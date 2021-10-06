Oct. 6, 1873: Dr. Hezekiah Hankal received a certificate to teach in public schools in Tennessee. (Source: Greater Johnson City A Pictorial History.)
Oct. 6, 1879: The Sun, a newspaper in Baltimore, Maryland, reported “Postmaster-General Key, at the centennial celebration of Jonesboro, Tenn., last Friday, made a strong State-credit speech, urging a ‘square policy and no bushshirking,’ and arguing that Tennessee was better able to pay her debt than any other Southern state.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1879.
The Sun is now published as The Baltimore Sun.
Oct. 6, 1892: The Comet reported, “Capt. W.H. Nelson, the hero of Backwoods and the man who believes in a free ballot and fair count, (in Carter county [sic]), was in the city yesterday.”
According to former Judge Lynn Brown, Backwoods was a community in Carter County. It is now known as Ripshin.
Oct. 6, 1914: The Johnson City Staff noted, “Mrs. John M. Bayless was taken to Johns Hopkins hospital (sic) Monday for treatment. Mrs. Bayless was suffering from hardening of the arteries in one of her lower limbs. It is probable the member will have to be amputated.”
Oct. 6, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Fayetteville Observer reported that Minnie Massey, 14, was still missing. She had gone missing while on a shopping trip in Johnson City with her mother.
The Fayetteville Observer was, and still is, a newspaper published in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Oct. 6, 1929: The Knoxville Journal reported that a man had died in the Johnson City jail. “Damerion F. Deshazo, said to be from Dayton, Ohio, was found dead in the city jail here (meaning Johnson City) this afternoon, two hours after he had been arrested on a charge of intoxication.” The article continued to say, “A coroner’s verdict was that his death was due to dilation of the heart, following excessive drinking. He had been arrested shortly before noon on complaint of a resident that Deshazo when drunk had entered a house where he was not known and had gotten in bed.” The story also said, “It was learned that the man has been here (meaning Johnson City) only a few days, staying at the National Soldiers home, where he was awaiting papers to obtain admission as a patient.”
The Knoxville Journal is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Oct. 6, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News carried a story about a reproduction baseball game. “In proportion to population, five times as many fans saw Sunday’s reproduction of the World Series classic in Johnson City, as witnessed the real game in St. Louis. In the National League city, approximately 40,000 cheered the Cardinals, equal to about one-twenty-fifth of the population of St. Louis. In Johnson City, a crowd of between 5,000 and 6,000, equal to one-fifth the population saw the same thing in front of the magnetic player board at Keystone Field, operated by The Chronicle and Staff-News forces.”
Oct. 6, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Dr. Alfred W. Jones, recently separated from the Army of the United States after 42 months’ service, will open dental offices at 119 East Holston avenue (sic) tomorrow.”
“A former student at East Tennessee State College, Dr. Jones was graduated in February, 1943, from the University of Louisville, Ky., with the degree of doctor of dental medicine. He entered the Army a month later and soon was overseas, serving with the North Sector General Hospital, Pacific theater of operations two years.”
“Dr. Jones is the son of Mrs. S.F. Jones and the late Mr. Jones and is married to the former Jane Houston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Houston. The couple is living at 125 East Holston avenue (sic).”
“A captain in the Army Dental Corps before his separation, Dr. Jones is a member of Psi Omega, professional fraternity.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Camp Campbell in Kentucky is now known as Fort Campbell.
Oct. 6, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers “Dr. Lloyd Pierce, assistant vice president of Hamilton National Bank, will leave late this month to assume his new duties as director of education of the National Association of Mutual Savings Banks in New York City.” Dr. Pierce was a native of Mountain City.
Oct. 6, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle noted that in excess of 11,000 teachers would be in Knoxville Oct. 27 and 28 for the East Tennessee Education Association annual convention. The meeting would mark the 62nd time the convention had met.
Oct. 6, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned several state legislators had recently met with Johnson City officials, including Mayor Vance Cheek and Acting City Manager Joe Ward Booth to “discuss plans for bringing members of the General Assembly here Nov. 12-14.” The article continued, “The group, part of an effort entitled ‘Citizen’s for Medical Advancement in Tennessee,’ is seeking support for a medical center being brought here in conjunction with East Tennessee State University and the Veterans Administration at Mountain Home.” The article continued, “While visiting Johnson City the legislators would also participate in a briefing session on what the medical center would provide for the area, and would also tour the VA Center and ETSU, as well as be guests at the (football game) … Nov. 13.”
Oct. 6, 1983: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on information about the new officers of the Kiwanis Club. Bill Breeding had recently been installed as president, Ralph Sims was first vice president, Harry Jones, second vice president, and Ray Stahl was the secretary-treasurer. Among the new board members were Frank Anderson Jr. and George Kelly.
Oct. 6, 1986: According to the Johnson City Press, Johnson City would be a first-time host of a debate between two gubernatorial candidates that would be held on this side of Knoxville. Winfield Dunn and Ned McWherter would be debating. Former Governor Dunn was hoping to reclaim his former position. Lamar Alexander was governor at that time, and was term-limited.
Oct. 6, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton, and with the byline of Clifton Dowell, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Traditional music and home-made musical instruments go hand-in-hand, and James Hartsell Garland is determined to continue a family tradition of making both.”
“Garland grew up learning the old songs, the songs handed down from generation to generation informally on front porches and in front of living room fires. He owns recordings from the 1940s of his relatives playing the same songs he plays today.”