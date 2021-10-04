Oct. 4, 1884: The Comet opined, “A dollar in the pocket is worth two on the book; a vote in the box is worth two in the hand, a tooth in the head is worth two in the office, and a Comet on earth is worth two in the sky.”
Oct. 4, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “J. T. Browning and W. W. DeVault, candidates for the legislature, opened up their campaign at Fall Branch last Thursday night. Each spoke about one hour, with a short rejoinder. There as a fair sized crowd present and several ladies complimented the speakers with their presence.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 4, 1910: The Johnson City Comet informed readers, “Three prisoners confined in the jail at Jonesboro made their escape Sunday morning about 3:30 o’clock, by cutting a hole through the brick wall with some tools that had been concealed in a cell. They were J. N. Harwood, sentenced to the federal penitentiary at Atlanta, for alleged use of mails to defraud and who was to have been carried there today; Tom Edmundson, charged with carrying concealed weapons and William Warren, charged with tippling, both of who were to be tried at the present term of the circuit court.”
“Sheriff Williams and deputies are searching for the men and hope to prevent their final escape.”
“It is reported that Harwood has been captured, and is now in jail.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1910.
Oct. 4, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several Johnson City residents. “Miss Eva Lyle is confined to her home on account of the ‘Flu’.”
“Mrs. Buford Mathis has been quite sick with the Spanish ‘flu’ but is slightly improved today.”
“Little Miss Margaret Mathes is out after an attack of the ‘flu.’”
“Rev. and Mrs. S. B. Vaught were called to Emory, Va., today on account of the illness of their son Garnet Vaught with pneumonia.”
“Miss Mary A. Weave is able to (be) out after a week’s illness with the Spanish Flue (sic).”
“Mrs. L. G. Marshall is gone to Dr. Fox’s hospital at Greeneville where she will undergo an operation.”
“Dr. Matthews leaves for Philadelphia tonight to be with Mr. Amzi Smith who will undergo a serious operation on Saturday.”
Oct. 4, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News carried ad advertisement for the Appalachian Funeral Service. The telephone number was 324.
Oct. 4, 1930: Readers of The Birmingham News learned of the death of Dr. Roy C. Long. Dr. Long had practiced at the Veterans’ Hospital at Mountain Home for about 10 years prior to his death. Dr. Long’s funeral was to be held at the home of his brother in Birmingham.
Oct. 4, 1921: The Kingsport Times reported news about an upcoming football game.
“Plans are progressing smoothly for the Johnson City high school football game with Knoxville Central high school which will be staged on the Keystone field at 3:15 p.m. Friday. The game is being sponsored by the Johnson City Optimist club (sic).”
Oct. 4, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, According to an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, The Music Mart had the newest records for sale. Some of the records included, “To Each His Own,” “Five Minutes More,” and “Doing What Comes Naturally.” The Music Mart was located at 143 West Main Street, near the WJHL building, according to information in the advertisement.
Oct. 4, 1951: The Kingsport Times named the cheerleaders for East Tennessee State College. They were Ballard Blevins, Anna Sue Bolding, Bettie Creech, Laura Jo Ellis, Mary Moore, Lucy Repass and Charles Tucker.
Oct. 4, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “John Ryan, 61, no address listed, was taken to Veterans Administration Hospital Sunday after suffering a deep cut over the right eye as a result of a domestic affray, according to police.”
Oct. 4, 1970: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read several college football scores from the day before. ETSU and Western Kentucky tied at 10. Tennessee beat Army, 48 to 3. Auburn won over Kentucky, 33 to 15. Ohio State beat Duke, 34 to 10. Georgia Tech beat Clemson, 28 to 7, and Texas won over UCLA by a score of 20 to 17.
Oct. 4, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a captioned picture of the Mayor and the Chaplain of the city of Johnson City. “A year ago, on Sept. 26, Johnson City’s Municipal-Safety Building was dedicated publicly with a special offertory prayer delivered by Rev. Ferguson Wood of First Presbyterian Church. Yesterday Mayor Vance Cheek, right, Acting City Manager Joe Ward Booth, Rev. Wood, left, city commissioners and their families met on the steps of the building to affix a plaque with the dedicatory prayer on the front of the building. Mayor Cheek told those present that Rev. Wood has been named as the city’s first official chaplain. At the end of one year, he said, another outstanding minister would be chosen for the position.”
Oct. 4, 1984: Readers of Tom Hodge’s column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of Dudley Cress’ memories of the 1928 football team in Mountain City. Mr. Cress said, “’I don’t remember whether they lost a single game that year. I do remember that they beat Bristol with Beattie Feathers playing of Bristol and they beat Kingsport when Bobby Dodd was playing.” The article continued, quoting Mr. Cress, “(The team) had a limited number of players so they had to play both offense and defense.”
Oct. 4, 1994: Tom Hodge devoted most of his column in the Johnson City Press to the Museum of the Appalachians, located in Norris, Tennessee. Norris is about 2 ½ hours away from Johnson City. At the time of the writing, John Rice Irwin was the director of the Museum. Covering 55 acres, the Museum boasted more than 250,000 artifacts.
Oct. 4, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Mars Hill, N. C., Johnson City Press readers learned, “It would be the largest single road contract ever approved by state transportation officials, yet it is only six miles long.”
“Today the state Board of Transportation is expected to award a $105 million contract to begin construction of six-mile stretch of Interstate 26 in Western North Carolina.”
“The project will open a more convenient route to East Tennessee.”
Mars Hill is located about 42 miles from Johnson City.
One hundred and five million dollars in 1996 is now worth about $183,000,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.