Oct. 30, 1890: The Comet reported that “Mr. T. M. Darden has moved his family from Limestone to Johnson City and they are occupying his residence in the East Tennessee Land Company’s addition.”
Oct. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported the following people from Johnson City were staying at the Hotel Imperial: J. B. Thomas, A. A. Taylor and his wife, Mrs. W. J. Miller and Mr. and Mrs. E. D. Jobe Jr.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892–1898. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 30, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Members of the Wednesday Morning Music Club announce that everything is in readiness for the two big concerts by Sousa and his band at the Municipal Auditorium, Tuesday, October 31st. The matinee is open to everyone and the prices are: 83c, $1.10 and $1.65, including tax.”
Eighty-three cents in 1922 is now worth about $14.64. A dollar and ten cents in the same year currently has the purchasing power of about $19.40, and $1.65 from 1922 is now worth about $29.10. All of these current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 30, 1931: The Elizabethton Star opined, “Take the gates off the hinges and lock up the porch furniture and hide everything else that is of value for Saturday is Hallowe’en night and all youngsters love their play. It is customary for gates to disappear, porch furniture to be found in trees or interchanged with neighbors. It’s just an old Hallowe’en custom.”
The Elizabethton Star is still being published.
Oct. 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an interesting story about turkeys. Readers read that “Rile turkeys know a good landing field when they see one.”
“Flying in perfect formation, four of the creatures dipped down on the runway of Johnson City Airport at Watauga yesterday afternoon, rested their wings, then resumed formation and flew away.”
“Dan Zoerb, manager of the airport, said the only ‘flaw’ in an almost-perfect landing was the fact the ‘lead bird’ bounded off the runway.”
“’The others came down perfectly right in the middle of the runway,’ Zoerb related.”
“Airport attendants got close enough to identify the invaders as turkeys, but when one tried to get a picture the winged-ones took off.”
“’They came from the east, as if from Elizabethton or Hampton,’ Zoerb said, ‘and flew away in a northern direction.’”
Watauga is an incorporated community that is partly located in Washington County and partly located in Carter County.
Oct. 30, 1959: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Members of the Johnson City Chapter, Junior Auxiliary met at the Pet Dairy club room and voted unanimously to disassociate themselves from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries.”
“The group also voted to be known as the Junior Service League of Johnson City. The change was made in order to better serve a growing Johnson City in civic and welfare projects.”
“The meeting was attended by active, associate and provisional members and two of the sponsors, Mrs. Hanes Lancaster and Mrs. Haynes Miller.”
“In the absence of Mrs. Ben Hall, president, the meeting was presided over by Mrs. Alf Costner, vice president.”
“Mrs. David Walker, chairman of the doll project, announced that they would be the first project of the newly organized league scheduled for Nov. 28, and that it is a carry-over from the auxiliary projects. Proceeds from the doll benefit will go to the Mental Health Clinic.”
“Mrs. Walker displayed the doll along with an extensive wardrobe of coats, hats, dresses, formals, bridal gown, bathing and lingerie, cocktail dresses, and a mink stole.”
“She also recognized the associate members responsible for the wardrobe. They were Mrs. Phil Carr, Mrs. J. B. Thomas, Jr., Mrs. Tom Gallagher, Mrs. Rutledge Miller, Mrs. Alfred Abernethy, Mrs. Harry Myron, Mrs. Wesley Gover.”
“Mrs. Fred Brewer, Mrs. Hanes Lancaster, Jr., Mrs. Richard Jennings, Mrs. John Wilson, Mrs. Harry Gastieger, Mrs. J. J. Range, Mrs. T. K. Happell, Mrs. Bailey Williams, Mrs. Watt Miller, Jr., Mrs. Sarah Martin, Mrs. Charles Gordon and Mrs. Stanley Black.”
Oct. 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the death of a prominent Johnson City resident. “Mrs. Shelby Thomas White died Sunday at her home, Shelbridge, after a lengthy illness.”
“Mrs. White was born in Big Stone Gap, Va., the daughter of the late Vint Morgan and Minnie Patton Thomas. Her family moved to Johnson City while she was an infant. She was educated in Johnson City public schools, Maryland College for Women, and the Peabody Conservatory, Baltimore, Md.”
“In 1922, she married the late Henry P. Bridges who organized and developed the Woodmont Rod and Gun Club of Hancock, Md., and the Pennsylvania Glass Sand Corp.”
“She developed her home and gardens, ‘Shelbridge,’ in Johnson City. This is one of the show places of East Tennessee and has been sponsored on tours many times by civic and garden clubs. It is pictured in ‘History of Homes and Gardens of Tennessee’ by Brandan.”
“After the death of her first husband, she married the late Hal A. White in 1957. He was the retired vice president of the Standard Accident Insurance Co., Detroit, Mich. He took up residence in Johnson City and became active in the leadership of many community and civic projects.”
“Mrs. White was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Johnson City Country Club, and the Mountain View Garden Club, and took an active part in the work of the Salvation Army.”
“Survivors include two sons, S. Powell Bridges, Wilmette, Ill., and Henry P. Bridges, Jr., Charlotte, N. C., a brother, Vint M. Thomas, Johnson City, and six grandchildren.”
Shelbridge is now the home of the President of East Tennessee State University.
Oct. 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “East Tennessee State University Bluegrass and Country Music Program alumni Barry Bales, Adam Steffey and Tim Stafford won top honors at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual awards program in Louisville, Ky.”
