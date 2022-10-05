Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 5, 1910: The Johnson City Comet noted several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Eva Taylor Jobe was down from Sycamore Shoals yesterday to attend the Reeves Simcox wedding.”

“J.C. Love has resigned as manager of the Love Thomas Co., and has been elected cashier of the Bank of Erwin, and has entered upon his duties.”

