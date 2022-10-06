Oct, 6, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Capt. W. H. Nelson, the hero of Backwoods, and the man who believes in a fee ballot and fair county, (in Carter county) was in the city yesterday.”
Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.
Oct. 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “The work that is now being done on the road from Jonesboro to Embreeville, under direction of Mr. Stover, road commissioner, is a good piece of work. Much grading has been done and the rock crusher has been at work for several days near Urial Church. A large amount of rock has been put on the road and much more will be spread as fast as possible. The outlook now is favorable for a first class road from Jonesboro to the new bridge, and it is hoped that the day of mud roads for that part of the county on that time will soon be over.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Oct. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Mrs. S. G. Gilbreath and Mrs. Paul E. Devine’s circle of the Monday Club will meet at the home of Mrs. Devine on Tuesday afternoon the tenth, at 2:00 o’clock.”
Oct. 6, 1927: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Master Tom Watkins, Jr., who is confined to his home, 413 West Pine street, with an attack of scarlet fever, is getting along nicely under the care of his grandmother, Mrs. S. C. Frank, of Limestone.”
Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection that is now treated with antibiotics.
Oct. 6, 1935: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A woman giving her name as Bird Ray, 21, of Jonesboro, was arrested by Officers Russell and Carriger about 9 o’clock last night and charged with shoplifting from the Kress store.”
“In addition, three were cited for violating parking ordinances and twelve arrested for drunkenness. Another had resisting arrest added to a charge of drunkenness.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1935.
Oct. 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star noted that “The Red House” was showing at the Bonnie Kate Theater, with “The Locket” playing at the Ritz.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Oct. 6, 1953: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A 53-year-old Kentucky man, bitten by a rattlesnake during a religious ceremony in Himyar, Ky., died Sunday at Mountain Home veterans facilities here.”
“Willie J. Parker, a veteran of World War I, and married was admitted to Mountain Home on Thursday after refusing medical treatment for 18 hours.”
“Parker was bitten in the palm of the right hand at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday while conducting a religious snake-handling ceremony.”
“Parker was reportedly persuaded to seek medical treatment by his wife.”
“Himyar is a rural community in southeastern Kentucky where snake-handling religious services have long been conducted.”
Himyar, Kentucky, is about 132 miles from Johnson City.
The Mountain Home veterans facility is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Oct. 6, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle warned readers about the upcoming weather forecast. “Get ready to turn on the heat and get out those red flannels. Everyone is going to get their wish but instead of it getting cooler, it’s going to be cold, or so the weatherman says.”
“From a sizzling 90 degrees recorded Tuesday, the mercury is due to drop to the 60’s Thursday, and going still lower by Thursday night.”
“The cool or cold snap, whichever it will be, will be preceded by scattered showers and thundershowers Wednesday, rain Wednesday, night and occasional rain Thursday.”
“Although skies are scheduled to be mostly cloudy during the next two-day period, fairer weather is scheduled for Friday, but weather still confuses cool for cold.”
Oct. 6, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with a quip: “A woman with horse sense never becomes a nag.”
Oct. 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Ledford, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “A shouting match erupted between two city commissioners last night as a labor lawyer attempted to address city commission concerning recognition of a union for city employees.”
“Commissioners Stanley Yarbro and Dr. James O. Hale engaged in the fracas, Yarbro defending the right of the lawyer to be heard and Hale insisting that the board adjourn.”
“Hale made a motion and in the midst of the shouting a vote was made to end the meeting then.”
“The confrontation came as Bruce Shine rose at the end of the regular agenda and asked to speak.”
Oct. 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Michael Joslin and a dateline from Spruce Pine, N.C., the Johnson City Press reported that “Near the Toe River on one of the valley’s oldest plantations, a ghost has walked for the better part of the century. Who it is, no one knows. What it is, several folks can describe.”
“A bright light moves across a much-used piece of land not far from the clear waters of the North Toe River near the Mitchell-Avery County line. Generations have seen it and puzzled over its meaning.”
“’I do know that I seed it several times. It would go from an old house to the old cellar, like a smoke house. It was a rock house over a cellar. This was a real bright light,’ said Ruben Trivett who has spent nearly 70 years in the vicinity.”
“Trivett’s family lived as sharecroppers on the Wiseman plantation when he was a boy. Until he moved off to a nearby ridge at 18 years of age, he many times saw the mysterious light that moves across the land owned and farmed by Fate Wiseman for many years.”
“’We’d see the light at the window at the old house, like somebody was inside with a light. Then it would move from there to the rock cellar,’ Trivett said.”
“He pointed where the buildings stood, showing the route traveled by the light.”
Spruce Pine, North Carolina, is about 46 miles from Johnson City.