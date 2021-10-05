Oct. 5, 1904: The Daily Times of Chattanooga told of an upcoming wedding. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Cards are out announcing the marriage of Miss Nellie Brownlow and Mr. Kyle M. King.” The article continued, “The nuptial event will be solemnized in the Second Presbyterian church (sic) in Jonesboro, Tenn., Thursday afternoon, Sept. 20. The bride-elect is the charming young daughter of Congressman W.P. Brownlow of the First district (sic) of Tennessee.” Additional details revealed “Mr. King has been connected with the Pullman Palace Car company for several years,” and “Friends of the couple in Johnson City have received handsomely engraved invitations announcing the event.”
Oct. 5, 1917: Housewives who were planning to can food for the winter read in The Johnson City Daily Staff to “Keep water at a jumping boil and do not allow fire to die down for an instant while cans are in the canner.” Further canning advice was to “Keep cover on canner every moment of the processing time. Steam plays a large part in cooking contents of can.”
Oct. 5, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the illness and other afflictions of several area residents. “Miss Bess Hale who has been very sick at her home on Boones Creek is able to be out again. Her brother Mr. Bond Hale is also improving.”
“Friends of John A. Keys, formerly of this city, now of Asheville, N.C., will regret to learn that he is suffering from a stroke of Paralysis (sis).”
“Mrs. T.V. McCown is in Kingsport with her daughter Mrs. J.W. Alison who is quite ill.”
“Friends of Garret Vaught will be glad to know that he is greatly improved after a sever(e) attack of pneumonia at Emory and Henry.”
“Mr. and Mrs. O.P Young and children, of Bristol, are here having been called on account of the serious illness of Mrs. Young’s father, Mr. G.W. Rhoads.”
Finally, readers learned sad news with a dateline from Mountain City. “Word has been received at this place announcing the death of Paul Butler, who was killed in France a few days ago. Young Mr. Butler is on (sic) son of Dr. W.R. Butler, of Butler, Tenn., Johnson county (sic). Young Butler is a grandson of the late Judge R.R. Butler, who for ten years represented the First Congressional District of Tennessee in Congress. This young man enlisted in Kansas several months ago and his death is mourned by a large number of relatives and friends.”
Oct. 5, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Tampa Daily Times reported frightening news. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned “No information has been received by the parents or officials of the whereabouts of Minnie Massey, 14-year-old girl, who disappeared while on a shopping tour with her mother Tuesday afternoon although search is being conducted.” The article continued to say, “The girl told her mother she would go to another store a short distance away for some articles of food, but she failed to return.” The article concluded by saying, “The Massey family came to the city several weeks ago from Pocahontas, Va.”
Oct. 5, 1930: The Daily Democrat reported with a dateline of Johnson City, “Although his neck was broken when he fell from a wagon here (meaning Johnson City), Isaac Walters, 58, probably will recover, according to physicians.”
The Daily Democrat was a newspaper published in Tallahassee, Florida. It is now published as the Tallahassee Democrat.
Oct. 5, 1934: The Johnson City Press, on its editorial page of announced that day’s issue was the 100th issue of the paper. “The greatest possible endorsement of The Press is to be found in the eight thousand four hundred and fifteen families who are buying and paying for it every day. We hope it is not immodest to say that the circulation growth of The Press is almost unparalleled for a new newspaper in any comparable field.”
Oct. 5, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on happenings within the fire department. “Having been without the companionship and morals of a canine mascot for lo, these many weeks, the Market street (sic) firehouse crew has introduced the latest of a sizeable line of faithful mutts, ‘Ginger.’”
“Registered …. as ‘Ginger,’ the seven-weeks-old pup’s name is applicable to both his color and habits, Assistant Chief and Mrs. Wilson pointed out yesterday.”
“‘Bo, Jr., who had been in the Wilson household and fire station for the past 12 years until a traffic accident injured him fatally several weeks ago on Market street (sic), was the last of the group. His father, ‘Bo, Sr.,’ had known the Wilson children as infants a quarter of a century ago.”
“Now it remains for ‘Ginger’ to carry on the tradition of firewagon (sic) dogs attached to the Johnson City department. Wilson already has plans for training ’Ginger’ to ride in the big Company 4 truck, harking back to the days of the spotted Dalmatian coach dogs now buried at Central Fire Station.”
Oct. 5, 1953: The Jackson Sun reported “Willie J. Parker, 53, died in Mountain Home Veterans Hospital yesterday of a rattlesnake bite suffered while handing the reptile in a religious ceremony at Himyar, Ky., September 27.”
The story continued, “Hospital officials said Parker was admitted to the hospital two days after being bitten. The snake had sunk its fangs in the palm of Parker’s right hand.” Himyar is about 133 miles from Johnson City.
The Jackson Sun is still in publication.
Oct. 5, 1966: One of “Polly’s Pointers,” a popular housekeeping column, in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was to rub chalk along the tip of a screwdriver blade so the blade would not slip whilst screwing on a screw.
Oct. 5, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a meeting of Wives Who Wait. This organization was composed of wives who had husbands serving in the military overseas.
Oct. 5, 1983: “The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to search for murder suspect Charles Butler Poe, who has been reported in three states since the Sept. 23 slaying of his former wife,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 5, 1990: Readers of the editorial page of the Johnson City Press learned that the Peanuts comic strip, along with Charlie Brown, had recently celebrated their 40th birthday, having made their first newspaper appearance on October 2, 1950.
Oct. 5, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Michael Joslin, and with a dateline from the Blue Ridge Parkway, N.C., Johnson City Press readers learned, “While a sure sign of spring is the advent of spring peepers, a positive proof of fall is the arrival of leaf lookers, a diverse and numerous breed of homo sapiens.”
“One of the favorite haunts of these folks is the Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenic highway that crowns the mountain ramparts of the Southern Appalachians.”
“For the past couple of weekends, the vanguard of the leaf lookers have scouted the Parkway, traveling in a wide variety of motor vehicles, on bicycles and on foot.”