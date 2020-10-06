OCTOBER 6
Oct. 6, 1873: Dr. Hezekiah Hankal received a certificate to teach in public schools in Tennessee.
Oct. 6, 1887: The Comet reported, “The young people of Johnson City enjoyed a real old fashioned ‘candy stew’ at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Ike T. Jobe last Monday night.”
Oct. 6, 1898: The Comet carried an ad for Oak Hill Cemetery, or as it was better known, the “Love Cemetery.” The ad stated that the cemetery had recently been enlarged, and was laid out in suitable spaces. Prices ranged from $15 o $30 per space. For those folks interested in the particulars of the cemetery, they could apply to W.O. Dyer. Fifteen dollars in 1898 is the equivalent of about $470 today, and $30 is the equivalent of about $940.
Oct. 6, 1909: Conley Rhea and Harrison Cannon were each fined $2 for riding on railroad train without a ticket or pass. The fine would equate to about $57 today.
Oct. 6, 1921: The Fayetteville Observer, a newspaper based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, reported that Minnie Massey, 14, was still missing. She had gone missing while on a shopping trip in Johnson City with her mother.
Oct. 6, 1929: The Knoxville Journal reported that a man had died in the Johnson City jail. Damerion F. Deshazo, said to be from Dayton, Ohio, was found dead two hours after he had been arrested on a charge of intoxication. Deshazo had been in the city only a few days, staying at the National Soldiers home, where he was awaiting papers to obtain admission as a patient.
Oct. 6, 1939: A dance took place at the skating rink at East Main and Broadway streets. Music was by the Rythem Venders. Admission was 75 cents per couple, the equivalent of about $14 in 2020.
Oct. 6, 1945: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that prominent businessman Adam Crouch had died. Mr. Crouch at the time of his death was president of the Johnson City Steam Laundry and the Elizabethton Steam Laundry. Serving in all capacities in the old Unaka National Bank, he had risen to the presidency of the Tennessee National in 1920.
Oct. 6, 1973: The Johnson City Community Theatre would soon open its 51st season with a production of “Oklahoma.”
Oct. 6, 1979: A Johnson City couple had recently given a piece of radioactive material in their possession to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Oct. 6, 1983: New officers of the Kiwanis Club were Bill Breeding, president, Ralph Sims, first vice president, Harry Jones, second vice president, and Ray Stahl, secretary-treasurer. Frank Anderson Jr. and George Kelly were new members.
Oct. 6, 1995: The Hamilton Bank headquarters moved to Mockingbird Lane. The bank is now a branch of SunTrust Bank.
