Oct. 29, 1889: The Comet reported several interesting items. Among them were the following: Capt. I. E. Reeves, of Jonesboro, was in the city a few hours Tuesday morning.”
“Mrs. A. S. Gump and her two springily little boys, came down from Bristol Tuesday afternoon.”
“Gen. A. Purdue, Jr., President, and F. A. Conley, Gen. Richards, H. Firmstone, Jno. B. Fell, C. G. Blake and J. S. Wise, directors of the E. T. & W. N. C., R. R., went up to Cranberry last Friday and returned Sunday night. We hear it rumored that their presence here at this time is to investigate and discuss questions of great importance to Johnson City. The building of a road from here to the Virginia coal fields, and the section of a mammoth iron furnace at this place are not beyond the range of possibilities. But we wait awhile for further developments.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1889.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “Musical Circles in Johnson City are large. Music in all its departments is taught in the city schools, and in the East Tennessee State Normal, and there are a dozen or more capable teachers, conducting private studios, teaching piano, violin, voice and (indecipherable) departments, keeping in close touch with modern methods. The city has a splendid 30-piece band, organized by the (indecipherable) Men, and concerts by the large Sanitorium band are largely attended. The city boasts an unusual number of finished artists, both instrumental and vocal and from these a symphony orchestra has frequently been gotten together for excellent programs. The Wednesday Morning Music Club, with about fifty members, has done much to disseminate a hight (sic) musical taste. A number of nationally known artists and organizations have appeared before large audiences in Johnson City and the city has been one of the banner stations on the Chautauqua circuit for the past several years.”
The East Tennessee State Normal School eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
The Sanatorium eventually grew into the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Oct. 29, 1931: The Elizabethton Star carried news of several local residents. Readers learned that “Charles F. Johnson of the American Glanzstoff Corporation of New York is the guest of his son, George Johnson and Mrs. Johnson, Alexander Apartments, while here on a business visit of several days.”
“Ralph Smith, who has for the past year had employment in New York is in Elizabethton for a visit.”
“Ernest Grim of Kingsport was a visitor in Elizabethton yesterday.”
“Miss Helen Edens attended a party given by Mrs. Katherine Thomas in Johnson City last evening.”
“Mrs. Harry Levy of Bristol was a visitor in Elizabethton yesterday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Mike Boatright visited in Erwin Tuesday.”
“F. K. Brown motored to Cowan, Tenn. last evening. He will be accompanied home by Mrs. Brown who has been there for an extended visit with relatives.”
“S. I. Fuller and Dr. Bleutchen will arrive today from New York City.”
“F. M. Sutherland spent yesterday in Saint Charles, Va. on business.”
“G. W. Ross of Bristol visited in Elizabethan yesterday.”
Cowan, Tennessee, is located in Franklin County.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Oct. 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Mountain City and a date from Oct. 28. Readers learned that “All committees of Johnson County Bean Festival met at a dinner recently to select an executive committee to direct the Johnson County Bean Festival for 1948.”
“J. Q. Thomas, chairman of the 1947 Bean Festival, presided at the business meeting.”
“There was a discussion as to what should be done with the money left over from the Bean Festival. Dr. R. O. Glenn and Dr. Paul J. Bundy were asked to give their ideas of building a memorial hospital in the county.”
“No decision was made as what the money left from the festival should be used for.”
Oct. 29, 1953: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “While the upstate area is gripped in the first real cold snap of the season, the first snow is falling in other areas.”
“Freezing or near freezing weather is forecast for Thursday night with scattered frost in mountainous regions of East Tennessee. The mercury is scheduled to skid to 32 to 35 degrees, with a low of from 28 to 33 degrees predicted at the 3,000-foot level.”
The elevation of Johnson City is 1,634 feet.
Oct. 29, 1964: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Nelson Hensley was elected president of the Limestone Ruritan Club Tuesday.”
“Others elected are Ralph Smith, vice president; William McCurry, secretary, and Burt McCracken, treasurer. Otis Chandley was elected to a three-year term as director and Ray Street was elected to a one-year term as director.”
“The club set Annual Ladies’ Night for Dec. 12 at the West View Cafeteria.”
Oct. 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded, “If you didn’t change your clock last night, you are an hour early today.”
Daylight Savings Time had ended.
Oct. 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that a prominent resident of Elizabethton had passed away. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned that “Sam A. Frost, 86, 417 Ferguson Ave., a former Carter County sheriff, died Monday, Oct. 27, 1997, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following a lengthy illness.”
“He was a Campbell County native and had lived in Carter County the past 60 years. Mr. Frost was a son of the late William Nelson and Rebecca Allen Frost.”
“He served as sheriff from 1960–1966.”
“Mr. Frost was formerly employed by American Bemberg Corp. and North American Rayon Corp.”
“He was a member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge No. 238 with both Scottish and York Rites, the Elizabethton Elks Club, Tennessee Law Enforcement Association and Jericho Shriners, where he served as chairman for the Shrine paper sale.”
“Mr. Frost was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.”
“He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Frances Cross Frost, in 1993, three sisters and one brother.”
“Survivors include one son, Allen R. Frost, Elizabethton, one daughter, Patricia Fenner, Elizabethton, two grandsons, Richard ‘Ricky’ Samuel Allen Frost and Patrick Ross Frost, both of Elizabethton, and several nieces and nephews.”