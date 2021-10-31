Oct. 31, 1900: John Lemuel Keevil and Ela Mae Elliott were married. Mr. Keevil was minister of First Christian Church during the early 1900s. He “was a most consecrated man and our work was progressing splendidly, when on the night of May 2-3 (1903), our church house burned to the ground, a complete loss. The next day plans were being made to rebuild. The old lot was sold to the City National Bank, and the lot on top of the hill was purchased for the new site.” (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 31, 1905: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported, “A gloom was cast over the entire city this evening by receipt of a telegram from Philadelphia announcing the death of John H. Bowman. He was one of the most popular and prominent attorneys in this section and was thirty-six years old. He is survived by a wife and two sons. He was on the table being operated on for stone in the bladder at the time of death. The funeral will take place Wednesday.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper in Knoxville. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Oct. 31, 1907: George L. Carter, who was the President of the S&W, took a group of his friends and associates “in his recently completed private car ‘Clinchfield’ to Altapass, NC to look over” some recent railway-related construction. (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
The S&W was a railroad line.
Oct. 31, 1913: The Gaffney Ledger reported “Mr. W.T. Duncan, a well known (sic) Gaffney contractor, left Wednesday for Johnson City, Tenn., where he has accepted a position with the Johnson City Improvement Company.”
The Gaffney Ledger, a newspaper in Gaffney, South Carolina, is still in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1913. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Oct. 31, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported sad news. “Mrs. Elizabeth McLean, a trained nurse in the home of Mr. Isaac Harr, died yesterday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock from pneumonia developing from Influenza. Sick but a few days, her death comes (several indecipherable words) to her many friends.”
“Surviving are her two sons, Evan, living in this city, and the other one in the Army,”
“Her remains will be taken to her old home at Bluff City in the morning where at ten o’clock funeral services will be conducted by Rev. H. C. Clemens after which interment will be had in the Bluff City cemetery.
Oct. 31, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, on the death of Col. T.E. Matson. “Colonel T. E. Matson, one of the city’s oldest citizens, a widely known civil engineer, and pioneer railroad building of East Tennessee, and prominent Mason, died at the National Sanatorium Saturday, where he had been taken during the week.” Col. Matson was 75 years old.
Former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden reports that Col. Thomas (T.E.) Matson was the supervisor of Captain Gus Darden. Mr. Darden also reports that Col. Matson was a former Johnson City Mayor. Readers of this column will be familiar with the mention of Captain Darden’s recent illness and subsequent death in previous news items. Captain Darden’s son, who was Mayor Darden’s grandfather, was named Thomas Matson Darden, in honor of the Colonel. Mr. Darden also reports that his middle name, as well as that of his son, is Matson.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 31, 1925: “On Tuesday evening at the attractive home of Mrs. L.W. Brown on the Johnson City pike (sic), the John Carter chapter, Daughters of American Revolution, rendered an elaborate recognition in special compliment to the state officers of Tennessee,” according to the Johnson City Chronicle.
Oct. 31, 1929: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Adam B. Crouch spent the past week end (sic) with her son, Mr. Billy Joe Crouch, member of the faculty of the Johnson City High School and coach of the football team of the school.”
Oct. 31, 1937: With a dateline of Cedar Bluff, Va., the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, reported, “R.N. Russell, who underwent an eye operation at the hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., has returned for treatment.” Cedar Bluff is a town in Tazewell County, Virginia and is approximately 95 miles from Johnson City.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was, and still is, a newspaper published in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Oct. 31, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City’s annual Hallowe’en celebration tonight will have the traditional weird goblins, hideous costumes, whooping kiddies and raucous noises, but the 1946 version of the festive occasion will center in a gala program sponsored by the city park and recreation board at Big Burley Tobacco Warehouse No. 1 on Legion street (sic).”
“Designed to replace the usual endless lost motion of milling about in a roped off main block of Main street (sic) where jostling was the chief sport, this evening will have improved aspects.”
“There will be a parade, beginning at City Hall-Tennessee Theater, at 7 o’clock, and ending at the warehouse in Keystone Addition where added attractions of music, stunts and a dance will provide extra entertainment.”
Oct. 31, 1949: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Plans are moving forward for observance of Achievement Day by 4-H Clubs in Washington county (sic), set for November 12 in Johnson City.”
Oct. 31, 1950: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned more about the candidacy of Dayton Phillips, running for re-election. “Dayton E. Phillips, incumbent congressman, will speak at Gray School in the northern portion of Washington county (sic) tonight at 7:30 in furthering his campaign for re-election to the House of Representatives.”
Oct. 31, 1969: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Wits End Up” was playing at the Olde West Dinner Theatre.Oct. 31, 1974: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Dr. S. Scott Bartchy will deliver the fall lectures at Emmanuel School of Religion, Nov. 5 – 8.” The article continued, “The lectures are scheduled for presentation at 11:15 a.m., daily in the Emmanuel Chapel. The public is cordially invited.”
