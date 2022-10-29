Today in Johnson City History

Oct. 29, 1889: The Comet reported several interesting items. Among them were the following: Capt. I. E. Reeves, of Jonesboro, was in the city a few hours Tuesday morning.”

“Mrs. A. S. Gump and her two springily little boys, came down from Bristol Tuesday afternoon.”

