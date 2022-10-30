Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 30, 1890: The Comet reported that “Mr. T. M. Darden has moved his family from Limestone to Johnson City and they are occupying his residence in the East Tennessee Land Company’s addition.”

Oct. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported the following people from Johnson City were staying at the Hotel Imperial: J. B. Thomas, A. A. Taylor and his wife, Mrs. W. J. Miller and Mr. and Mrs. E. D. Jobe Jr.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.