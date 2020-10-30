Oct. 30, 1890: The Comet reported, “R.A. Johnson, General Manager of the Three C’s, will arrive in Johnson City today. He comes on special business.” The Charleston, Cincinnati & Chicago Railroad, which served Johnson City, was often called the Three C’s.
Oct. 30, 1905: The Knoxville Sentinel reported “In the United States circuit court a bill has been filed by the Johnson City Foundry & Machine Co. against the Philadelphia Veneer Co., seeking to settle an account of $2,402.60 that is in dispute.”
Oct. 30, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Miss Verena Moore is very ill with an attack of acute indigestion.”
Oct. 30, 1921: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported that Congress, in an omnibus bill, had recently voted to provide “Axie M. McClendon, Johnson City, widow of Thomas M., veteran of Spanish-American war,” a pension benefit of $25 every month from her deceased husband.” That benefit in 1921 would be worth about $363 in today’s money.
Oct. 30, 1929: The St. Louis Star, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Cass Atkins, an escaped convict, today shot Sheriff J.B. Worley of Washington County. Sheriff Sam Coin of Unicoi County, and the latter’s deputy, W. Barnett, in the mountains near here. Barnett is not expected to live. Forty deputies are pursuing Atkins.”
Oct. 30, 1930: The Oklahoma News, a newspaper in Oklahoma City, reported with a dateline of Johnson City, that “A.D. Hughes, victim of Jamaica ginger paralysis, has been awarded $15,000 in a suit against C.K. Wigginton, Morristown manufacturer and distributor of the product.” $15,000 in 1930 would be worth about $233,459 in today’s dollars.
Oct. 30, 1963: In an editorial, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle expressed congratulations to the Johnson City Plaza. “As the center has its grand opening – the Giant food store and Cole’s drug store today and the sprawling K-Mart department store tomorrow – Johnson Citians will have a vivid picture of the fruits of progress.”
Oct. 30, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that George W. Kelly had been named editorial director of the newspaper, as well as WETB, a radio station. Carl Jones, publisher of the newspaper and president of the radio station, made the announcement.
Oct. 30, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported how long distance telephone calls would be made starting in two days. “When you dial long distance Saturday, you’ll do it a different way … Instead of the ‘112’ prefix, you’ll dial simply ‘1’ and then the rest of the long distance number …. The change is effective in United Inter-Mountain Telephone Co. exchanges in the areas as of Saturday …. That’s the change that messed up Johnson City telephone users earlier this fall – the ones who had been dialing ‘1’ on local calls instead of the entire “92’ prefix. … A Johnson City telephone user who wants to dial direct to Erwin, for instance, will dial ‘1’, then the Erwin number. A call out of state will take ‘1’, then the area code, then the number.” The “92” refers to telephone numbers that began with either 926 or 928; 929 was added several years later.
Oct. 30, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided details of the murder of Elizabeth Ann Kerr, who had been found murdered near a trash compactor at the Mall the day before. “Paul E. Culotta, 20, was arraigned before Judge Eugene Christian this morning on charges of first degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Ann Kerr, 15, Big Valley Trailer Park.” Kerr was a sophomore at Daniel Boone High School. Carlotta would have a preliminary hearing on November 8, and was jailed under a $50,000 bond. The story continued, “After extreme efforts to identify the body, the parents of the child verified the victim as their daughter who reportedly was seen with Culotta Sunday.” More details indicated that the accused was a “cook trainee at The Pub, a Mall restaurant.” Culotta was arrested the day the body was found, “after Pub owner Jim Mosier told police Culotta had been working at the restaurant Sunday.” District Attorney General Lewis May said, “The murder apparently took place in The Pub’s office.”