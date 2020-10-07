Oct. 7, 1780: The Battle of Kings Mountain, was fought in Kings Mountain, South Carolina. This battle was a turning point in the American Revolution. Volunteers from what is now Northeast Tennessee participated in the battle.
Oct. 7, 1886: The State Chronicle, a newspaper in Raleigh, North Carolina, reported, “The Hickory papers announce that about the 1st of November Mr. W.D. Shuler, of Johnson City, Tenn., will open a bank in that flourishing town.”
Oct. 7, 1900: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper based in Knoxville reported with a dateline of Johnson City, “The Johnson City and Carnegie Street Railway Company are taking up the rails of their line in this city, thus putting an end to the possibility of their further operation of the system here.”
Oct. 7, 1914: The Johnson City Staff reported, “The School Improvement Association of Columbus Powell school will meet promptly at 1:45 o’clock Friday afternoon.”
Oct. 7, 1929: The Knoxville Journal reported, “Racing to a fire here (meaning Johnson City) Saturday afternoon, a fire engine collided with a street car, knocking the street car off the track and hurling it against a tree. Two women on the street car were injured: Mrs. E.L. Grainger suffering a fractured rib, and Mildred Rutherford, of Etowah, a student at Teachers’ College, being bruised on the legs, and remaining in the hospital for examination as to internal injuries.” The Teacher’s College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 7, 1930: According to an ad in the Johnson City Staff-News, C.L. Bolton was selling coal at Yard 417 on Division Street.
Oct. 7, 1950: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their day with a laugh. “R. A. Everett is allergic to skunks . . . Everett, administrative assistant to Governor Gordon Browning, has given a pair of deodorized baby skunks he bought for $5 to a capitol porter.” The story continued, “The two ‘cute little animals’ were delivered in a box with a wire covering. When Everett took one out to show it to friends, it nipped one of his fingers. The bite sent Everett to a doctor’s office where he was given penicillin and anti-tetanus (lockjaw) shots, cost $10.” The story concluded by saying “… he’s awaiting results of observation to determine if the little animal has rabies.”
October 7, 1966: The truss Devault Bridge on the Bristol Highway was closed for repairs. Traffic between Johnson City and Bristol was rerouted on the old Bristol Highway, which is now Austin Springs Road and East Oakland Avenue. The old bridge over the lake was later replaced with twin two-lane bridges for the four-lane highway.
Oct. 7, 1968: The Press-Chronicle published a photo of a North Junior High School civics class reading the newspaper. The Press-Chronicle’s Newspapers in Education program provided copies of the paper to local schools for instructional purposes.
Oct. 7, 1971: The Press-Chronicle opined of the need for a medical school in Upper East Tennessee, stating it “Could help ease the doctor shortage in the Appalachians.” The editorial quoted Mayor John Kensinger of Surgoinsville as saying, “Surgoinsville has been without a doctor for the past seven or eight years.” The editorial continued, “A doctorless community such as Surgoinsville is not likely to be greatly impressed by arguments that the ‘state’ must give all its attention to the medical school in Memphis, more than 500 miles away.”
Oct. 7, 1980: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that “The longest trial in Criminal Court history ended Friday night with the conviction of former county chairman Jack Wiseman and three dynamite firm officials on charges they embezzled $162,000 from Washington County.” That amount of money would be worth about $511,000 in 2020 dollars.