies – sun and air.”
“Set a time wherever you can grow without interfering with road or travel.”
“Keep the ground which the crops occupy free from weeds, loose and mellow.”
“Small silos, rather than large ones, are strongly recommended by ensilagists.”
Ensilagists study the best methods of preserving various kinds of silage.
Oct. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet provided details of a wedding that took place the day before; the wedding was first referenced in this column on Sept. 23.
The Comet informed readers that “The marriage of Miss Annie Brownlow and Mr. Arthur Hacker occurred at Jonesboro yesterday. The Presbyterian church where the beautiful ceremony was performed, had been lavishly decorated with rare potted plants and cut flowers in exquisite taste. After the ceremony the bridal couple left on the vestibule for Nashville, Cincinnati, Louisville and other points.”
“The presents were numerous and handsome. Several very elegant ones were from members of Congress and personal friends of Congressman Brownlow. The Comet extends congratulations.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Oct. 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle Informed readers that “One of the most delightful affairs of the season was the ‘possum hunt and wiener roast on Indian Ridge Thursday night. After catching the ‘possum the jolly crowd called (indecipherable) and a merry hour was spent roasting wieners and marshmallows. Those enjoying this delightful trip were Misses Vivian Hawkins, Miss Eva Purcell, Emma Gay Hodges, Lillian Brown, Mary Louise Miller, Florine Miller, Nelle Floyd, Lillie Adams, Mildred Ross, Kathryn Fauk, and Messers Earnest Lacy, Ed Thomas, Lawrence Trivell, K. O. Sample, Bob Fisher, Earnest Bennett, Charlie Bennett, Lester Leonard, Taylor James, Elliott Harr, Elmer Spears and Ray Moody. The crowd was chaperoned by Dr. and Mrs. (indecipherable) M. Roper.”Oct. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of an exciting birthday party. The dateline was from Elizabethton, and the date was Oct. 6. “Mrs. Carroll B. Markland entertained recently with a party honoring her small daughter, Carola Jayne, on her second birthday at her home in the Shenandoah Apartments.”
“Games were played during the afternoon, and each guest was given a balloon, a book of nursery rhymes and a horn as favors.”
“Gifts were also presented to Ann Wrenn Gillikin of Johnson City, whose birthday was on Monday, and to Max Jarret, Jr., who will celebrate his birthday this week.”
“The honoree was dressed in a royal blue velveteen pinafore with a corsage of pink rosebuds.”
“The home was decorated in keeping with the season (several indecipherable words) white. The dining table was laid with a white embroidered Irish linen cloth centered with a huge birthday cake, flanked on either side by candelabra with white tapers.”
“Pictures were taken by Paul Williams.”
“Refreshments of cake, ice cream, punch, mints and candy were served by the hostess assisted by Mrs. Pat Johnson and Mrs. Jack Lovegrove.”
“Guests attending were: Max Jarrett, Jr., Barrett Gouge, Dick Counts, Ann Wrenn Gillikin, Ingrid Shoaf, Beverly Barnard, Diane Stancill, Dottie Moore, Sharyn Dawn Jackson, Margaret Elizabeth Bergmann, Maxine June Fox, Gayle Johnson, Jane and Sarah Rose Markland, Patsy Peoples, Kathy Suzanne Markland and Carola Jayne.”
“Mesdames Pat Johnson, John W. Gillikin, Bradley Gouge, Hugh Fox, Jesse Moore, Geoffrey Stancill, John Taylor, Max Jarrett, Sr., Glenn Counts, Rubye McQueen, Richard Bergmann, Ralph Barnard, L. J. Markland, Jr., Jack Lovegrove, Grace Gibson, M. R. Shoaf Jr., Miss Elizabeth Markland and Mrs. Carroll Markland.”
Oct. 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several regional high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Tennessee High defeated Elizabethton, 21-15.
Sullivan East was victorious over Science Hill, 38-6.
Dobyns-Bennett beat Unicoi County by a score of 12-7.
Daniel Boone won handily over South Greene. The score was 35-14.
Greeneville shut out Morristown East, 45 to 0.
Virginia High narrowly won over Sullivan Central by a score of 20-19.
Sullivan won an easy victory over Johnson County, with a score of 50-0.
Ketron was victorious over Lynn View, 22-7.
Church Hill defeated Knox Karns, 36-13.
Rogersville easily defeated Knox Catholic, 22-6.
In North Carolina, Wilkes County shut out Avery County, 21-0.
Oct. 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Staff Writer Gregg Powers and a dateline of Shady Valley, readers learned about the upcoming Cranberry Festival. “Shady Valley’s 1997 Cranberry Festival will not only celebrate the existence of one of the world’s oldest cranberry bogs, it will also mark the 60th anniversary of the building of Shady Valley School.”
“’We’ve got a beautiful and unique school,’ Dianna Howard, co-chair of the festival committee, said. ‘It is one of the first built by the WPA (Works Progress Administration). It is still left in its natural look as it was at that time.”
“The festival will be held Thursday through Saturday and will feature everything from the impact of the WPA in Appalachia to bean suppers and carnival games. Most of the festival events will be held at Shady Valley School”
“The cranberry bog, one of the few that remained following the Ice Age, sits about 2,800 feet above sea level surrounded by Holston, Iron and Cross Mountains, and is protected today by the Nature Conservancy, East Tennessee State University and the Shady Valley Ruritan.”
“The bogs are directly responsible for the commercial cranberry industry in the United States, according to Tennessee and Virginia scientists who have studied the area.”
“This year’s festival also will commemorate the building of the school, a 1937 WPA project. It was the first consolidated school in Johnson County, and its original rock and wormy chestnut structure still functions as an elementary school. Festival proceeds will benefit the school.”
Shady Valley is located about 32 miles from Johnson City.
The 2022 Cranberry Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Shady Valley School on Highway 133.