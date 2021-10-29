Oct. 29, 1860: Andres Ivarson Myhr was born in Eskanor-Lie, Bergen, Norway. He came to America at the age of 11. Annually from 1891 until 1910, he “Held a meeting each year for our Johnson City Church” (meaning First Christian Church). Mr. Myhr eventually became a member of the Board of Trustees at Milligan College. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 29, 1867: The Tennessee House “passed on its second reading … (a bill), which was titled, ‘An Act for the Benefit of the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad.’ In it was a provision giving the railroad the same powers that earlier railroads had enjoyed, which entitled it to funds to aid in the construction of ‘a bridge said first named company may have to build across the Watauga River’.” (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Oct. 29, 1868: Walter Madison White was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Mr. White was minister at First Christian for about six months in 1940. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Oct. 29, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported sad news. “At Johnson City, last Saturday morning at 1 o’clock, infant son of Rev. Wm. Lucas” had passed away.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1874.
Oct. 29, 1885: The Directors of the Cranberry Iron & Coal and the Directors of the ET&WNC went to Cranberry, North Carolina to have a meeting. “…’rumors’ stated that their presence (presumably meaning the Directors of the ET&WNC) there was to discuss the building of a railroad from Johnson City to the Virginia coalfields, and the erection of an iron furnace at Johnson City. This brief note in the paper was the first mention of a railroad that would take thirty years to build and would eventually be known as the Clinchfield Railroad.” (Sources: The Comet and The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Oct. 29, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Comet learned sad news. “Mrs. Faucette, the devoted wife of Capt. E.W. Faucette, died at her home on Mountain City last Sunday morning and her remains were buried at Lenoir, N.C., their old home, Monday.”
“Mrs. Faucette had been ill for some time and her death, while a severe blow to her relatives, was not unexpected. The deceased was a noble Christian lady and her death will be regretted by her numerous friends here where she and her husband and family lived for several years.”
“Mrs. Faucette had two children, Miss Flora and Miss Mary, and three step-children, John, James and Miss Sophia.”
Oct. 29, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff issued an invitation to its readers. “Tomorrow, you are cordially invited to attend the formal opening of the Red Cross Station. The competent canteen committee, in their new uniforms, will be glad to show you the attractive rooms, of which they are very proud, and which have been made possible by the generous Building (sic) loan of Mr. and Mrs. Summers.”
Oct. 29, 1921: A century ago today, The St. Petersburg Times with a dateline of Johnson City, provided a slightly different account of the killing of Mr. Rich by the United States Marshal than what was previously reported on October 28, 1921 by the Arkansas Democrat. “A man named Rich was killed by United States Marshal Moore and Milt Slagle was seriously wounded, during a fight in Owen county (sic) following the arrest of John Rich, father of the dead man, on charges of handling illicit whiskey. Marshal Moore had a warrant for John Rich and when he and deputies reached his home he was arrested and his house searched. A distillery was found and destroyed.”
The article continued, “While the officers were searching Rich’s home his daughter went into nearly woods and told her brother and brother-in-law that officers had arrested Rich. The men came from the woods and, according to the officers started shooting. The officers made their way to Erwin following the arrest and battle and Rich was placed in jail, but later gave bond on the federal warrant for $1,000 and is at liberty.”
The St. Petersburg Times, was a newspaper based in St. Petersburg, Florida. It ceased publication in 2011. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 29, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that 6,000 educators were expected to be in Knoxville Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 for the annual meeting of the East Tennessee Educational Association.
Oct. 29, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Earl Sell, Jr., four-year-old son of former Sheriff and Mrs. Sell, city, route (sic) 3, was treated at Appalachian Hospital Sunday for minor injuries received in a fall through a haymow at a barn on their Knob Creek road (sic) farm. The child was returned home after the injuries had been dressed.”
“Billy Ross Fox, 12, son of Ross Fox, 330 West Maple street (sic), and Bonny Jean Fox, 11, of 1020 Myrtle avenue (sic), were treated for minor lacerations received in falls.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was th forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Oct. 29, 1971: It wasn’t quite yet Halloween 50 years ago, but the Johnson City Press-Chronicle issued a forecast for the days leading up to Halloween night. “Visibility for flying witches should be unlimited and goblins won’t have to worry about shrouds being mud-splattered tomorrow night, according to National Weather Service.”
“Skies will be clear and mild through Saturday (October 30). Tonight will be clear and mild.”
Oct. 29, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Robert Houk, reported, “Washington County commissioners voted down a measure Monday to put the job of road superintendent on the ballot, and instead agreed to give John B. Deakins, Jr., another four years as the head of the county’s Highway Department.”
“Deakins — one of 25 appointed road superintendents in Tennessee — took over the job in 1992 after his father, John B. Deakins, Sr., retired from the position after spending a decade at the helm of the road department.”