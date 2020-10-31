Oct. 31, 1883: The Morristown Gazette, with a dateline of Jonesboro, reported that Thomas Foster had recently killed a 300-pound bear in Unicoi County.
Oct. 31, 1890: Readers of The Herald, a newspaper in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, learned “E.F. Winegar returns this week to Johnson City, Tenn., and Mr. Tuttle, who has been with Arnold for a year or more, will go with him and join him in the jewelry business there, in which Winegar has already succeeded in working up a good business.” It was not clear from the story who “Arnold” was.
Oct. 31, 1905: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported, “A gloom was cast over the entire city this evening by receipt of a telegram from Philadelphia announcing the death of John H. Bowman. He was one of the most popular and prominent attorneys in this section and was thirty-six years old. He is survived by a wife and two sons. He was on the table being operated on for stone in the bladder at the time of death. The funeral will take place Wednesday.”
Oct. 31, 1907: George L. Carter, who was the President of the S&W, took a group of his friends and associates in his recently completely private car named “Clinchfield” to Altapass, N.C., to look over some recent railway-related construction. The S&W was a railroad line.
Oct. 31, 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, on the death of Col. T.E. Matson. “Colonel T. E. Matson, one of the city’s oldest citizens, a widely known civil engineer, and pioneer railroad building of East Tennessee, and prominent Mason, died at the National Sanatorium Saturday, where he had been taken during the week.” Col. Matson was 75 years old.
Oct. 31, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported that the preliminary hearing for Joe Morelock, Guy Greer and Luther Buckles had been held in connection with the shooting of Joe McCormick and Edwin Crouch of Johnson City Steam Laundry. Held in the “main auditorium of the City Hall …. The prosecution was represented by Sam W. Price, Lee F. Miller, Thad A. Cox and Assistant Attorney General Albert L. Shipley of Jonesboro ….” They appeared before Magistrate A.E. McCorkle, who stated that he would “hold all of the defendants until the next term of court.”
Oct. 31, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the need for young women to enroll in the Cadet Nurse Corps. “A call will be sounded in Johnson City, the state and the nation in November for young women between the ages of 17 and 35 to aid in the national emergency by joining the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps.” The article continued, “Mrs. Helen Jean, supervisor of public health nursing for the Washington county health department, announced yesterday extensive efforts will be made to make a good local showing in the campaign. Tennessee’s’ quota is 1,500, Washington County’s 25.”
Oct. 31, 1950: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned more about the candidacy of Dayton Phillips, running for reelection. “Dayton E. Phillips, incumbent congressman, will speak at Gray School in the northern portion of Washington county tonight at 7:30 in furthering his campaign for re-election to the House of Representatives.”
Oct. 31, 1963: Johnson City northernly expansion took hold with the opening of the Kmart in the Plaza Shopping Center on Broyles Drive at North Roan Street.
Oct. 31, 1971: First Christian Church continued its Centennial Celebration with a message in the sanctuary from Dr. Robert O. Fife. His message was focused on “Workers Who Have Gone Out From Our Church.”
