Oct. 28, 1886: According to The Comet, “Mooresburg, Tenn., is excited over a murder that was committed there six weeks ago. A boy named Charley Young is the victim. He was not missed until his bleaching bones were discovered a few days ago. A young fellow named Bunch has been arrested for committing the crime.”

Mooresburg, Tennessee, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City. Mooresburg is located in Hawkins County.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.