Oct. 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Oct. 30, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams have returned from Cincinnati where they have been the past few months.”
“Judge and Mrs. F.T. Nichols and three daughters of Louisiana are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Stratton, and will remain here until the yellow fever subsides at their home.”
“Three deaths have been recorded here this week: Tim Hickey, aged 70, died of flux. Teddy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brown, aged 4, died of diphtheria. Susie Kingsley, niece of Mrs. George H. Hurlbut, aged 7, died of diphtheria.”
With a dateline from Greeneville and also a date from Oct. 30, it was reported that “Rev. J.B. Baylor, the new minister of the M.E. church, south, arrived this week and will present his fist sermon tomorrow morning.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ed Britton are at home to their friends at Mrs. Hannah Britton’s on Depot street.”
“The arrangements for the meeting of the Woman’s Parsonage and Home Mission Society, which meets here next Tuesday, are about complete. A most enjoyable meeting of the society is anticipated. Fifty or more delegates are expected.”
“Mrs. J.K. Hall had the misfortune to be thrown from her horse while riding Thursday, and sustained severe bruises.”
“Mrs. Margaret Rhea Snapp, widow of the late John P. Snapp of this county, died Saturday, at the age of 81, and was buried at Mount Zion church cemetery, on the 24th.”
“Dan Farnsworth, who has been spending two weeks with relatives and friends here, will return to Springfield, Mass., Monday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Susong are visiting friends at Dandridge.”
“Dr. W.C. Baker has returned home after an absence of six months in the Georgia gold fields.”
“The Greeneville military company were in Nashville on Thomas day.”
“Postmaster and Mrs. Gouchenhaur moved from High street, his week, to the Noell residence, on Main street, this week. Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Baker will occupy the house vacated by Mr. Gouchenhaur.”
“Rev. George Silvers and family of Ohio, are visiting Judge and Mrs. A.J. Brown.”
“Over a hundred people from this place and surrounding country visited Nashville this week.”
“The East Tennessee News will tender a dinner to all its regular correspondents at the Grand Central Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 9.”
“Miss Zoe Williams, who has been quite ill with tonsillitis, for a week, is improving.”
With a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date of Oct. 30, readers learned that “Mrs. Ed Rogan died at her home, some four miles east of here, last Sunday, after a lingering illness.”
“Quite a delegation from Jonesboro and vicinity attended the Centennial last week.”
“Sheriff Pritchett is getting everything in good shape for the execution of Sims on Nov. 17. He has a large pile of lumber in the court house yard, ready to make the enclosure, trap, etc. The lumber to be used is heavy oak, two inches thick and twelve inches wide.”
Yellow fever is spread by mosquitos, but can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
“Flux” was the term used for what we know as dysentery today.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Centennial was a celebration in Nashville, held in celebration of Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 31, 1922: A century ago today, dreadful and bold headlines awaited the readers of The Johnson City Staff: “Mussolini’s Cabinet Takes The Oath”.
Oct. 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Carl A. Jones Jr., and two children, Carlton III, 3, and Johnny, 18 months, received minor injuries yesterday afternoon in an automobile accident in Bristol as Mrs. Jones and four children were preparing to leave for Johnson City. The children had attended a Halloween party at the home of H.L. ‘Buddy’ Jones.”
“According to members of the family, Mrs. Jones had placed the two children in the car in front of her sister-in-law’s home, Mrs. J.F. Clark, and was going around to enter the vehicle when Carlton accidentally released the brakes. The car, parked on an incline, went over an embankment and crashed into a tree.”
“Mrs. Jones was thrown to the curbing in an attempt to enter the moving vehicle and prevent the crash. She received cuts on the head and Carlton sustained a cut on the lip and right eye. Johnny escaped injury except for bruises. They trio was treated at King’s Mountain Hospital and released.”
“The other two children, Alice and Tim, had not returned to the car when the mishap occurred.”
“The vehicle was badly damaged. Carl A. Jones Jr., went to Bristol and accompanied his family home.”
Carl A. Jones Jr., was publisher of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle for many years, including at the time of this accident.
Oct. 31, 1972: Fifty years ago today, “Fiddler on the Roof” was playing at the Parkway Cinema, located on North Roan Street.
Oct. 31, 1982: The 1982 World’s Fair, held in Knoxville, Tennessee, ended. (Personal recollection of Rebecca Henderson.)
Oct. 31, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
William Blount beat Science Hill, 36-22.
Cocke County narrowly defeated David Crockett, 26-25.
Daniel Boone won over Hampton, 30-14.
Elizabethton bested Sullivan South, by a score of 46-20.
Unicoi County barely slipped by Johnson County, 14-13.
Happy Valley defeated North Greene, 31-20.
Unaka beat West Greene, 20-6.
In overtime, Sullivan Central beat Sullivan East, 24-21.
William Blount is located in Maryville.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.