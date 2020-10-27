OCTOBER 27
Oct. 27, 1867: The Science Hill Male and Female Institute was dedicated. Embree Hoss spoke.
Oct. 27, 1894: Frank Watson was fined $10 for “assisting a prisoner to escape from caboose.” There is no record if Mr. Watson paid the fine. Ten dollars in 1894 would be worth about $302 today.
Oct. 27, 1904: The Comet reported, “W.S. Huffine, better known as ‘Barney,’ spent Saturday night in Johnson City seeing the ‘sights.’”
Oct. 27, 1918: The Richmond Times-Dispatch, of Virginia, reported “The Southern Bending Company has been organized at Johnson City, Tenn., with $30,000 capital stock, to manufacture bent rims and dimension stock.” $30,000 is 1918 would be worth a little more than $516,000 today.
Oct. 27, 1919: The Sioux City Journal, a newspaper in Sioux City, Iowa, reported, with a dateline of Nashville, that state troops had been called out in Knoxville. “Gov. Roberts late today called out two companies of state troops for guard duty at Knoxville to prevent rioting among union and nonunion employees of the Knoxville Street Railway company.” The article continued to state, “Three other companies at Cleveland, Harriman and Johnson City are being held in readiness in event the strike situation gets beyond the control of the authorities. The governor said that while he expected no further disorders to Knoxville, he would hold the other state troops in readiness as a precautionary measure.”
Oct. 27. 1921: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Many people have sought to adopt the abandoned child left here and which is now in charge of the police matron.”
Oct. 27, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “M.B. Martin, 71, former city alderman of Johnson City and for about 20 years deputy county court clerk of Washington County, died at a local hospital Monday morning at 6:30 o’clock following a stroke of apoplexy suffered Sunday.” We more commonly call a stroke of apoplexy a cerebral hemorrhage today.
Oct. 27, 1933: The Daily Press, a newspaper in Newport News, Virginia, reported that Riley, a dog owned by Nat G. Taylor of Johnson City, was judged to be the best hound dog by the Virginia Fox Hunters Association.
Oct. 27, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Mrs. Louis D. Gump had passed away. She was a “civic leader and first Parent-Teacher Association president here (meaning Johnson City).” Mrs. Gump was a native of Colorado, but had lived in Johnson City for 49 years. Her husband and two sons, J.L. and Alan, survived her, as did several grandchildren.
Oct. 27, 1959: “A Place In the Sun” was on a special return engagement at the Sevier Theater on Spring Street. The 1951 classic starring big screen legends Elizabeth Taylor, Montgomery Clift and Shelley Winters earned George Stevens the first of his two Oscars for best director.
Oct. 27, 1969: A Centennial Jack O’Lantern contest would be held on Halloween afternoon at K-Mart; judging would be around 4 p.m., according to the Press-Chronicle. Other details included awards, which “will be made to the first-and second-place winners in each of three divisions — pre-school, first through third grade, and fourth through sixth grade.” The Centennial was sponsoring the contest, which “is open to all school children in Johnson City and Washington County.”
Oct. 27, 1970: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned about Bruce Shine’s thoughts regarding bridge repair in the area. Mr. Shine was the Democratic nominee for Congress. He stated, at a meeting of students and faculty of Tusculum College, as well as Greene County residents, “It’s time we repaired the bridges in upper East Tennessee before a school bus loaded with children plunges into one of our streams or rivers.”
Oct 27, 1970: “Easy Rider” was amid its run at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the Jonesboro Parkway.
Sources: Archives of Appalachia, Mary Hardin McCown Collection; Johnson City Court Records; The Comet; Richmond Times-Dispatch; Knoxville Sentinel; Johnson City Staff-News; Daily Press; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers