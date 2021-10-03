Oct. 3, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of several Johnson City residents. “Mrs. W. R. Nelson and Miss Lois Nelson, who have been very sick for the past week, are slightly improved today.”
“The Ice Cream supper to be given at Garbers Saturday, Oct. 5., has been postponed on account of the ‘Flu.’ Announcement will be made later as to when it will be.”
“Miss Gertrude Williams has entered Columbia University in New York for the winter. She was accompanied to New York by her father Judge S.C. Williams.”
“Harris Wofford left this week for New York where he entered Columbia University.”
“Mr. G.W. Rhodes who is seriously ill is not expected to live.”
“Mr. Chas. Gaff, who has been seriously ill at his home on Powell Street, is somewhat improved.”
“The body of Mrs. Frank B. Bell, who died of pneumonia yesterday afternoon was transported this morning to Bristol, where this afternoon at the home of Mrs. C.E. King funeral services were conducted at three o’clock. Rev. C.C. Carson officiated.”
Garbers is a community in rural Washington County.
Oct. 3, 1921: A century ago today, the Journal and Tribune reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Robt. Webster of Johnson City are visiting relatives here.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 3, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported that Fire Chief Noah Whaley had announced that Fire Prevention Week would be October 5–11.
Oct. 3, 1938: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned of the death of a prominent Elizabethton citizen. ”M.E. Clark, 80-year-old manufacturer, died Sunday… at his home on Sunset Hill after being critically ill since Friday… His passing was attributed to pneumonia and complications… He came to Elizabethton in 1893 and established the Tennessee Line and Twine company, which is the oldest manufacturing establishment in Elizabethton… he was chosen a member of the city council and was a director of the First National Bank. He was instrumental in the founding of the Lynwood hotel (sic) now the Governor Taylor… He was a member of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South.”
The article continued, “Surviving are his wife, the former Miss Sarah Ann Kenneth, of Rhode Island … one son and three grandchildren … Two sons and two daughters are dead.”
Among the honorary pallbearers were Dr. T.R. Goss, Dr. G.E. Campbell, E.C. Alexander, Judge W.R. Allen and James Bradley. Flower bearers included Mary Grace Ritchie, Anna Wortham, Mrs. Houston Netherland, Mrs. Alfred Zimmerman, Mrs. Clunt Crumley, and Mrs. Carson Hyder.
Oct. 3, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of several area residents. “Mr. and Mrs. J. Ross Edgemond of 411 Lamont street (sic) plan to leave today by plane for Boston, Mass., to attend the World Series baseball games. While away they will visit friends in Washington and New York.”
“J. R. Wolff of Gilmer Park, who underwent an operation about a week ago in Appalachian Hospital, is reported to be slightly improved.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Holbrook of Dixon Apartments left Sunday for Durham, N.C., where Mrs. Holbrook planned to undergo an examination.”
“Miss Kate Brobeck of 510 East Watauga avenue (sic) has returned home from Jones Hospital, where she recently underwent a tonsillectomy.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Taylor of Cleveland, Tenn., are expected to arrive in Johnson City Thursday to be the week-end (sic) guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Fields, 900 East Ninth avenue (sic). Mr. Taylor, who is president of the Cleveland Kiwanis Club, and Mrs. Taylor plan to attend the district convention of Kiwanis Clubs in Bristol.”
Oct. 3, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers that Johnson City Bargain Days would begin the next day and continue through Saturday. Some of the stores that had advertisements in the paper on Oct. 3 in preparation for the Bargain Days included Penney’s, Jo-Ann’s, London’s, King’s, Thomas’ Men’s Shop, Thomas’ Ladies’ Shop, Glamour Shop, Dosser’s, Walker’s, Masengill’s and the Nettie Lee Shops.
Oct. 3, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about Circuit Court in Jonesboro. “The October term of Circuit Court got under way at 9 a.m. today in Jonesboro with Judge Roy C. Nelson on the bench.” The article continued, “Judge Nelson welcomed Maurice Whittamore as a member of the bar, and also granted one divorce styled Helen Branch from Jerry M. Branch.” Additionally, readers learned that “Court was recessed until 9 a.m. tomorrow at which time a civil suit growing out of an automobile accident will be heard. The suit is styled Lon Reed versus George Stevenson.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1966.
Oct. 3, 1971: Fifty years ago today, Gerald Squibb, in his column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on his missing dog. “I have (or had) a Dalmation pup. She wasn’t purebred, but she’s a fine looking dog with a black patch around her right eye and wearing a red collar. She’s missing, and if anyone knows the whereabouts of this dog, please call me, as I miss her. She’s the only female in the family that comes when I call her.”
Oct. 3, 1982: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the death of Dr. Melville D. Smith, a local anesthesiologist. A native of Bristol, Virginia, Dr. Smith was 82 years old. His wife, Mrs. Lillian Stansfield Smith, survived him.
Oct. 3, 1983: State Sen. Victor Ashe had hired the Washington consulting firm of Bond and Laxalt in his bid for a Senate seat in 1984, according to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Oct. 3, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press saluted the volunteer work of an area citizen in an editorial. “We talk a great deal about volunteering. Our community is blessed with thousands of volunteers, and they do much to improve the quality of life.”
“But today we’re going to single out an individual volunteer.”
“Marie Kellum is one of 500 volunteers at Johnson City Medical Center.”
“She began serving as a Red Cross volunteer at the Johnson City Memorial Hospital, the forerunner to the Medical Center. That was in 1962.”
“For the past 20 years, Mrs. Kellum has served at the hospital’s front information desk, offering assistance to guests, patients, and staff.”
“And what does that total up to? A whopping 10,000 hours of volunteer duty!”
“The hospital has awarded her a 10,000 hour pin. Small wonder that she is the first recipient of that award.”
“Certainly, it’s a remarkable feat. To better make the duty more understandable, let’s break it down into the equivalent of eight-hour days. It would make for 1,250 such work days. Unpaid days.”
“We tip our hat to Mrs. Kellum for her loyalty and dedication. And there are many other folks in our community who are equally loyal and dedicated through their volunteerism.”
“They make the world go ‘round, and they greatly increase the quality of life.”