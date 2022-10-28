Oct. 28, 1886: According to The Comet, “Mooresburg, Tenn., is excited over a murder that was committed there six weeks ago. A boy named Charley Young is the victim. He was not missed until his bleaching bones were discovered a few days ago. A young fellow named Bunch has been arrested for committing the crime.”
Mooresburg, Tennessee, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City. Mooresburg is located in Hawkins County.
Oct. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news accounts about area residents. Some of those accounts follow: “J. B. Cox went up to Erwin last Monday.”
“Dr. J. S. Stuart was over from Jonesboro yesterday.”
“Clark is doing a good business, and don’t you forget it.” There was no mention of what kind of business Clark had, nor the location of the business.
“J. A. Cargille is in the city a few days this week.”
“H. J. Kilby is still confined to his home with rheumatism.”
“T. J. Cox is confined to his room with an attack of fever.”
“Mr. Thos. Linvill left last night for a few days visit to the Centennial.”
“Postmaster Anderson, of Bluff City, was in the city yesterday.”
“John H. Bowman made a business trip to Erwin last Monday.”
“R. C. Hunter had a fine Jersey cow to die last Monday. He ‘founder’ dead.”
“S. T. Harris is having the old bakery building on West Main St., remodeled and repaired.”
“Mayor Faw is having a substantial board walk laid alongside his property on Roan street.”
“Miss Dora Cargille went up to Bristol Tuesday afternoon to visit friends.”
“The $4.00 rate to the Centennial took 154 of our people to Nashville Monday.”
“Clerk and Master C. W. Hodge, spent Friday in Bristol, on business.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Mel H. Weiler have returned from a visit to New York and other cities.”
“Mrs. L. T. Duke is improving. She has been right seriously ill with a bronchial trouble.”
“Miss Cordie Harkins, who has been so low with fever for the past three or four weeks, is convalescing.”
“Rev. J. R. Wellborn and family left this morning for Elk Park, N. C., where they will spend the winter.”
“The registration books will be open on the 1st, 2nd, and 3d (sic) of November for the purpose of allowing those who have changed their residence to re-register.” No mention was made regarding the purpose of the registration.
“Sunday morning next, at 10:30 o’clock, Dr. Caldwell will pay a compliment to the late show in Johnson City.”
“Hon. A. A. Taylor and Mrs. Taylor, Mrs. E. D. Jobe and Mrs. W. J. Miller went to the Centennial Monday.”
“Comptroller Jas. A. Harris is spending a few weeks with homefolks in Washington county.”
“Mr. and Mrs. C. G. Beasley of Elizabethton, were visiting Mrs. Beasley’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Sparks last Sunday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Centennial was a celebration, similar to a fair, in Nashville, celebrating Tennessee’s 100th anniversary. Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796, so the Centennial was actually a bit late.
Four dollars in 1897 is now worth about $142.78, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 28, 1922: A century ago today, ominous headlines with a worldwide implication greeted readers of the Johnson City Chronicle as they read “Revolution Is Now Reported Under Way In Italy.”
Oct. 28, 1931: The Elizabethton Star advised homemakers, “Before measuring molasses dip the measuring cup or spoon in scalding water, then the molasses will flow out freely.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Oct. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “An address on ‘Essentials of Worthy Living,’ given by Mrs. Justus Barkley, was one of the highlights of the October meeting the past week of Bowmantown School Parent-Teacher Association.”
Bowmantown is a community in rural Washington County.
Oct. 28, 1960: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A dumpster on fire at Wright’s Super-Market was controlled at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday by Co. 1 of the Johnson City Fire Department. There was no damage.”
“At 11:45 p.m. Co. 4 investigated smoke at an apartment on 109 W. Holston Ave. The building is listed as owned by S. Hensley. No damage in this instance, either.”
Oct. 28, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered this quip to start their readers’ day: “By the time our children are old enough not to say or do anything in public to disgrace us, they have reached an age when the things we do and say embarrass them.”
Oct. 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school football scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Tennessee High whipped Dobyns-Bennett, 28-0.
Happy Valley defeated David Crockett, 20-6.
Cloudland shut out Johnson County, 6-0.
Pennington Gap beat Surgoinsville, 30-0.
Morganton beat Avery County, 20-8.
Pennington Gap is in Virginia. Morganton and Avery County are in North Carolina.
Oct. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge provided some hints for parents to help their small children have a pleasant Halloween. Mr. Hodge wrote, “The most important thing a parent can do in preparation of Halloween is let their young children know what to expect. When a child becomes old enough to discuss the event (age 2 and 3), prepare him with Halloween picture books.”
“As neighbors get ready for the holiday, point out the decorations around the community. Explain that people wear costumes and ‘play dress up’ just for fun.”
“And, most important, tell your child that she might see some scary costumes, but they aren’t real.”
“Encourage your child to choose his own costume — a lovable pet, a cartoon character or anything else he would enjoy — to emphasize that Halloween is fun, and not scary.”
