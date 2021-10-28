Oct. 28, 1875: The Herald and Tribune reported that the Washington County Sunday School Convention had recently been organized. Prof. H. Presnell was the president of the organization, and Prof. R.H. Dungan was the secretary. “Twenty-four Sunday Schools in the county reported, showing 2,007 pupils and teachers. It was thought about 15 schools had not reported, which have perhaps 1,000 pupils.”
The Herald and Triune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1875.
Oct. 28, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported on recent arrivals at the Hattie House, a guesthouse in Knoxville. They included J.D. Lyon of Locust Mount, which is in Washington County, as well as Jno. W. Shutes and his wife, Miss Flora Peters and W.D. Huett, all of Johnson City.
The Knoxville Daily Tribune is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a newspaper in 1881.
A guest house was similar to a hotel, and usually provided meals.
Oct. 28, 1890: The Arkansas Gazette, a newspaper in Little Rock, reported recent banks that had been incorporated. “Banks have been incorporated at Dardenelle, Ark.; Savannah, Ga.; Florence, S.C.; Bristol, Tenn., and Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Arkansas Gazette is now published as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Johnson City only had a weekly newspaper in 1890; it was The Comet.
Oct. 28, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported political campaign news with a Johnson City dateline. “Ex-Senator Hisscock of New York spoke here at one o’clock today. A stand had been erected on a vacant lot and the meeting extensively advertised over the county, yet less than three hundred people gathered to hear the distinguished visitor. His speech was the weakest made here during the campaign, and aroused no enthusiasm whatever. The republicans (sic) were disgusted with the vituperous (sic) statesman. A drunken McKinleyite was arrested for making a disturbance, and fully half the crowd followed him to the callboose (sic), leaving the speaker ranting at the remainder.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. Scant details are available about it, but it is no longer in publication.
Oct. 28, 1905: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported, “Mrs. C.B. Allen has been on the sick list this week.”
The Chattanooga News is now published as The Chattanoogan.
Oct. 28, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report on the influenza situation in the area. “W.R. King came from Washington, D. C., Thursday with a case of the Flu. He is getting along nicely.”
“John A. Pritchett is recovering from a severe attack of influenza.”
“Mrs. R.H. Spears and children, who have been ill with influenza, are rapidly improving.”
“Miss Ann Muse who has been confined for a week with influenza is fully recovered and at work today.”
“Friends of George Anderson will be glad to know that he is able to be home on sick leave, after having an attack of pneumonia following influenza in Naval Hospital at Portsmouth, Va.”
“Several of our citizens attended the burial of E.B. Smalling at Piney Flats last Saturday. The deceased resided here many years and had many friends here, but at the time of his death was living at Strawberry Plains. Mr. Smalling’s death was due to pneumonia following an attack of influenza.”
Strawberry Plains is a community on the outskirts of Knoxville.
Oct. 28, 1921: A century ago today, The Arkansas Democrat ran a story with a dateline of Johnson City. “As the result of a battle between United States Marshal Ralph Moore, Sheriff Corn and Joe Wilson and a man named Rich and Milt Slagel, Rich was shot and instantly killed by Moore and Slagel received a dangerous wound. The fight took place at the head of Dry Creek in Washington county (sic).”
The article continued with these details: “Marshal Moore had a warrant for John Rich. When he and deputies reached his house he was arrested and his house searched. A distillery was found and destroyed. While officers were searching Rich’s home his daughter went into nearby woods and told her brother and brother-in-law that officers had arrested Rich. The men came from the woods and encountering the officers, started shooting.”
Dry Creek is a section in rural Washington County.
The Arkansas Democrat , a newspaper based in Little Rock, is now published as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Oct. 28, 1929: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Master John Charles Netherland is the newly arrived son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Netherland, on Wednesday the twenty-third of October, at the home of Mrs. D.R. Lacy, Lynn avenue (sic), Elizabethton, Tennessee. The infant weighs eight pounds.”
Oct. 28, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Greeneville Sun reported, “The Boswell Coal Company, West Irish Street, was entered early Sunday morning, and the safe of the company containing $150 in cash and approximately $25,000 in bonds and notes, was loaded on a truck and carried away.”
“The thieves pryed (sic) a back window open and carried the seven hundred pound safe to a waiting truck on Irish Street, opened the door and loaded it on the vehicle and drove away.”
One hundred fifty dollars in 1946 is now worth about $2,110. Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1946 currently has the purchasing power of about $351,000, according to information from www.in2013dollars.com.The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1946; October 28 of 1946 fell on a Monday.
Oct. 28, 1950: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that Frank Kelly, the father of George W. Kelly, executive editor of the newspaper, was seriously ill at his home, located in Seven Mile Ford, Virginia. Mr. Kelly “left during the day to be at the bedside of his father, who has been in failing health for several years.”
The article also noted, “Both father and son are alumni of Milligan College.”
Seven Mile Ford is in Smyth County, Virginia and is about 75 miles from Johnson City.
Oct. 28, 1956: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle found several college football scores from games played the day before above the masthead. ETSC beat Tennessee Tech, 20 to 13. Tennessee won over Maryland, by a score of 34 to 7. Oklahoma beat Notre Dame by a score of 40 to 0. Colgate was victorious over Yale, 14 to 6. Georgia Tech beat Tulane, 40 to 0. Alabama defeated Mississippi State, 13 to 12. Texas A&M beat Baylor, 19 to 13.
ETSC is now known as ETSU.