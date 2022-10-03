Oct. 3, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times brought forth news with a dateline from Jonesboro. The date was Oct. 2. Readers learned that “The principal topic of interest here, especially among the Presbyterians, is the approaching meeting of the synod of Tennessee, which will open at the Second Presbyterian church next Tuesday night with a sermon by the retiring moderator, Rev. H. P. Cory, of Tusculum college. This synod is composed of Kingston. In addition to the ministers who are members of the synod, and who will all be in attendance, there will be a number of distinguished visitors from a distance present, among them being Rev. H. L. Agnew, D. D., secretary of the board of ministerial relief of Philadelphia; Rev. D. J. McMillan, D. D., secretary of the board of home missions, of New York; Rev. Arthur J. Brown, D. D., of the foreign mission board of New York; also Miss N. F. Lincoln of the women’s executive committee of New York. There will also be a large number of ladies present representing their different societies in connection with the synod.”
“One very attractive feature of the occasion will be the marriage of Arthur N. Hacker and Miss Annie P. Brownlow, which will take place in the church at noon, Wednesday, the 6th.”
“The trustees of the Second Presbyterian church have arranged to have the church lighted by electricity.”
“Miss Nora Harris, of Dandridge, is visiting her old friend and schoolmate, Mrs. J. A. T. Baron.”
“The hanging of Isham Sims, for the murder of Walter Galloway, is now fixed fact, and unless death or the Governor interferes, the execution will take place here, in the court house yard, on Wednesday, Nov. 17.”
“The last hanging in the county was that of Dave Deakins for the murder of (several indecipherable words) William Deakins, and for which he was hanged on Nov. 24, 1848.”
“There are still a number of cases of diphtheria near town, and there have been several deaths therefrom.”
“Supt. S. W. Murray held his first teachers’ quarterly examination by the chancery court (indecipherable) Friday. Three teachers were examined.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University.
Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Oct. 3, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The Mayne Williams Public Library was built and equipped through the efforts of the Monday Club, one of the oldest established women’s clubs in East Tennessee. For several years, the principal work of this club has been the building and maintenance of this library. The movement began with a gift of $10,000 by Judge S. C. Williams for the establishment of a library; suggesting that the name of his son, Mayne, be used in connection with it. This fund has been supplemented by the Monday Club, and through their efforts and solicitations, and the result is one of the finest library buildings in the South, valued at more than $40,000 with a good supply of books and periodicals at this time, and many others to be added constantly. The library is for the use of the public with free reading rooms, and only nominal charges for subscriptions to the privileges of the circulating library.”
Forty thousand dollars in 1922 is currently worth approximately $705,420, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Oct. 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Oct. 2. “Seven men from this area have enlisted in the Army, four of them for the first time, according to the Central Examining Station in Ft. Jackson, S. C.”
“New men are Wesley Stevens, Hampton, Swift Wright, Hampton, Frank Laporte, route 2, Elizabethton, and Jimmy Oliver, Trade.”
“Trade and Laporte joined the Army Air Force.”
“Ross Hart of Elizabethton has re-enlisted in the AAF as a staff sergeant after 13 ½ years of service. Lynn A. Gouge of route 1, Unicoi, and Cecil Davis, of route 1, Hampton, have re-entered for service in the European Theater. Gouge joined as a sergeant and Davis as a private first class. Both have had three years of service.”
Hampton is in rural Carter County. Hampton is about 16 miles from Johnson City.
Trade, Tennessee is in Johnson County. It is approximately 54 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers read very exciting news. With a dateline from Washington, in a story from the Associated Press, readers were alerted that “Rep. James Quillen, R-Tenn., predicted Monday that Congress will pass its final version this week of a bill which could finance a new medical school in Johnson City, Tenn.”
“He said he expected President Nixon to sign the measure before Congress adjourns.”
“In Nashville, Gov. Winfield Dunn – also a Republican – said he hasn’t changed his position against the East Tennessee school on grounds that Tennessee needs to give greater support to the University of Tennessee medical units in Memphis.”
“’We’ll pass it in the House possibly tomorrow (Tuesday),’ Quillen told a newsman.
In any case, we’ll pass before the end of the week.’”
Oct. 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Public Library was in the news. In an article with a byline from Lesia Paine-Brooks, Press Staff Writer, readers learned that “A contribution of $125,000 will be used to create the Carl A. and Kathryn P. Jones Meeting Center in the new Johnson City Public Library.”
“Contributions include the Johnson City Press, other members of the Carl A. Jones Newspaper Group and members of the Jones family.
“Mrs. Jones recalled during a telephone interview Thursday that her late husband ‘dearly loved fund raising for good causes.’”
“’I wanted him to be remembered. Carl would have been very proud of the community’s efforts on this project.’”
“The Joneses were also instrumental in raising money for the former Mayne Williams Public Library.”
One hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth about $230,744, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Monday Club, referred to in the news item from 1922 in today’s column currently meets in the Carl and Kathryn Jones Meeting Room at the Johnson City Public Library.
Oct. 3, 2013: The art exhibit “Fresh Impressions: Tour de France” opened in the Johnson City Area Arts Council Gallery. Monique Carr, Nancy Jane Earnest and Joy McGinnis were the featured artists. (Source: Personal communication between Rebecca Henderson and Nancy Jane Earnest.)
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Recommended Videos