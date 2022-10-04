Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 4, 1884: The Comet reported happy news. “At the residence of Larry O’Brien, near Elizabethton, Sept. 25th, by Rev. F. N. Little, Mr. Wm. Hampton of Roan Mountain, (was married) to Miss Mollie Ryan, of Elizabethton. Will is a popular employee of the Narrow Gauge R. R. The Comet’s blessings rest on the happy pair.”

Oct. 4, 1888: The Comet opined that Johnson City was “The Gateway to the Heart of the Alleghanies!”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you