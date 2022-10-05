Oct. 5, 1910: The Johnson City Comet noted several items of interest to area residents. “Mrs. Eva Taylor Jobe was down from Sycamore Shoals yesterday to attend the Reeves Simcox wedding.”
“J.C. Love has resigned as manager of the Love Thomas Co., and has been elected cashier of the Bank of Erwin, and has entered upon his duties.”
“H.H. Shipley was down from Bristol yesterday attending a meeting of the stock holders of the Home Laundry Co.”
“Mr. Ralph Boyd, after an absence of several weeks on a business trip, has returned to the city.”
“The funeral of Chas. W. Hawkins, who died Sunday afternoon at his residence on Market street will be held today at 2:00 o’clock, Rev. O.R. Tarwater presiding. Interment will follow in Oak Hill. Mrs. Fragil, of Newark, N.J., a sister of the deceased, has arrived to attend the funeral.”
Oct. 5, 1917: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “Harry Faw, son of Mayor C.P. Faw, has voluntarily enlisted in the 26th Engineering Supply corps, and will leave next Wednesday morning for Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., to report for duty. From Fort Oglethorpe young Faw expects to be transferred to a point in New Jersey, from which place he will start on his way to France.”
“Mr. Faw was twenty-one years of age last February, and was therefore required to register on June 5th of this year. But in the call for the first draft quota his number was not among the select of Washington county. His enlistment is purely voluntary, and in the engineering corps he will immediately be called into service. He expects to be in France within thirty days from leaving for Fort Oglethorpe.”
“Harry has just finished college and was in business with his father. Popular among his associates, agreeable and courteous, with a winning personality, he has the best wishes of all his friends, and no one will doubt but that he will render courageous and gallant service to his country in the branch of service he is entering.”
Oct. 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle noted, “The municipal auditorium has been secured by the ladies of the Wednesday Morning Music Club for the concert of John Phillip Sousa’s brass band, to be given on October 31st. The concert has been in contemplation for the past year by this energetic club, and they are assuming the entire responsibility of putting on the great musical offering. A committee yesterday began making arrangements to enlarge the stage to accommodate the large number of musicians in the internationally known organization.”
Oct. 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several college football scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page, over the masthead. Oct. 5 of 1947 fell on a Sunday.
Milligan College, now known as Milligan University, was beaten by Middle Tennessee State by a score of 7-0.
State College scored 14 points to Erskine’s 20. State College referred to what is now East Tennessee State University. Erskine College is located in Due West, South Carolina.
Duke scored 19 points to Tennessee’s 7.
Vanderbilt was victorious over Alabama, 14-7.
Georgia Tech beat Tulane, 20-0.
Georgia scored 35 points to Louisiana State’s 19.
Texas romped over North Carolina, 34-0.
Notre Dame scored 40 points to Pitt’s 6.
Oct. 5, 1959: Large, ominous black headlines awaited the readers of the Elizabethton Star as they read “Fire Destroys Hampton School.”
In an article with the byline of Mrs. Clyde Cates, readers learned that “Within about forty minutes of the time the fire alarm was sounded the unquenched and reeking inferno on the top of Hampton Elementary School caused the top and sides to fall in. And with its falling the populace of Hampton was saddened to see an old-familiar land mark erased by the ravages of fire.”
More details revealed that “Patrons were happy to know that the fire was on a week end when there were no children in the building. One lady commented that if she’d looked up there during the week and seen that smoke boiling that she’d have passed out.”
In another article pertaining to the fire, but with the byline of Fred Behrend, it was noted that “Apparently as a cause of defective wiring, Hampton Elementary school condemned by state school authorities several years ago, was destroyed by a raging fire late Sunday afternoon. The building was constructed in 1927.”
“It was the fifth loss by fire of schools in Carter County within as many years.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Hampton is located about 16 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news from Science Hill. With a byline from Kim Kuziola, readers learned that “Last Tuesday, the newly elected Student Council held their first meeting. The president, Ray Campbell, divided the Council into four groups, which are as follows: Finance — formulates ideas for money-making projects; school spirit — works toward increasing school spirit; Mr. Science Hill Pageant — a money-making project in the planning stages; and the student directory — a compilation of the student body of Science Hill.”
“Future plans of the Council are to have monthly hour-long meetings and weekly half-hour long meetings.”
“On Monday of this week, the Senior Class chose three of their superlatives: Most outstanding senior is Kathy Hall. Best all-around senior girl is Cathy Barcel and best all-around senior boy is Ralph Kiser. Congratulations to these students!”
“As a result of last week’s football game with Morristown East, the Top ‘Toppers of the week, selected by the coaches are Brian Truitt and Sammy Simpson. Yea ‘Toppers!”
“Hope to see you all at the Science Hill-Sullivan East football game at Sullivan East. Game time is 8 p. m.”
Oct. 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Dennis Vonderfecht, president and CEO of Johnson City Medical Center has been appointed to the 1997 Tennessee Quality Awards Board of Examiners.”
“As an examiner, he will be responsible for reviewing and evaluating applications submitted to the awards.”