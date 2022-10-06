Today in Johnson City History

Oct, 6, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Capt. W. H. Nelson, the hero of Backwoods, and the man who believes in a fee ballot and fair county, (in Carter county) was in the city yesterday.”

Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.

