Oct. 30, 1888: E.C. Kirkpatrick, of Johnson City, was staying at The Nicholson Hotel in Nashville, according to The Daily American.
The Daily American was a newspaper published in Nashville. It ceased publication in 1894.
Oct. 30, 1890: The Comet reported, “There will be a joint meeting of the young men and the Ladies’ Auxiliary next Sunday at 2 o’clock p. m. in the Y.M.C.A. room. All members of the Auxiliary are asked to be present, and anybody having a desire to aid the young men are requested to come and join.”
Oct. 30, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Miss Verena Moore is very ill with an attack of acute indigestion.”
Oct. 30, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported that Congress, in an omnibus bill, had recently voted to provide “Axie M. McClendon, Johnson City, widow of Thomas M., veteran of Spanish-American war (sic)”, a pension benefit of $25 every month from her deceased husband.”
Twenty-five dollars in 1921 would be worth about $383 in today’s money. (www.in2013dollars.com)
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 30, 1931: The Elizabethton Star, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Shot through the right lung, Tom McElroy, 28, at Atlanta, a highway foreman, was in Appalachian hospital (sic) today expected to live, while Jerry Crowder was in jail charged with the shooting. McElroy was shot last night during an argument.”
“Police Chief R. D. Kilday said (Crowder) claimed McElroy and another man came to the hotel and ‘asked about a certain woman.’ During the argument, (Crowder) said McElroy threatened him. Kilday said other witnesses claimed McElroy threatened Crowder.”
“McElroy is foreman for the Pitman Construction company (sic) and has been engaged on the construction of the Johnson City-Erwin highway (sic). An x-ray showed a bullet punctured his lung and lodged in his liver.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 30, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news from Elizabethton. “William Dresling, 27, head of the research division of the American Bemberg plant here (meaning Elizabethton), died in a North Wilkesboro, N.C., hospital without regaining consciousness (yesterday) afternoon a few hours after a car in which he and Dr. Hugo Hofmann, 45, production manager of the plant, were en route to Pinehurst, N.C., wrecked 13 miles west of North Wilkesboro.”
The article continued to say, “Dr. Hofmann sustained numerous severe lacerations and bruises but was able to return to Elizabethton last yesterday afternoon after being treated by a North Wilkesboro physician.”
Oct. 30, 1940: Joseph P. McCormick returned to First Christian Church. Mr. McCormick had spent several years working with the West Walnut Street Christian Church to ensure its success. His ministry work there included raising money, as well as pulpit ministry. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 30, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “The significance of Tennessee’s sesquicentennial observance and (indecipherable) emphasized in the talk given by Miss Christine Burleson before members of the Monday Club this week in the clubroom of the Mayne Williams Library. The department of public affairs, headed by Mrs. Ferdinand Powell, chairman, was in charge of the program.”
Oct. 30, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “City Manager David Burkhalter, President William Tomlinson of Hamilton National Bank and Vice President Earl Reasor of First Peoples Bank have returned from New York City in connection with their seeking of a more favorable rating for bonds.”
The story continued, “Moody’s Investors Service, publisher of ‘Moody’s Municipals,’ a financial publication, took under advisement the request of a better rating, after requested data was furnished.”
Oct. 30, 1963: In an editorial, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle expressed congratulations to the Johnson City Plaza. “As the center has its grand opening – the Giant food store and Cole’s drug store today and the sprawling K-Mart department store tomorrow – Johnson Citians will have a vivid picture of the fruits of progress.”
Oct. 30, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported how long distance telephone calls would be made starting in two days. “When you dial long distance Saturday, you’ll do it a different way… Instead of the ‘112’ prefix, you’ll dial simply ‘1’ and then the rest of the long distance number… The change is effective in United Inter-Mountain Telephone Co. exchanges in the areas as of Saturday … That’s the change that messed up Johnson City telephone users earlier this fall – the ones who had been dialing ‘1’ on local calls instead of the entire “92’ prefix. A Johnson City telephone user who wants to dial direct to Erwin, for instance, will dial ‘1’, then the Erwin number. A call out of state will take ‘1’, then the area code, then the number.” The “92” refers to telephone numbers that began with either 926 or 928; 929 was added several years later.
Oct. 30, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Fred Lockett Sr., remained in serious condition late last night in the coronary care unit at Memorial Hospital The father of Johnson City postmaster Fred Lockett Jr. was hospitalized yesterday following the attack at his home.”
“Dr. J. G. Gregory, 35, 62 Stewart Dr., Elizabethton, was treated at Carter County Memorial Hospital yesterday afternoon for contusions to his left knee, received in a hunting accident.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center, while Carter County Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Oct. 30, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about a presentation that the Ross sisters had recently made to the Johnson City Rotary Club. “Mrs. May Ross McDowell, former mayor of Johnson City, and her sister, Ella V. Ross, former dean of women at East Tennessee State University, today gave Rotarians a pictorial trip to the Antarctica.”
The article continued to say, “The color slides were taken on a trip the two made to the icy continent recently and depicted the grandeur and beauty that is seldom seen except by members of scientific expeditions from various countries.”