Oct. 4, 1884: The Comet reported happy news. “At the residence of Larry O’Brien, near Elizabethton, Sept. 25th, by Rev. F. N. Little, Mr. Wm. Hampton of Roan Mountain, (was married) to Miss Mollie Ryan, of Elizabethton. Will is a popular employee of the Narrow Gauge R. R. The Comet’s blessings rest on the happy pair.”
Oct. 4, 1888: The Comet opined that Johnson City was “The Gateway to the Heart of the Alleghanies!”
Oct. 4, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined to readers thoughts in a letter from Henry Johnson, who was Johnson City’s founder. However, the letter wasn’t really penned by Founder Johnson, who died in 1874, a mere five years after founding Johnson City.
The letter follows.
“Dear Everybody:”
“I’ve been hearing so much about the big Trade Part that the storekeepers of Johnson City are fixing to have, that I’ve got plumb excited about it. I sure would like to be on that trip the boys are taking in their horseless carriage up through the mountains, but I reckon some of the old folks have to stay here to look after the milking and do the little odds and ends about the place, and keep the children from falling in the creek.”
“It seems like a mighty big thing for the folks in town to go out and invite everybody in the country to come in here to get their clothes and victuals and things, but looking around over the place and seeing all the storekeepers working together, and all the big stocks of goods they’ve got in their showcases and shelves, I haven’t got a bit of doubt in the world but what they can do anything they say they can and I just can’t help bragging on the old town and the way the folks are going about it.”
“Why it ain’t been so long ago when if I had calculated on doing anything like that, the folks would have said I was crazy – and I guess I would have been, for in those times it wouldn’t have taken such a big crowd to eat me plumb out of house and home.”
“I’m powerful glad to see the folks heading up for the big Trade Party, and going out to ask the folks in, and as sure as you’re born the shindig is going to make everybody in this neck of woods better acquainted and thinking more of each other.”
“And all the folks from away off, that come in to pay us a visit; want them to know that they can’t find a better welcome anywhere in the country than they can right here in Johnson City and I don’t know of anything that I would like better than to have every single one of them come around our way and drop in and say howdy, and pass the time of day, with old Henry.”
The letter was signed, “Yours truly, Henry Johnson”.
Oct. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “John H. Arrants, superintendent of the city schools, spoke briefly of the first regular meeting of the year of the Science Hill High School Parent-Teacher association on Wednesday.”
“Mrs. John Howren, president, presided during the meeting and Mrs. Nat Sizemore conducted the devotional study, using as her subject, ‘The Lord’s Clinic.’”
“Reports were given by various P-TA committees. Mrs. William Sells, program chairman, announced that the program theme for the year will be ‘Foundation for Living.’”
“Mrs. J. Whitlow, finance chairman, reported that the association will sponsor a ‘Breakfast in Hollywood’ entertainment on November 7 – 8 Mrs. T. V. McCowan announced that a rummage sale will be held on November 8.”
“Brief reports were also given by Mrs. Bolton, band mothers; Mrs. H. White, membership-publicity; Mrs. Daughtery and Mrs. Bradley Shepherd, room mothers.”
“By-laws were read by Mrs. Lucille Couch, and the president’s message was given by Mrs. Paul Sechrest.”
“Howard McCorkle, principal, introduced members of the faculty and named the following new teachers: Miss Mosier, Sidney Smallwood, Frank Tannewitz and Sgt. Beauregard.”
“Refreshments were served at the close of the meeting to those present.”
Oct. 4, 1963: According to the Elizabethton Star, the following night, Oct. 5, at 8:00 P.M., would see the first annual powder puff football game in Elizabethton. It would be played at Childress Stadium, with the Elizabethton High School freshmen and seniors playing against the schools’ sophomores and juniors.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Oct. 4, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Harry W. Smith, 43, Rt. 8, Scott Drive, was treated and released at Memorial Hospital yesterday for a wound which he said he received from a dog owned by Jack Jones, E. Market Street. Jones said his dog was hurt and said that was the reason his dog bit Smith.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published this letter in the “Dear Abby” column; it needed no response from Abby.
“Dear Abby:”
“I think I have an even more touché’ reply for the person who says, ‘I’ll tell you something very confidential if you promise not to repeat it.’”
“Say, ‘Don’t tell me. You know I can’t keep my mouth shut any better than you can.’”
The letter was signed, “Steven C.”
Oct. 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal carried a story from the Associated Press and with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “The founder of a group working to change laws favoring women in child custody disputes has died.”
“Lee Collins, who founded Dads Against Discrimination in 1992, was 47.”
“Walter Brumit, a member of DAD, said Collins died Thursday morning in Dade County Regional Medical Center in Florida, where he was being treated for cancer.”
“A service is scheduled for 1 p. m. Wednesday in Nashville.”
“Brumitt said another service may be scheduled in Johnson City on Tuesday. Brumit said Collins is survived by his teenage daughter Elizabeth Collins.”