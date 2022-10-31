Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Oct. 30, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams have returned from Cincinnati where they have been the past few months.”

“Judge and Mrs. F.T. Nichols and three daughters of Louisiana are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Stratton, and will remain here until the yellow fever subsides at their home.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.