Oct. 29, 1862: The Board of the ET&V Railroad declared 671 shares of unpaid stock forfeited. This was stock subscribed by individuals over the years, but never paid for.
Oct. 29, 1878: A letter was sent to Jordan Hardin letting him know that an engineer from Philadelphia, Thomas Matson, would be coming to survey a route for the railroad. This is part of what the letter said: “General Hoke will come across the mountains from Morganton about the time Mr. Matson will reach the road. If he should be detained, we will be obliged to you if you will give Mr. Matson all the information you can in reference to the topography of the country. One point we want settled, and that is whether or not a line cannot be run through the gorge — thus avoiding the long route up Little Doe River, over Whiteheads Hill and down again to the valley of the Doe River.”
Oct. 29, 1905: According to The Chattanooga Sunday Times, E.C. Reeves, from Johnson City, had recently been in Chattanooga.
Oct. 29, 1929: On the editorial page, the Johnson City Chronicle wrote the Savings Bank Division of the American Bankers’ Association reported, “More than 4,000,000 school children in this country deposited a total of $24,672,496 in the last school year. More than 15,000 schools now have school savings. The number of pupils participating increased 5.1 per cent during the year.” Today, $24,672,496 in 1929 would equate to about $375 million.
Oct. 29, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of the misfortune of a Milligan College student. “Miss Louise Green, 17-year-old Milligan College student, was dismissed after treatment at Appalachian Hospital for a broken foot sustained while jumping a rope.”
Oct. 29, 1955: Starring war-hero-turned-actor Audie Murphy, “To Hell And Back” started at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City. Murphy played himself as the movie chronicled his account of his experiences in World War II.
Oct. 29, 1958: The Press-Chronicle reported that a resident of Baxter Street had told the “Police Department that his hedge was damaged by an automobile. He said the car jumped the curb, went down the steps, and through his hedge. The driver apparently left the scene. The car was towed away.”
Oct. 29, 1961: Three Johnson City fighters — Dick Jones, Jack LaFollette and Hobert Miller — were pictured in the Press-Chronicle ahead of the Halloween bouts at the Johnson City Recreation Center.
Oct. 29, 1968: South Junior High coach Charles Hartman was pictured discussing the big game against North Junior High with two of his players, Dean Hurley and Johnny Hoilman.
Oct. 29, 1969: The Press-Chronicle reported, “A smoldering mattress in a garage at 813 W. Pine St. was doused by Johnson City Fire Department Companies 2, 4 and 5 last night. The fire was apparently caused by a cigarette. Damage from the fire was light.”
Oct. 29, 1973: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the apparent murder of a young girl. “City officers are continuing an investigation into the finding of a nude teen-age girl this morning at the rear of the Mall on North Roan.” The article continued, “Efforts are still being made to identify the body, and an autopsy is under way to determine the cause of death.” The body was located near a trash compactor around 8:30 a.m.
